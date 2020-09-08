profile
Red Dead Redemption 2
21
Likers
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : PC
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
obi69
obi69
13
Likes
Likers
obi69
articles : 221
visites since opening : 278412
obi69 > blog
Magnifique sculpture d'Arthur Morgan
Le niveau de détails et le respect anatomique sont oufs !

    minbox
    posted the 08/09/2020 at 05:28 PM by obi69
    comments (5)
    venomsnake posted the 08/09/2020 at 05:32 PM
    arthur morgan cette classe il refait le fion de marston en matière de charisme
    zoske posted the 08/09/2020 at 05:40 PM
    Tellement deg du moment du switch de perso dans rdr2.

    Arthur Morgan est tellement classe et si bien joué...
    squall294 posted the 08/09/2020 at 05:53 PM
    Oui Arthur Morgan est un perso génial. Dire qu'au début, je n'avais pas trop envie de jouer avec lui. ^^'
    ritalix posted the 08/09/2020 at 06:03 PM
    arthur est génial je l'adore
    dyson85 posted the 08/09/2020 at 06:10 PM
    Marston avait du charisme dans rdr faut pas oublier,c est l histoire du 2 qui l a rendu une lopette,une volonté de rockstar pour elever le charisme d Arthur.
