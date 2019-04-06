profile
Monster Hunter World
17
Likes
Likers
name : Monster Hunter World
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
multiplayer : 1 à 4 (online)
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
birmou
17
Likes
Likers
birmou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 26
visites since opening : 35312
birmou > blog
Monster Hunter World Iceborne Story Trailer
Le Tigrex qui fait son grand retour

    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/04/2019 at 04:10 PM by birmou
    comments (7)
    arquion posted the 06/04/2019 at 04:12 PM
    enlève le S de https
    axlenz posted the 06/04/2019 at 04:12 PM
    le ''s'' de https monsieur
    aros posted the 06/04/2019 at 04:14 PM
    axlenz arquion
    Z'êtes drôles, appelez-le le birmou ; au moins maintenant c'est fait.
    sonilka posted the 06/04/2019 at 04:15 PM
    Ca sent bon MH2G cette extension
    birmou posted the 06/04/2019 at 04:16 PM
    arquion axlenz aros

    Lol merci

    sonilka
    kaiden posted the 06/04/2019 at 04:31 PM
    le tigrex !!!!!
    joker54 posted the 06/04/2019 at 04:34 PM
    Le monstre avec la Rathian à la fin c'est le Glavenus, le monstre emblème de MH Generations, du coup on peut espérer qu'il y ait les autres (Astalos, Gammoth et Mizutsune).
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre