Assassin's Creed Valhalla

>release date 10 November 2020

>will be free to upgrade on PS5/XSX

>has two optimization mode , 60 fps 1800p and 4k30 fps on PS5. XSX is higher but still not 4K60

> 3 big DLC story planned. One involves rest of Scotland , main game just covers up to borders

> second dlc will introduce one of older AC characters as playable from older games (time travel shenanigans

> i have no idea about third dlc yet but it seems it will be released late next year hence no 2021 AC game but these DLCs each will contain 7-8 hour gameplay

> 900p 30 fps on PS4 , 1440p 30 fps on PRO, Xone base 720p 30 fps, XOneX 1600p30 FPS but obviously lower detail then any next gen version.They look really different with NPC counts , lightning etc.

> next gen and PC version has much more density and better textures



Rainbow Six Quarantine



> Release date 14 October 2020

> Cross play + cross progression on same family consoles (PS4-PS5,One-SeriesX)

>Cross play between PS5-SeriesX is considered for next year when they will drop last gen version support

>Free to upgrade next gen

>a low priced entry version is planned

> Sam Fisher will be in it.

> 4K60 FPS on both next gen devices , no info about current gen versions. Will support limited RTX on PC/PS5/XSX



Gods and Monsters



> 17 december 2020 is current release date , might jump into January though

> 4K 60FPS on next gen , also 60fps on last gen

> last i heard from this title they were searching ways to make it GaaS

> a mario maker like editor might be included for level creation & share



Beyond and Good Evil 2

> 2022 Spring

> A new gameplay video + story content

> next gen exclusive

> will be fully playable 4 player co-op

> very ambitious title

> most of Ubisoft studios are helping to complete game



Watch Dogs Legion

>10 February 2021

> last gen versions cancelled due performance issues

> last game in Watch Dogs franchise for now

> lots of content , they want to make it a service game

> new gameplay demo running on PS5



Far Cry 6

> March 2021

> 4 player co-op returns

> set in Japan islands

> breaking bad dude plays one of the villains in syndicate of them

> Vaas also returns ( somekind of ghost / spirit) haunts player , not visible to other NPCs in game

> Will also include Battle Royale component , no traditional mp



Mario and Rabbids 2 : Rayman Escaped !

> switch , 2021 release date

> Rayman is twisted and jumping through dimensions while keeping mess.

> our gang have to catch Rayman

> after catching him mid game he becomes playable

> actual villain is called The Magician

> will include Donkey Kong in base roster , all stables return from first game. May include other nintendo cross over characters as DLC or easter egg

> create your level feature is discussed



last game to close show

SPLINTER CELL (Reboot)

> Late 2022

> due fan reception and love of character Ubisoft will try once more but if fail this is end for SC

> next gen only

> total story reboot

> Sam will be youngest version of him although still experienced agent. 41-42 years old. He was supposedly 47 in chaos theory

> Gameplay and structure is inspired by new HITMAN games.

> Include missions from countries "Russia, , Turkey, Afghanistan,South Korea, Mexico, Paraguay, US, Serbia"

> a reveal trailer features some of gameplay but not demo