Wallpapers & Fanarts
group information
name :
Wallpapers & Fanarts
title :
Wallpapers & Fanarts
screen name :
wallpapers
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/wallpapers
official website :
https://niindo64.com/category/wallpapers/
creator :
nindo64
creation date :
04/20/2014
last update :
06/22/2019
description :
Un groupe où chacun est libre de poster ses plus belles trouvailles du net. Cela comprend les fonds d'écran, artworks, fanarts et oeuvres diverses.
tags :
gamekyo
jeux
vidéos
wallpapers
écran
fond
articles :
126
visites since opening :
302149
subscribers :
28
bloggers :
4
nindo64
(creator)
mikazaki
(administrator)
neelek
(editor)
dopp3lg4ng3r
(editor)
Wallpapers #203 - Spéciale E3 2019
Wallpapers
Tout comme
l'année dernière
(et
l'année d'avant
) voici la
fournée annuelle
dédié à l'
E3
. Ça sera peut-être le moment de
renouveler vôtre fond d'écran
parmi ces
32
trouvailles
Big sondage
en fin d'article.
Biomutant
Blair Witch
Borderlands 3
Cyberpunk 2077
Doom Eternal
Dying Light 2
Elden Ring
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
For Honor – Shadows of the Hitokiri
Gears 5
Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Ghost Wire Tokyo
Gods & Monsters
Greedfall
Halo Infinite
Hollow Knight Silksong
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Monster Hunter World Iceborne
Mozaic
Oninaki
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Pokémon Sword and Shield – Galar
Scavengers
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
Tales of Arise
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Legend of Zelda : Link’s Awakening
The Outer Worlds
The Surge 2
Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Wasteland 3
Watch Dogs Legion
Sondage (16 choix possibles)
CLIQUEZ ICI SI LE SONDAGE NE S'AFFICHE PAS
Dites-moi en commentaire si vous voulez être notifiés pour les prochaines fournées.
niindo64.com
-
https://niindo64.com/2019/06/22/wallpapers-e3-2019/
posted the 06/22/2019 at 01:56 PM by
nindo64
comments (
4
)
nindo64
posted
the 06/22/2019 at 01:57 PM
gaeon
slyder
Torotoro59
Bliss02
Sonilka
Shiks
Cedrich74
Darksly
Gaeon
skratch
shiroihato
Mikazaki
Amorphe
mikazaki
sonilka
foxstep
odv78
yamy
plistter
bliss02
Luren
Killia
Odv78
Osiris
Foxstep
fuji
gunstarred
smokeboom
sid
jenicris
yukilin
kenpokan
Nouvelle fournée E3 !
torotoro59
posted
the 06/22/2019 at 02:32 PM
j'ai voté cyberpunk
sonilka
posted
the 06/22/2019 at 04:37 PM
J'ai voté Greedfall. Je connais pas spécialement le jeu mais j'aime bien le concept art.
yukilin
posted
the 06/22/2019 at 04:53 PM
Excellente fournée!
