Cette compile !!!!!!!!!!
    hyunckel, xenofamicom, ravyxxs, marcelpatulacci
    posted the 01/25/2021 at 08:59 PM by armando
    comments (10)
    xenofamicom posted the 01/25/2021 at 09:01 PM
    ça fait 2/3 semaines que je l'écoute quand j'allume mon PC
    armando posted the 01/25/2021 at 09:02 PM
    xenofamicom

    T'aurais put nous l'envoyer !!!!
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/25/2021 at 09:17 PM
    armando posted the 01/25/2021 at 09:18 PM
    Sauvegardé car à mon avis ca pas trainer longtemps sur youtube
    armando posted the 01/25/2021 at 09:20 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cYfLr1mLDYY
    testament posted the 01/25/2021 at 09:23 PM
    Eldrick
    xenofamicom posted the 01/25/2021 at 09:29 PM
    armando Je suis quelqu'un de généreux, mais j'ai mes limites aussi

    (j'avais pensé à la partager, mais j'étais convaincu que tout le monde connaissait déjà ces thèmes, gamekyo étant un repère de membres de très bon goûts... à quelques rares exceptions près)
    armando posted the 01/25/2021 at 09:30 PM
    xenofamicom Ta visité la chaine ? C'est une putain de mine d'or ost !!!!
    xenofamicom posted the 01/25/2021 at 09:32 PM
    armando D'après toi?

    armando posted the 01/25/2021 at 09:34 PM
    xenofamicom

    Vais devoir sauvegarder une bonne partie durant cette semaine

    C'EST UNE PARTIE DU PATRIMOINE DE L'HUMANITER
