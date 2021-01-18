profile
Grand Theft Auto V
79
Likers
name : Grand Theft Auto V
platform : PC
editor : Rockstar Games
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-course
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 - Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
14
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 359
visites since opening : 455115
obi69 > blog
Un acteur de GTA V hospitalisé
Un des acteurs de GTA V se bat actuellement à l'hôpital contre le COVID :



Il s'agit de Ned Luke, qui incarnait l'inénarrable Michael...

Souhaitons lui le meilleur rétablissement possible.
Gameforever - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=43727#43727
    tags : gta v gameforever covid ned luke
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/18/2021 at 11:26 AM by obi69
    comments (2)
    opthomas posted the 01/18/2021 at 11:57 AM
    Obi69 tu as tout dit en 6 mots pas mieux ganbate kudasai Ned Luke ♥
    sussudio posted the 01/18/2021 at 01:29 PM
    Il est à l’hôpital tout court. Bon rétablissement
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo