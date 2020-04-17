accueil
link49
,
minx
,
spaaz
,
opthomas
,
traveller
,
rebellion
,
strifedcloud
,
kurosama
,
ykarin
,
nekonoctis
,
jeanouillz
,
shindo
,
nobleswan
,
iiii
,
tvirus
,
e3payne
,
milo42
,
duabar
,
raph64
,
torotoro59
,
receiversms
,
leonr4
,
biboys
,
bladagun
,
colibrie
shiroyashagin
shiroyashagin
> blog
Avis Final
nouvelle catégorie
Baldo j'ai hate !
Cette été ca va etre le feu ! Et qui sait on aura peut etre Yokai Watch 4 !
posted the 04/17/2020 at 02:45 PM by
shiroyashagin
comments (
7
)
edgar
posted
the 04/17/2020 at 02:52 PM
J’aime bien aussi.
shiroyashagin
posted
the 04/17/2020 at 02:53 PM
edgar
Un studio italien pour changer ! L'europe a de sacré talent
archesstat
posted
the 04/17/2020 at 02:54 PM
Il a l'air sympa ce jeu
. Bali Baldo dans son berceau...
shiroyashagin
posted
the 04/17/2020 at 02:59 PM
archesstat
suzukube
posted
the 04/17/2020 at 03:10 PM
Ca me rappelle un peu NinoKuni j'valide
fiveagainstone
posted
the 04/17/2020 at 03:18 PM
suzukube
C'est justement ce qui me fait peur, si c'est juste beau et le reste moyen..bof quoi.
On attendra les tests.
wilhelm
posted
the 04/17/2020 at 03:26 PM
Ghibli a appelé, ils veulent qu'on leur rende leur DA.
