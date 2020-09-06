“That’s been a hot topic lately! I’d be down for doing that! Of course, we’re all very excited to make new games, too. We’ll need to think long and hard about what the next Shantae adventure will be – but a remake isn’t outside the realm of possibility!”

“I’m taking a breather by helping out with a few other projects where I can while we prepare for the next big thing. Erin really wants to keep exploring Shantae as an animated series, and I’m all for that, too. After that Studio TRIGGER intro it feels like it’s closer than ever. Why doesn’t the cartoon keep playing? Why does it end?”

On apprend hier que WayForward serait intéressé par refaire le premier Shantae, sorti à l'époque en fin de vie de la Game Boy Color et publié par Capcom USA. C'est en tout cas ce que partage Matt Bozon, co-créateur du personnage de Shantae. En gros, le studio est toujours à l'affût des nouvelles aventures de la demi-génie, mais qu'un remake n'est pas en dehors des possibilités :Avec le support du fameux Studio TRIGGER pour l'opening du 5e opus de Shantae, l'une des plus anciennes licences indépendantes encore active aujourd'hui commence à imposer son aura. WayForward serait également intéressé par profiter de cette aura pour étendre la série, comme faire une série animée ou explorer d'autres genres vidéoludique selon la demande des fans.