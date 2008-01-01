accueil
name :
Sega
official website :
http://www.sega-europe.com/
profile
gunstarred
> blog
[SEGA AGES] Quelques infos pour Columns II sur Switch
SEGA AGES
Il y aura un mode Arcade avec deux types de jeux "Flash Columns" et "Fighting Columns".
Il y a la version Nintendo Switch qui est un mode infinie.
Columns I version Mega Drive est disponible dans son mode sans fin.
Il y aura aussi un mode en ligne en versus.
Et en Bonus, il y a une boite à bijoux.
SEGA AGES
-
http://archives.sega.jp/segaages/columns2/
posted the 07/21/2019 at 02:39 PM by
