à la 8ème minute on a enfin la confirmation que l'on pourra crafter les armure de mh world de base pour s'en servir de skin grâce aux matériaux du fief. alors oui ce ne sont que les low rank mais il est fort probable que dans une prochaine update on est droit au master rank
kalas28 on verra pour les armes je préfère voir une refonte visuelle de certains design Iceborne un peu décevant (je n’ai fait que voir vu que je ne peux pas y jouer avant janvier ptin)
Adjustment 1: Region Level change fluctuation adjusted
In the Guiding Lands, you can obtain different materials at each level, so adjustments have been made to how levels increase/decrease to make it easier to explore.
Region Level 1 - 2: No changes
Region Level 3 - 6: Fluctuates at the same rate as region level 2 did before the update
Region Level 7: Fluctuates at the same rate as region level 3 did before the update
Adjustment 2: Adjusted the drop rate of special tracks obtained from monsters in the Guiding Lands
Unanalyzed special tracks are now easier to obtain, making it easier to lure out specific monsters and control your region levels.
They are also now guaranteed upon capturing a monster, or carving from the monster's body or broken part.
Adjustment 3: Region levels can now be fixed
Settings have been added so that region levels will not fluctuate, and you can explore the Guiding Lands freely with fixed levels.
Fixed region levels are applied per player even during multiplayer.
If you set region levels to fixed, your own region levels will not fluctuate whether you're the quest leader or just joining another player's quest.
You can fix region levels at the quest board when you select the Guiding Lands.
Adjustment 4: Expedition Objective added to fixed region play
Added a "Fixed Region" parameter that can be set when departing to the Guiding Lands, or used as search criteria.
Use this setting when you want to let players know you're exploring with fixed levels, or if you want to search for expeditions using fixed levels.
This parameter will not fix region levels.
For instructions how to fix region levels, please see Adjustment 3.
Adjustment 5: Locating monsters in the Guiding Lands will no longer affect region level
The design of the Guiding Lands has been changed, as region level changing upon discovering a monster in the locale had an unintended effect.
il y a déjà de très bons correctifs
wickette malheureusement je ne pense voir de refonte sur les rares 12 et c'est dommages certaines sont hideuses