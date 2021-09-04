profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild 2
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
bigboss18
bigboss18
bigboss18 > blog
Le poisson d'Avril qui mêle Ocarina of Time et Wind Waker




Pas trop mal pour un délire de fan je trouve !
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    hachimaruden
    posted the 04/09/2021 at 04:35 PM by bigboss18
    comments (0)
