articles : 313
visites since opening : 462502
Ps+ de Septembre
A prendre avec des pincettes mais à priori ça serait bon.

Voici les jeux du Ps+ de Septembre.

- Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5)


- Hitman 2 (PS4)


- Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4)
    posted the 08/27/2021 at 12:31 PM by arquion
    comments (6)
    bladagun posted the 08/27/2021 at 12:32 PM
    Mmhhhh
    kalas28 posted the 08/27/2021 at 12:44 PM
    cool pour hitman 2
    churos45 posted the 08/27/2021 at 01:22 PM
    Oh sympa si c'est ça
    amario posted the 08/27/2021 at 01:43 PM
    Bon ? Pas vraiment
    dungas73 posted the 08/27/2021 at 01:57 PM
    Super le jeux Ps5…
    cort posted the 08/27/2021 at 02:06 PM
    Hitman 2 c'est cool, il avait offert le 1er et j'ai passé un bon moment dessus
