profile
The King of Fighters XV
2
Likers
name : The King of Fighters XV
platform : Playstation 5
editor : SNK Corporation
developer : SNK Playmore
genre : combat
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
mercure7
20
Likes
Likers
mercure7
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 59
visites since opening : 83772
mercure7 > blog
KoF XV : are you okay ?
    tags : kof terry xv
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    odv78
    posted the 03/18/2021 at 02:08 AM by mercure7
    comments (8)
    i8 posted the 03/18/2021 at 02:41 AM
    trop bien un personnage de smash dans ce jeu
    odv78 posted the 03/18/2021 at 02:52 AM
    Au top
    Ce kof sent bon
    mercure7 posted the 03/18/2021 at 02:58 AM
    La nouvelle Climax est ultra stylée.


    J'adore...
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/18/2021 at 03:19 AM
    i8 Toi t'est née y'a pas longtemps
    testament posted the 03/18/2021 at 03:21 AM
    aspartam posted the 03/18/2021 at 03:46 AM
    i8 posted the 03/18/2021 at 04:00 AM
    marcelpatulacci c'était la blagounette du soir
    ravyxxs posted the 03/18/2021 at 04:25 AM
    Pas mal tout ça,mais les effets FX à chaque coup reçu ou qu'on émet sont VRAIMENT dégueu y a pas à dire,c'est très moyen,dommage.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo