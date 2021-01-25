accueil
Cette compile !!!!!!!!!!
posted the 01/25/2021 at 08:59 PM by armando
armando
xenofamicom
posted
the 01/25/2021 at 09:01 PM
ça fait 2/3 semaines que je l'écoute quand j'allume mon PC
armando
posted
the 01/25/2021 at 09:02 PM
xenofamicom
T'aurais put nous l'envoyer !!!!
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 01/25/2021 at 09:17 PM
armando
posted
the 01/25/2021 at 09:18 PM
Sauvegardé car à mon avis ca pas trainer longtemps sur youtube
armando
posted
the 01/25/2021 at 09:20 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cYfLr1mLDYY
testament
posted
the 01/25/2021 at 09:23 PM
Eldrick
xenofamicom
posted
the 01/25/2021 at 09:29 PM
armando
Je suis quelqu'un de généreux, mais j'ai mes limites aussi
(j'avais pensé à la partager, mais j'étais convaincu que tout le monde connaissait déjà ces thèmes, gamekyo étant un repère de membres de très bon goûts... à quelques rares exceptions près)
armando
posted
the 01/25/2021 at 09:30 PM
xenofamicom
Ta visité la chaine ? C'est une putain de mine d'or ost !!!!
xenofamicom
posted
the 01/25/2021 at 09:32 PM
armando
D'après toi?
armando
posted
the 01/25/2021 at 09:34 PM
xenofamicom
Vais devoir sauvegarder une bonne partie durant cette semaine
C'EST UNE PARTIE DU PATRIMOINE DE L'HUMANITER
