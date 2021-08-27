accueil
Ps+ de Septembre
A prendre avec des pincettes mais à priori ça serait bon.
Voici les jeux du Ps+ de Septembre.
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5)
- Hitman 2 (PS4)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4)
posted the 08/27/2021 at 12:31 PM by arquion
arquion
bladagun
posted
the 08/27/2021 at 12:32 PM
Mmhhhh
kalas28
posted
the 08/27/2021 at 12:44 PM
cool pour hitman 2
churos45
posted
the 08/27/2021 at 01:22 PM
Oh sympa si c'est ça
amario
posted
the 08/27/2021 at 01:43 PM
Bon ? Pas vraiment
dungas73
posted
the 08/27/2021 at 01:57 PM
Super le jeux Ps5…
cort
posted
the 08/27/2021 at 02:06 PM
Hitman 2 c'est cool, il avait offert le 1er et j'ai passé un bon moment dessus
