profile
name :
Grand Theft Auto V
platform :
PC
editor :
Rockstar Games
developer :
Rockstar Games
genre :
action-course
other versions :
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
-
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
Un acteur de GTA V hospitalisé
Un des acteurs de GTA V se bat actuellement à l'hôpital contre le COVID :
Il s'agit de Ned Luke, qui incarnait l'inénarrable Michael...
Souhaitons lui le meilleur rétablissement possible.
Gameforever
-
https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=43727#43727
tags :
gta v
gameforever
covid
ned luke
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/18/2021 at 11:26 AM by
obi69
comments (
2
)
opthomas
posted
the 01/18/2021 at 11:57 AM
Obi69 tu as tout dit en 6 mots pas mieux ganbate kudasai Ned Luke ♥
sussudio
posted
the 01/18/2021 at 01:29 PM
Il est à l'hôpital tout court. Bon rétablissement
