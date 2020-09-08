accueil
21
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
kurosama
,
kabuki
,
mugimeddy
,
diablass59
,
e3payne
,
junaldinho
,
esets
,
goldmen33
,
cort
,
eisska
,
lanni
,
rayzorx09
,
torotoro59
,
binou87
,
mrvince
,
minx
,
rockin
,
nmariodk
,
ravyxxs
,
leonr4
name :
Red Dead Redemption 2
platform :
PC
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
Rockstar Games
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
13
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
cijfer
,
hijikatamayora13
,
raph64
,
tvirus
,
osiris
,
kurosama
,
torotoro59
,
gunstarred
,
giusnake
,
ropstar
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
shanks
obi69
Magnifique sculpture d'Arthur Morgan
Le niveau de détails et le respect anatomique sont oufs !
1
Like
Who likes this ?
minbox
posted the 08/09/2020 at 05:28 PM by
obi69
comments (
5
)
venomsnake
posted
the 08/09/2020 at 05:32 PM
arthur morgan cette classe il refait le fion de marston en matière de charisme
zoske
posted
the 08/09/2020 at 05:40 PM
Tellement deg du moment du switch de perso dans rdr2.
Arthur Morgan est tellement classe et si bien joué...
squall294
posted
the 08/09/2020 at 05:53 PM
Oui Arthur Morgan est un perso génial. Dire qu'au début, je n'avais pas trop envie de jouer avec lui. ^^'
ritalix
posted
the 08/09/2020 at 06:03 PM
arthur est génial je l'adore
dyson85
posted
the 08/09/2020 at 06:10 PM
Marston avait du charisme dans rdr faut pas oublier,c est l histoire du 2 qui l a rendu une lopette,une volonté de rockstar pour elever le charisme d Arthur.
Arthur Morgan est tellement classe et si bien joué...