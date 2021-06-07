accueil
ouroboros4
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
archesstat
,
genraltow
,
nmariodk
,
neckbreaker71
,
minx
,
raph64
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
torotoro59
articles :
235
visites since opening :
377147
ouroboros4
> blog
Du coup le nouveau modèle Switch
Problème de joycon résolu?
Personne en parle donc je crains le pire
La honte si c'est toujours le cas...
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/06/2021 at 02:45 PM by ouroboros4
ouroboros4
comments (7)
7
)
shinz0
posted
the 07/06/2021 at 02:47 PM
Va falloir attendre les tests
nikolastation
posted
the 07/06/2021 at 02:49 PM
Attends, parce qu'un port Ethernet + un écran OLED pour 350 boules ça te suffit pas ?
sora78
posted
the 07/06/2021 at 02:49 PM
shinz0
malheureusement ça prend généralement plus de temps que la phase de test pour avoir un drift...
ouroboros4
posted
the 07/06/2021 at 02:50 PM
sora78
Dés réception des sites comme Ifixit vont la démonter et compare pièce par pièce.
On le saura vite.
link571
posted
the 07/06/2021 at 02:52 PM
Certains parlent que c’est la nouvelle puce Nvidia qui serait embarqué dans cette version. Des infos ??
sora78
posted
the 07/06/2021 at 02:55 PM
link571
quelle nouvelle puce ?
famimax
posted
the 07/06/2021 at 02:58 PM
link571
Non t'as quelques spec sur le site Nintendo ils annoncent rien de plus
https://www.nintendo.fr/Gamme-Nintendo-Switch/Nintendo-Switch-modele-OLED-/Nintendo-Switch-modele-OLED--2000984.html
https://www.nintendo.fr/Gamme-Nintendo-Switch/Quelle-console-Nintendo-Switch-vous-convient-le-mieux-/Quelle-console-Nintendo-Switch-vous-convient-le-mieux--1596110.html
