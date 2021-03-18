accueil
name :
The King of Fighters XV
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
SNK Corporation
developer :
SNK Playmore
genre :
combat
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
Playstation 5
-
KoF XV : are you okay ?
tags :
kof
terry
xv
1
Like
Who likes this ?
odv78
posted the 03/18/2021 at 02:08 AM by
mercure7
comments (
8
)
i8
posted
the 03/18/2021 at 02:41 AM
trop bien un personnage de smash dans ce jeu
odv78
posted
the 03/18/2021 at 02:52 AM
Au top
Ce kof sent bon
mercure7
posted
the 03/18/2021 at 02:58 AM
La nouvelle Climax est ultra stylée.
J'adore...
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 03/18/2021 at 03:19 AM
i8
Toi t'est née y'a pas longtemps
testament
posted
the 03/18/2021 at 03:21 AM
aspartam
posted
the 03/18/2021 at 03:46 AM
i8
posted
the 03/18/2021 at 04:00 AM
marcelpatulacci
c'était la blagounette du soir
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/18/2021 at 04:25 AM
Pas mal tout ça,mais les effets FX à chaque coup reçu ou qu'on émet sont VRAIMENT dégueu y a pas à dire,c'est très moyen,dommage.
