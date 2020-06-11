Ce service c'est de la bombe atomique ! Je vient de faire une session de Sea of Thieves, une autre avec Witcher 3 en 720p et le tout en 4G... C'est vraiment fluide ! J'espere que la liste va etre comme celle du Game Pass Console ! Je veut jouer a KH
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Absolver
Afterparty
Age of Wonders: Planetfall
ARK: Survival Evolved
ASTRONEER
Batman: Arkham Knight
Battletoads
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Black Desert
Blair Witch
Bleeding Edge
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Bridge Constructor Portal
Carrion
Children of Morta
ClusterTruck
Crackdown 3: Campaign
Crosscode
Darksiders Genesis
Darksiders III
DayZ
de Blob
Dead by Daylight
Dead Cells
Dead Island Definitive Edition
Death Squared
Deliver us the moon
Demon’s Tilt
Descenders
Destiny 2 : Extensions Renégats et Bastion des ombres
DiRT 4
Don’t Starve
Double Kick Heroes
Drake Hollow
Dungeon of the Endless
Enter The Gungeon
F1 2019
Fallout 76
Farming Simulator 17
Felix the Reaper
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
For the King
Forager
Forza Horizon 4
Fractured Minds
Frostpunk: Console Edition
Gato Roboto
Gears of War 1: Ultimate Edition
Gears of War 4
Gears 5
Goat Simulator
Golf with Your Friends
Grounded
Guacamelee! 2
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Wars : Édition finale
Halo Wars 2
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Halo: Spartan Assault
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Hello Neighbor
Hollow Knight
Hot Shot Racing
Human Fall Flat
Hyperdot
Hypnospace Outlaw
Indivisible
Journey to the Savage Planet
Katana ZERO (Bientôt disponible)
Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
Kona
Levelhead
Lonely Mountains: Downhill
MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE
Metro 2033 Redux
Middle Earth: Shadow of War
Minecraft: Dungeons
MINIT
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
Moonlighter
Mortal Kombat X
Mount & Blade: Warband
Moving Out
Mudrunner
Munchkin: Quacked Quest
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
My Time At Portia
Neon Abyss
New Super Lucky’s Tale
NieR:Automata
Night Call
Night in the Woods (Bientôt disponible)
No Man’s Sky
Nowhere Prophet
Observation
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Overcooked! 2
Oxenfree
Pathologic 2
Pikuniku
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
ReCore: Definitive Edition
Remnant: From the Ashes
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
Rise & Shine
River City Girls (Bientôt disponible)
Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
Sea Salt
Secret Neighbor
Shadow Warrior 2
Slay the Spire
Sniper Elite 4
Spiritfarer
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
Stellaris
Stranger Things 3: The Game
Streets of Rage 4
Streets of Rogue
Subnautica
Surviving Mars
Tacoma
Tell Me Why Chapitres 1 à 3
Terraria
The Bard’s Tale IV: Directors Cut
The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Gardens Between
The Jackbox Party Pack 4
The Long Dark
The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game
The Messenger
The Outer Worlds
The Surge 2
The Touryst
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
The Escapists 2
The Talos Principle
The Turing Test
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Épisodes 1 à 5
The Walking Dead: Michonne – Épisodes 1 à 3
The Walking Dead: Saison 2
theHunter: Call of the Wild
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Touhou Luna Nights
Tracks – The Train Set Game
Trailmakers
Train Sim World 2020
Two Point Hospital
Undermine
Untitled Goose Game
Void Bastards
Wandersong
Warhammer Vermintide 2 (Bientôt disponible)
Wasteland Remastered
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
Wasteland 3
We Happy Few
West of Dead
Wizard of Legend
World War Z
Worms W.M.D
Xeno Crisis
Yakuza 0
Yakuza Kiwami
Yakuza Kiwami 2
skuldleif ca reste une Beta stable pour moi
haek78 en fibre et au dessus du cloud
https://www.amazon.fr/Razer-Kishi-pour-Android-Cloud/dp/B08CHGJ89J/ref=sr_1_3?__mk_fr_FR=%C3%85M%C3%85%C5%BD%C3%95%C3%91&crid=2HRJN832MB77D&dchild=1&keywords=razer+kishi+pour+android&qid=1604679943&sprefix=razer+kishi%2Caps%2C162&sr=8-3
https://www.amazon.fr/Manette-Cloud-Gaming-Android-Inclus/dp/B08C1385CQ/ref=sr_1_2?__mk_fr_FR=%C3%85M%C3%85%C5%BD%C3%95%C3%91&dchild=1&keywords=xbox+android&qid=1604680185&sr=8-2
Et le second déjà vu mais trop petite pour mes paluches.