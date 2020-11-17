profile
Street Fighter V
48
Likers
name : Street Fighter V
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : combat
other versions : PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
kazey77
11
Likes
Likers
kazey77
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 53
visites since opening : 110381
kazey77 > blog
Compil comeback SFV
Petite compil de comeback sur Street Fighter V
Avec le theme de guile qui va bien

    tags : ken sfv comeback
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    spazer, slyder, amorphe, gankutsuou
    posted the 11/17/2020 at 06:57 AM by kazey77
    comments (5)
    slyder posted the 11/17/2020 at 08:16 AM
    Putain ces remontada du turfu
    kujotaro posted the 11/17/2020 at 08:20 AM
    T'es chaud patate. Gg. Tu perds pas ton sang froid.
    kazey77 posted the 11/17/2020 at 08:33 AM
    slyder kujotaro Merci
    amorphe posted the 11/17/2020 at 08:49 AM
    cette classe, gg.
    thelastone posted the 11/17/2020 at 09:47 AM
    Bien jouer
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre