group information
Wallpapers & Fanarts
44
Likes
Likers
name : Wallpapers & Fanarts
title : Wallpapers & Fanarts
screen name : wallpapers
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/wallpapers
official website : https://niindo64.com/category/wallpapers/
creator : nindo64
creation date : 04/20/2014
last update : 06/22/2019
description : Un groupe où chacun est libre de poster ses plus belles trouvailles du net. Cela comprend les fonds d'écran, artworks, fanarts et oeuvres diverses.
tags : gamekyo jeux vidéos wallpapers écran fond
articles : 126
visites since opening : 302149
subscribers : 28
bloggers : 4
channel
members (28)
more members
all
Wallpapers #203 - Spéciale E3 2019
Wallpapers
Tout comme l'année dernière (et l'année d'avant) voici la fournée annuelle dédié à l'E3. Ça sera peut-être le moment de renouveler vôtre fond d'écran parmi ces 32 trouvailles

Big sondage en fin d'article.


Biomutant


Blair Witch


Borderlands 3


Cyberpunk 2077


Doom Eternal


Dying Light 2


Elden Ring


Final Fantasy 7 Remake


For Honor – Shadows of the Hitokiri


Gears 5


Ghost Recon Breakpoint


Ghost Wire Tokyo


Gods & Monsters


Greedfall


Halo Infinite


Hollow Knight Silksong


Luigi’s Mansion 3


Monster Hunter World Iceborne


Mozaic


Oninaki


Ori and the Will of the Wisps


Pokémon Sword and Shield – Galar


Scavengers


Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order


Tales of Arise


The Elder Scrolls Online


The Legend of Zelda : Link’s Awakening


The Outer Worlds


The Surge 2


Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2


Wasteland 3


Watch Dogs Legion



Sondage (16 choix possibles)



CLIQUEZ ICI SI LE SONDAGE NE S'AFFICHE PAS


Dites-moi en commentaire si vous voulez être notifiés pour les prochaines fournées.
niindo64.com - https://niindo64.com/2019/06/22/wallpapers-e3-2019/
    tags : wallpapers e3 2019
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    foxstep, yukilin, slyder, torotoro59, sonilka, killia, micablo
    posted the 06/22/2019 at 01:56 PM by nindo64
    comments (4)
    nindo64 posted the 06/22/2019 at 01:57 PM
    gaeon slyder Torotoro59 Bliss02 Sonilka Shiks Cedrich74 Darksly Gaeon skratch shiroihato Mikazaki Amorphe mikazaki sonilka foxstep odv78 yamy plistter bliss02 Luren Killia Odv78 Osiris Foxstep fuji gunstarred smokeboom sid jenicris yukilin kenpokan Nouvelle fournée E3 !
    torotoro59 posted the 06/22/2019 at 02:32 PM
    j'ai voté cyberpunk
    sonilka posted the 06/22/2019 at 04:37 PM
    J'ai voté Greedfall. Je connais pas spécialement le jeu mais j'aime bien le concept art.
    yukilin posted the 06/22/2019 at 04:53 PM
    Excellente fournée!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre