ouroboros4 > blog
Du coup le nouveau modèle Switch
Problème de joycon résolu?
Personne en parle donc je crains le pire
La honte si c'est toujours le cas...
    posted the 07/06/2021 at 02:45 PM by ouroboros4
    comments (7)
    shinz0 posted the 07/06/2021 at 02:47 PM
    Va falloir attendre les tests
    nikolastation posted the 07/06/2021 at 02:49 PM
    Attends, parce qu'un port Ethernet + un écran OLED pour 350 boules ça te suffit pas ?
    sora78 posted the 07/06/2021 at 02:49 PM
    shinz0 malheureusement ça prend généralement plus de temps que la phase de test pour avoir un drift...
    ouroboros4 posted the 07/06/2021 at 02:50 PM
    sora78 Dés réception des sites comme Ifixit vont la démonter et compare pièce par pièce.
    On le saura vite.
    link571 posted the 07/06/2021 at 02:52 PM
    Certains parlent que c’est la nouvelle puce Nvidia qui serait embarqué dans cette version. Des infos ??
    sora78 posted the 07/06/2021 at 02:55 PM
    link571 quelle nouvelle puce ?
    famimax posted the 07/06/2021 at 02:58 PM
    link571 Non t'as quelques spec sur le site Nintendo ils annoncent rien de plus

    https://www.nintendo.fr/Gamme-Nintendo-Switch/Nintendo-Switch-modele-OLED-/Nintendo-Switch-modele-OLED--2000984.html

    https://www.nintendo.fr/Gamme-Nintendo-Switch/Quelle-console-Nintendo-Switch-vous-convient-le-mieux-/Quelle-console-Nintendo-Switch-vous-convient-le-mieux--1596110.html
