Le 5 Novembre !



"Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will also be available to pre-order at the Epic Games store, Greenman Gaming, the Humble Store, GameStop and additional digital retailers starting October 23rd with a pre-order bonus of 25 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online. Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will also be available to purchase on Steam this December.



Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems and will also be available this November as a launch title for Google Stadia.



Check back to the Rockstar Newswire on October 9th for the first screenshots, system specifications and additional details."

Rockstar Games - https://www.rockstargames.com/newswire/article/61153/Red-Dead-Redemption-2-Coming-to-PC-November-5th?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=rdr2pc-10042019&utm_content=newswire