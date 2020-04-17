profile
shiroyashagin
shiroyashagin > blog
Baldo j'ai hate !
Cette été ca va etre le feu ! Et qui sait on aura peut etre Yokai Watch 4 !
    posted the 04/17/2020 at 02:45 PM by shiroyashagin
    comments (7)
    edgar posted the 04/17/2020 at 02:52 PM
    J’aime bien aussi.
    shiroyashagin posted the 04/17/2020 at 02:53 PM
    edgar Un studio italien pour changer ! L'europe a de sacré talent
    archesstat posted the 04/17/2020 at 02:54 PM
    Il a l'air sympa ce jeu . Bali Baldo dans son berceau...
    shiroyashagin posted the 04/17/2020 at 02:59 PM
    archesstat
    suzukube posted the 04/17/2020 at 03:10 PM
    Ca me rappelle un peu NinoKuni j'valide
    fiveagainstone posted the 04/17/2020 at 03:18 PM
    suzukube C'est justement ce qui me fait peur, si c'est juste beau et le reste moyen..bof quoi.
    On attendra les tests.
    wilhelm posted the 04/17/2020 at 03:26 PM
    Ghibli a appelé, ils veulent qu'on leur rende leur DA.
