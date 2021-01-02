accueil
Screech vient de nous quitter RIP
44 ans seulement. Putain de cancer......
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
jamrock
,
maitresega
posted the 02/01/2021 at 07:04 PM by
armando
comments (
15
)
ravyxxs
posted
the 02/01/2021 at 07:07 PM
C'est d'autant plus inquiétant avec tout ce qu'on nous fou dans nos plats...le cancer c'est devenu limite une norme
armando
posted
the 02/01/2021 at 07:08 PM
ravyxxs
Il me semble que chaque année, les cas sont en augmentation.
amario
posted
the 02/01/2021 at 07:11 PM
Askip c'était un c....
edgar
posted
the 02/01/2021 at 07:17 PM
J’ai dû taper sur Google pour savoir c’est qui, tu devrais mettre une photo de lui étant jeune ou rajouter « Sauvés par le Gong » dans le titre.
RIP.
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcTCIlBpOw08W3jzSjvGPE1hhKKBSHm8aUfw_g&s
armando
posted
the 02/01/2021 at 07:18 PM
edgar
Les vrais savent
wilhelm
posted
the 02/01/2021 at 07:20 PM
Un peu jeune quand même...
gemini
posted
the 02/01/2021 at 07:20 PM
Ma jeunesse avec Sauvé Par le Gong... Zac et son portable c'était la classe ^^
edgar
posted
the 02/01/2021 at 07:21 PM
armando
Ouais enfin je suis un « vrai de vrai » et pourtant je l’avais complètement oublié hein, donc bon.
shinz0
posted
the 02/01/2021 at 07:21 PM
RIP
burningcrimson
posted
the 02/01/2021 at 07:22 PM
RiP
Edgar
pareil que toi au début j'ai pensé à la série Parker Lewis
raoh38
posted
the 02/01/2021 at 07:25 PM
ravyxxs
Quand on voit les milliers de milliards qu'ils mettent pour la pandemie du covid, je me dis que ces sommes seraient plus utiles pour le vrai fléau qui tue et détruit des familles par dizaines de millions par an (pour info le covid a fait 2 millions de morts dans le monde en un an , quel virus digne de la peste noire
).
yobloom
posted
the 02/01/2021 at 07:27 PM
Ah les années 90..
minbox
posted
the 02/01/2021 at 07:29 PM
R.I.P
opthomas
posted
the 02/01/2021 at 07:31 PM
Putain mais non qu'il repose en paix
cancer de merde !!!
myki
posted
the 02/01/2021 at 07:33 PM
Il a pas étais "saved by the bell?"
bordel qu'est ce qu'ils ont tous a mourrir a des ages comme ca..
