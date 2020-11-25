Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Title Update 1.0.4



Hey everyone,



We will be deploying Title Update 1.0.4 on the Xbox family of consoles, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store, Stadia, and Amazon Luna tomorrow: November 26, 2020.



Patch Sizes and Deployment Timing:





Xbox Series X|S: ~5.3 GB @ 1pm CET | 7am EDT | 4am PDT | 11pm AEDT

Xbox One: ~4.9 GB @ 1pm CET | 7am EDT | 4am PDT | 11pm AEDT

PlayStation 5: ~2.5 GB @ 1pm CET | 7am EDT | 4am PDT | 11pm AEDT

PlayStation 4: ~4.1 GB @ 1pm CET | 7am EDT | 4am PDT | 11pm AEDT

PC: ~4.3 GB @ 1pm CET | 7am EDT | 4am PDT | 11pm AEDT



Please note that these timings are estimates and subject to change.



Check out the most notable changes with 1.0.4 below.



CONTENT

Graphics/Performance Mode Introduction



Added an option to the game that allows players to choose between Performance or Visual Quality.



Feature breakdown:



This option is available for Xbox Series X|S & PlayStation®5.

Choosing Performance allows the game to adapt the resolution and graphic settings to maintain 60 FPS.

Choosing Quality enables the game to run maximum resolution and graphic settings while maintaining 30 FPS.

Default values since the launch of the game are as follows:

Xbox Series X / PlayStation®5: Performance

Xbox Series S: Quality



Miscellaneous



Added a new background image to the title screen.

Added various VFX to enhance visuals.

Added an option that will automatically assign all nodes on the path when acquiring a central skill.

Added rune categories to the rune menu. All runes are now categorized in Weapon & Armor runes.

Added a warning when switching from a language that supports TTS to one that doesn't.

Sliders can now be moved with left/right arrows on M&K and controllers.

Increased fabric limit to 82.

Added fabric to traders once the settlement has reached Level 6.

Added offering altar requirements to the world map.



Balancing



Updated gear quality and gear to their correct values.

Added Assassination damage stats on the character stats page.

Removed duplicate gear from inventory.

Heavy and light attack stats will now adjust correctly based on acquired skill nodes.

Heavy attack modifiers will no longer be applied to range attacks.





Game improvements



Performance and Stability



Improved stability and performance.

(Xbox Series) Improved experience on Xbox Series S | X consoles including screen tearing

(PC) Addressed a VRAM/RAM leakage issue when alt tabbing to desktop.



Save Games



Corrected some instances where Load Game would not display save games correctly.

Renamed Cloud saves to make them more distinguishable from regular saves.

Previously the cloud save was only highlighted with a Cloud icon. Now they’ll be called, for example, “Manual Save Cloud”

Removed Cloud saves from the Save menu. This will ensure that it cannot be overwritten unintentionally.

Added a notification when a cloud save retrieval has failed.



Graphics, Audio, Animation



Addressed various graphical issues across the board.

Addressed various FX issues.

Addressed various instances of clipping issues.

Addressed various visual issues with Eivor's cloak.

Addressed various instances of player or NPC animation issues.

Addressed various audio issues.

Addressed various lighting issues.

Shadow resolution on High will now use correct values.



World



Addressed various texture or object placement issues.

Addressed some instances where the player could become stuck in specific locations.

Fish in Norway will now spawn in bad weather. Yeah, we had to read this one twice too.

Crows will no longer randomly fall from the sky in Asgard. *Bad omens, huh?*



Gameplay, Combat, AI



Addressed various bow-aiming issues.

Improved NPC and Boss behavior across the board.

NPCs will now react to the player stealing...so think twice before stealing!

Addressed an issue where dogs would start levitating when Eivor starts to pet them.

Blocking Springald projectiles will now consume stamina, as intended.

Zealots that were hit with a sleep dart can now be stun attacked. Sleep tight.

Zealots will no longer heal themselves while in player vicinity.

Guards who clearly saw Eivor shoot their ally will now turn hostile. *presses emergency button*

Guards will now hear the impact of dead bodies dropping to the ground.

Improved guard reactions to whistling.

Improved disguise behavior in distrust zones.

Shooting bows from the Longship now consumes arrows.

Players will now be able to air-assassinate sleeping NPCs. *Savage...*

Improved fish-reeling behavior.

Addressed an issue where the horse wouldn't use the gallop animation in combat.

The crowd will now cheer during drinking games. *You better.*

Reworked sliding mechanic.



Quests, World Events, Side Activities



Addressed an issue where the assassination sequence wouldn't play for some targets.

Addressed various texture issues during cutscenes.

Addressed various issues with quests or world events that prevented players from completing them.

Players can no longer use the fishing tool or the horn during the drunk walk with Tewdr - *you're drunk, go home.*

Sub quests will now display the correct "Part of" parent quest.

The memory stream can now be chosen when starting a New Game if Hold Alternative option is set to ON.

Increased frequency of experienced travelers.



User Interface / HUD



Addressed various issues with the User Interface/HUD.

Addressed various localization issues.

Addressed various Mouse- and Keyboard-related input issues

Secrets will now be discovered when synchronizing a Viewpoint. (This does not apply to Pathfinder difficulty)

Experienced travelers are now highlighted on the world map and on the compass when in proximity.

Addressed an issue where the map wouldn't update once players got intel from an experienced traveler.

Increased Odin's Sight radius and enemies will now be highlighted for longer.