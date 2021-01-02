[img][/img]
profile
armando
20
Likes
Likers
armando
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 286
visites since opening : 518601
armando > blog
Screech vient de nous quitter RIP


44 ans seulement. Putain de cancer......
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    jamrock, maitresega
    posted the 02/01/2021 at 07:04 PM by armando
    comments (15)
    ravyxxs posted the 02/01/2021 at 07:07 PM
    C'est d'autant plus inquiétant avec tout ce qu'on nous fou dans nos plats...le cancer c'est devenu limite une norme
    armando posted the 02/01/2021 at 07:08 PM
    ravyxxs Il me semble que chaque année, les cas sont en augmentation.
    amario posted the 02/01/2021 at 07:11 PM
    Askip c'était un c....
    edgar posted the 02/01/2021 at 07:17 PM
    J’ai dû taper sur Google pour savoir c’est qui, tu devrais mettre une photo de lui étant jeune ou rajouter « Sauvés par le Gong » dans le titre.

    RIP. https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcTCIlBpOw08W3jzSjvGPE1hhKKBSHm8aUfw_g&s
    armando posted the 02/01/2021 at 07:18 PM
    edgar Les vrais savent
    wilhelm posted the 02/01/2021 at 07:20 PM
    Un peu jeune quand même...
    gemini posted the 02/01/2021 at 07:20 PM
    Ma jeunesse avec Sauvé Par le Gong... Zac et son portable c'était la classe ^^
    edgar posted the 02/01/2021 at 07:21 PM
    armando Ouais enfin je suis un « vrai de vrai » et pourtant je l’avais complètement oublié hein, donc bon.
    shinz0 posted the 02/01/2021 at 07:21 PM
    RIP
    burningcrimson posted the 02/01/2021 at 07:22 PM
    RiP Edgar pareil que toi au début j'ai pensé à la série Parker Lewis
    raoh38 posted the 02/01/2021 at 07:25 PM
    ravyxxs Quand on voit les milliers de milliards qu'ils mettent pour la pandemie du covid, je me dis que ces sommes seraient plus utiles pour le vrai fléau qui tue et détruit des familles par dizaines de millions par an (pour info le covid a fait 2 millions de morts dans le monde en un an , quel virus digne de la peste noire ).
    yobloom posted the 02/01/2021 at 07:27 PM
    Ah les années 90..
    minbox posted the 02/01/2021 at 07:29 PM
    R.I.P
    opthomas posted the 02/01/2021 at 07:31 PM
    Putain mais non qu'il repose en paix cancer de merde !!!
    myki posted the 02/01/2021 at 07:33 PM
    Il a pas étais "saved by the bell?"

    bordel qu'est ce qu'ils ont tous a mourrir a des ages comme ca..
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo