accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Gunstar
profile
27
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
asakim
,
gunstarred
,
alexkidd
,
buros
,
kabuki
,
aiolia081
,
escobar
,
grozourson
,
hyppolite
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
battossai
,
eldren
,
diablass59
,
anakaris
,
talaken
,
minx
,
genzzo
,
plistter
,
hado78
,
odv78
,
opthomas
,
jeuxvideo1
,
kurosama
,
karbon
,
genraltow
,
chiotgamer
,
torotoro59
name :
Arcade
profile
33
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
aiolia081
,
anakaris
,
arrrghl
,
supatony
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
gunotak
,
leblogdeshacka
,
link49
,
momotaros
,
ninjah
,
tvirus
,
opthomas
,
kurosama
,
nicky
,
escobar
,
kabuki
,
traveller
,
neckbreaker71
,
musicforlife
,
raph64
,
darksly
,
killia
,
niveforever
,
sephiroth07
,
k1fry
,
gunhedtv
,
banananinja
,
alwayswin2
,
retrogameroom
,
chiotgamer
,
esets
,
kevinmccallisterrr
gunstarred
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
529
visites since opening :
596057
gunstarred
> blog
all
Arcade
Traduction
Les chiffres
Retro
Divers
SEGA AGES
Sonic
SEGA
Dreamcast
Saturn
Mega Drive
Master System
Nintendo
Nintendo 64
Super NES
NES
Very Hard
Antiqui'Tech
CultureJV
Atari
Neo·Geo
Atlus
Interview
SEGA Heroes
Un nouvel épisode de Initial D sur borne d'arcade
Arcade
Nommé tout simplement
Initial D The Arcade
, il remplacera
Initial D Arcade Stage Zero
sortie en 2017. Le jeu sera en location test le 23 et 24 juillet à Akihabara.
SEGA-Mag
-
http://www.sega-mag.com/Initial+D+++un+nouvel+episode+annonce+dans+les+game+centers-news-12861.htm
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/12/2020 at 09:14 PM by
gunstarred
comments (
3
)
birmou
posted
the 07/12/2020 at 09:17 PM
Sortez le sur consoles
modsoul
posted
the 07/12/2020 at 09:19 PM
Initial D mortel sur console
mugimeddy
posted
the 07/12/2020 at 09:33 PM
Les enflure
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo