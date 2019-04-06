accueil
birmou
name :
Monster Hunter World
platform :
PC
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action
multiplayer :
1 à 4 (online)
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
birmou
articles :
26
visites since opening :
35312
birmou
> blog
Monster Hunter World Iceborne Story Trailer
Le Tigrex qui fait son grand retour
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/04/2019 at 04:10 PM by
birmou
comments (
7
)
arquion
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 04:12 PM
enlève le S de https
axlenz
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 04:12 PM
le ''s'' de https monsieur
aros
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 04:14 PM
axlenz
arquion
Z'êtes drôles, appelez-le le
birmou
; au moins maintenant c'est fait.
sonilka
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 04:15 PM
Ca sent bon MH2G cette extension
birmou
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 04:16 PM
arquion
axlenz
aros
Lol merci
sonilka
kaiden
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 04:31 PM
le tigrex !!!!!
joker54
posted
the 06/04/2019 at 04:34 PM
Le monstre avec la Rathian à la fin c'est le Glavenus, le monstre emblème de MH Generations, du coup on peut espérer qu'il y ait les autres (Astalos, Gammoth et Mizutsune).
