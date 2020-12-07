profile
Arcade
27
Likers
name : Arcade
profile
gunstarred
33
Likes
Likers
gunstarred
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 529
visites since opening : 596057
gunstarred > blog
all
Un nouvel épisode de Initial D sur borne d'arcade
Arcade


Nommé tout simplement Initial D The Arcade, il remplacera Initial D Arcade Stage Zero sortie en 2017. Le jeu sera en location test le 23 et 24 juillet à Akihabara.





SEGA-Mag - http://www.sega-mag.com/Initial+D+++un+nouvel+episode+annonce+dans+les+game+centers-news-12861.htm
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/12/2020 at 09:14 PM by gunstarred
    comments (3)
    birmou posted the 07/12/2020 at 09:17 PM
    Sortez le sur consoles
    modsoul posted the 07/12/2020 at 09:19 PM
    Initial D mortel sur console
    mugimeddy posted the 07/12/2020 at 09:33 PM
    Les enflure
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre