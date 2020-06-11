Ce service c'est de la bombe atomique ! Je vient de faire une session de Sea of Thieves, une autre avec Witcher 3 en 720p et le tout en 4G... C'est vraiment fluide ! J'espere que la liste va etre comme celle du Game Pass Console ! Je veut jouer a KHA Plague Tale: InnocenceAbsolverAfterpartyAge of Wonders: PlanetfallARK: Survival EvolvedASTRONEERBatman: Arkham KnightBattletoadsBattle Chasers: NightwarBlack DesertBlair WitchBleeding EdgeBloodstained: Ritual of the NightBridge Constructor PortalCarrionChildren of MortaClusterTruckCrackdown 3: CampaignCrosscodeDarksiders GenesisDarksiders IIIDayZde BlobDead by DaylightDead CellsDead Island Definitive EditionDeath SquaredDeliver us the moonDemon’s TiltDescendersDestiny 2 : Extensions Renégats et Bastion des ombresDiRT 4Don’t StarveDouble Kick HeroesDrake HollowDungeon of the EndlessEnter The GungeonF1 2019Fallout 76Farming Simulator 17Felix the ReaperFishing Sim World: Pro TourFor the KingForagerForza Horizon 4Fractured MindsFrostpunk: Console EditionGato RobotoGears of War 1: Ultimate EditionGears of War 4Gears 5Goat SimulatorGolf with Your FriendsGroundedGuacamelee! 2Halo 5: GuardiansHalo Wars : Édition finaleHalo Wars 2Halo: The Master Chief CollectionHalo: Spartan AssaultHellblade: Senua’s SacrificeHello NeighborHollow KnightHot Shot RacingHuman Fall FlatHyperdotHypnospace OutlawIndivisibleJourney to the Savage PlanetKatana ZERO (Bientôt disponible)Killer Instinct Definitive EditionKonaLevelheadLonely Mountains: DownhillMARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITEMetro 2033 ReduxMiddle Earth: Shadow of WarMinecraft: DungeonsMINITMomodora: Reverie Under the MoonlightMoonlighterMortal Kombat XMount & Blade: WarbandMoving OutMudrunnerMunchkin: Quacked QuestMutant Year Zero: Road to EdenMy Time At PortiaNeon AbyssNew Super Lucky’s TaleNieR:AutomataNight CallNight in the Woods (Bientôt disponible)No Man’s SkyNowhere ProphetObservationOri and the Blind Forest: Definitive EditionOri and the Will of the WispsOvercooked! 2OxenfreePathologic 2PikunikuPillars of Eternity: Complete EditionPower Rangers: Battle for the GridReCore: Definitive EditionRemnant: From the AshesResident Evil 7 BiohazardRise & ShineRiver City Girls (Bientôt disponible)Sea of Thieves: Anniversary EditionSea SaltSecret NeighborShadow Warrior 2Slay the SpireSniper Elite 4SpiritfarerState of Decay 2: Juggernaut EditionStellarisStranger Things 3: The GameStreets of Rage 4Streets of RogueSubnauticaSurviving MarsTacomaTell Me Why Chapitres 1 à 3TerrariaThe Bard’s Tale IV: Directors CutThe Bard’s Tale Remastered and ResnarkledThe Bard’s Tale TrilogyThe Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance TacticsThe Elder Scrolls OnlineThe Gardens BetweenThe Jackbox Party Pack 4The Long DarkThe Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card GameThe MessengerThe Outer WorldsThe Surge 2The TourystThe Witcher 3: Wild HuntThe Escapists 2The Talos PrincipleThe Turing TestThe Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Épisodes 1 à 5The Walking Dead: Michonne – Épisodes 1 à 3The Walking Dead: Saison 2theHunter: Call of the WildThronebreaker: The Witcher TalesTotally Accurate Battle SimulatorTotally Reliable Delivery ServiceTouhou Luna NightsTracks – The Train Set GameTrailmakersTrain Sim World 2020Two Point HospitalUndermineUntitled Goose GameVoid BastardsWandersongWarhammer Vermintide 2 (Bientôt disponible)Wasteland RemasteredWasteland 2: Director’s CutWasteland 3We Happy FewWest of DeadWizard of LegendWorld War ZWorms W.M.DXeno CrisisYakuza 0Yakuza KiwamiYakuza Kiwami 2Ce service c'est le future !