armando > blog
Ya des limites à ne pas franchir !!!


Demain a cette heure je serais entrain d'explorer une partie de New York
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    plistter, churos45
    posted the 11/18/2020 at 07:18 PM by armando
    comments (9)
    cloudo posted the 11/18/2020 at 07:19 PM
    C'est drôle
    docbrown posted the 11/18/2020 at 07:22 PM
    suzukube posted the 11/18/2020 at 07:22 PM
    Mais
    wu posted the 11/18/2020 at 07:24 PM
    kwentyn posted the 11/18/2020 at 07:26 PM
    Putain cest des génies
    kalas28 posted the 11/18/2020 at 07:32 PM
    incroyablement drôle ce truc de ouf .....
    donpandemonium posted the 11/18/2020 at 07:53 PM
    Mmmmmh
    idd posted the 11/18/2020 at 08:06 PM
    enorme :need:
    mwaka971 posted the 11/18/2020 at 08:10 PM
    Mdr
