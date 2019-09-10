profile
all
mhw iceborne developer diary 3: enfin l'arrivé d'une feature importante


à la 8ème minute on a enfin la confirmation que l'on pourra crafter les armure de mh world de base pour s'en servir de skin grâce aux matériaux du fief. alors oui ce ne sont que les low rank mais il est fort probable que dans une prochaine update on est droit au master rank

bref ça déboite
    posted the 10/09/2019 at 08:59 AM by kalas28
    comments (8)
    kalas28 posted the 10/09/2019 at 09:01 AM
    voxen enfin
    voxen posted the 10/09/2019 at 09:01 AM
    J'ai vu ça j'étais aux anges ! Par contre quand ça parle de la chambre, des décorations, et qu'après tu vois la liste de ce qui est gratuit et payant, hum
    serve posted the 10/09/2019 at 09:06 AM
    Il était temps heureusement sur PC les moddeurs ont bossé direct pour le faire car certaine Armure voila quoi
    kalas28 posted the 10/09/2019 at 09:16 AM
    voxen manque plus que les skins d'armes (qui n'arriveront jamais c'est quasi sur)
    voxen posted the 10/09/2019 at 09:23 AM
    kalas28 gardons espoir
    wickette posted the 10/09/2019 at 09:23 AM
    Je suis joueur pc j’ai adoré World mais c’est chiant d’attendre autant pour avoir Iceborne haha...

    kalas28 on verra pour les armes je préfère voir une refonte visuelle de certains design Iceborne un peu décevant (je n’ai fait que voir vu que je ne peux pas y jouer avant janvier ptin)
    kalas28 posted the 10/09/2019 at 09:26 AM
    voxen tiens les changements pour le fief:

    Adjustment 1: Region Level change fluctuation adjusted
    In the Guiding Lands, you can obtain different materials at each level, so adjustments have been made to how levels increase/decrease to make it easier to explore.
    Region Level 1 - 2: No changes
    Region Level 3 - 6: Fluctuates at the same rate as region level 2 did before the update
    Region Level 7: Fluctuates at the same rate as region level 3 did before the update

    Adjustment 2: Adjusted the drop rate of special tracks obtained from monsters in the Guiding Lands
    Unanalyzed special tracks are now easier to obtain, making it easier to lure out specific monsters and control your region levels.
    They are also now guaranteed upon capturing a monster, or carving from the monster's body or broken part.

    Adjustment 3: Region levels can now be fixed
    Settings have been added so that region levels will not fluctuate, and you can explore the Guiding Lands freely with fixed levels.
    Fixed region levels are applied per player even during multiplayer.
    If you set region levels to fixed, your own region levels will not fluctuate whether you're the quest leader or just joining another player's quest.
    You can fix region levels at the quest board when you select the Guiding Lands.

    Adjustment 4: Expedition Objective added to fixed region play
    Added a "Fixed Region" parameter that can be set when departing to the Guiding Lands, or used as search criteria.
    Use this setting when you want to let players know you're exploring with fixed levels, or if you want to search for expeditions using fixed levels.
    This parameter will not fix region levels.
    For instructions how to fix region levels, please see Adjustment 3.

    Adjustment 5: Locating monsters in the Guiding Lands will no longer affect region level
    The design of the Guiding Lands has been changed, as region level changing upon discovering a monster in the locale had an unintended effect.


    il y a déjà de très bons correctifs

    wickette malheureusement je ne pense voir de refonte sur les rares 12 et c'est dommages certaines sont hideuses
    birmou posted the 10/09/2019 at 09:32 AM
    Bon sang enfin
