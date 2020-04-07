profile
Rumeur Leak de la conf Ubisoft
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
>release date 10 November 2020
>will be free to upgrade on PS5/XSX
>has two optimization mode , 60 fps 1800p and 4k30 fps on PS5. XSX is higher but still not 4K60
> 3 big DLC story planned. One involves rest of Scotland , main game just covers up to borders
> second dlc will introduce one of older AC characters as playable from older games (time travel shenanigans
> i have no idea about third dlc yet but it seems it will be released late next year hence no 2021 AC game but these DLCs each will contain 7-8 hour gameplay
> 900p 30 fps on PS4 , 1440p 30 fps on PRO, Xone base 720p 30 fps, XOneX 1600p30 FPS but obviously lower detail then any next gen version.They look really different with NPC counts , lightning etc.
> next gen and PC version has much more density and better textures

Rainbow Six Quarantine

> Release date 14 October 2020
> Cross play + cross progression on same family consoles (PS4-PS5,One-SeriesX)
>Cross play between PS5-SeriesX is considered for next year when they will drop last gen version support
>Free to upgrade next gen
>a low priced entry version is planned
> Sam Fisher will be in it.
> 4K60 FPS on both next gen devices , no info about current gen versions. Will support limited RTX on PC/PS5/XSX

Gods and Monsters

> 17 december 2020 is current release date , might jump into January though
> 4K 60FPS on next gen , also 60fps on last gen
> last i heard from this title they were searching ways to make it GaaS
> a mario maker like editor might be included for level creation & share

Beyond and Good Evil 2
> 2022 Spring
> A new gameplay video + story content
> next gen exclusive
> will be fully playable 4 player co-op
> very ambitious title
> most of Ubisoft studios are helping to complete game

Watch Dogs Legion
>10 February 2021
> last gen versions cancelled due performance issues
> last game in Watch Dogs franchise for now
> lots of content , they want to make it a service game
> new gameplay demo running on PS5

Far Cry 6
> March 2021
> 4 player co-op returns
> set in Japan islands
> breaking bad dude plays one of the villains in syndicate of them
> Vaas also returns ( somekind of ghost / spirit) haunts player , not visible to other NPCs in game
> Will also include Battle Royale component , no traditional mp

Mario and Rabbids 2 : Rayman Escaped !
> switch , 2021 release date
> Rayman is twisted and jumping through dimensions while keeping mess.
> our gang have to catch Rayman
> after catching him mid game he becomes playable
> actual villain is called The Magician
> will include Donkey Kong in base roster , all stables return from first game. May include other nintendo cross over characters as DLC or easter egg
> create your level feature is discussed

last game to close show
SPLINTER CELL (Reboot)
> Late 2022
> due fan reception and love of character Ubisoft will try once more but if fail this is end for SC
> next gen only
> total story reboot
> Sam will be youngest version of him although still experienced agent. 41-42 years old. He was supposedly 47 in chaos theory
> Gameplay and structure is inspired by new HITMAN games.
> Include missions from countries "Russia, , Turkey, Afghanistan,South Korea, Mexico, Paraguay, US, Serbia"
> a reveal trailer features some of gameplay but not demo
https://www.reddit.com/r/GamingLeaksAndRumours/comments/hkwe4i/alleged_ubisoft_leak_from_v/
    posted the 07/04/2020 at 12:28 PM by omso
    comments (25)
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/04/2020 at 12:29 PM
    "Mario and Rabbids 2 : Rayman Escaped !"
    octobar posted the 07/04/2020 at 12:33 PM
    tout ce à quoi n'importe quel joueur s'attendrait en gros.

    Où sont les jeux de chiasse genre Just Dance et compagnie ? Vous croyez vraiment y échapper
    liquidus posted the 07/04/2020 at 12:36 PM
    Gods & Monsters a changé de nom et ne s'appelle plus comme ça maintenant.
    galcian posted the 07/04/2020 at 12:37 PM
    Pitié pas un Mario & Rabbids 2
    venomsnake posted the 07/04/2020 at 12:41 PM
    curieux pour far cry 6 et watch dogs legion...mais beaucoup moins hypé pour AC valhalla
    ritalix posted the 07/04/2020 at 12:43 PM
    rien ne m'interesse à part ac valhalla et à la limite fc6
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/04/2020 at 12:44 PM
    wario
    Si c'est pour dire de la merde autant t'abstenir
    foxstep posted the 07/04/2020 at 12:48 PM
    Mode 60 fps pour Valhalla trop bon si ça se confirme.
    raoh38 posted the 07/04/2020 at 12:52 PM
    Ah ben voila sans maîtriser les next gen ils peuvent sortir du 60fps sur tous leurs jeux crossgen
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/04/2020 at 12:56 PM
    galcian Bien sur que si un Mario Rabbit 2 et un 3 même si ils ont le temps avant la fin de la gen Switch
    castortroy posted the 07/04/2020 at 12:58 PM
    Et le jeu de bateaux pirate il est ou ?
    fiveagainstone posted the 07/04/2020 at 01:00 PM
    Du classique, mais efficace, j'attends de voir si ça se confirme.
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/04/2020 at 01:01 PM
    castortroy Skulls & Bones, depuis le temps il a dû être reboot pour mettre autant de temps
    populus posted the 07/04/2020 at 01:01 PM
    Noooon faite un nouveau jeu Rayman complet et pas une saloperie de spin off avec des lapins !!!
    populus posted the 07/04/2020 at 01:03 PM
    "Vaas also returns ( somekind of ghost / spirit) haunts player , not visible to NPC player" Pitié non quoi...
    kinectical posted the 07/04/2020 at 01:03 PM
    Ces déjà plus intéressant le 60fps sur next gen curieux de voir la reso sur serie x déjà du 1800p ces clean si ces un peu plus ces encore mieux sinon far cry 6 juste pour le fantôme de Vaas et le Japon je prend direct et splinter cell bah si jamais ces vrai jen acheté 17 copie sur chaque console
    castortroy posted the 07/04/2020 at 01:03 PM
    ootaniisensei c’est moche.

    A part Watch Dogs et SC le reste ça donne pas très envie
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/04/2020 at 01:06 PM
    castortroy aux dernières nouvelles le jeu est pas abandonner, il reviendra surement dans qq temps mais je mise plus sur un format à la Sea of Thieves
    masharu posted the 07/04/2020 at 01:10 PM
    Il est où le Battle Royal d'Ubisoft ? Ce serait étonnant qu'ils n'en parlent pas vu que c'est un jeu à service.
    aros posted the 07/04/2020 at 01:12 PM
    galcian
    Je vois pas pourquoi tu dis ça. Mario + les Lapins Crétins : Kingdom Battle est un excellent cross-over doublé d'un excellent jeu tout court. Ce fut mon premier jeu boîte que j'ai terminé et il est l'une des meilleurs expérience que j'ai eu sur la console
    sephrius posted the 07/04/2020 at 01:12 PM
    Un reboot de SC ? Ce serait pas bon ça, j'aimerais plutôt un préquel à la limite, mais un reboot pfff. Ça me saoule d'effacer les histoires des jeux à chaque fois qu'ils relancent une licence sérieux...

    Puis le coup de "fin de la licence si ça fonctionne pas", bah écoutez Ubi, bougez vous le fion pour ne pas faire simplement un SC avec un skin AC. Oubliez l'OW déjà, ça vous changerais. Après si ça reprend une structure d'Hitman, à voir. Ce qui fonctionne chez l'un peut ne pas fonctionner chez l'autre
    innelan posted the 07/04/2020 at 01:16 PM
    Beyond good and evil 2 en 2022, ils l'ont annoncé en 2019 il me semble. Peut-être 4 ans de dev...

    Ils ont pas intérêt à se planter !
    gavad posted the 07/04/2020 at 01:17 PM
    Pas de Just Dance, c'est un fake.
    hatwa posted the 07/04/2020 at 01:19 PM
    populus +1
    J'attends toujours depuis 2013 le nouveau Rayman Legends !
    altendorf posted the 07/04/2020 at 01:28 PM
    Reddit + rien qui va dans ce leak XD
