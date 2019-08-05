Turn 10 Studios a étoffé son équipe artistique avec des développeurs et du personnel expérimenté de l'industrie qui ont déjà travaillé sur des projets de jeu de premier plan tels que Grand Theft Auto V et Red Dead Redemption 2 de Rockstar Games, ainsi que Madden NFL et Star Wars Battlefront de Electronic Arts et Assassin's Creed d'Ubisoft ,tous apportant leur expertise et des opinions fortes sur la franchise Forza à Turn 10 Studios avec une grande ambition, créer le meilleur jeu Forza Motorsport.

Aujourd'hui, le développeur basé à Seattle est plus grand qu'il ne l'a jamais été dans son histoire, et ensemble, ils travaillent sur leur projet Forza le plus ambitieux à ce jour. Turn 10 a confirmé en mars qu'il allait enfin " transférer son poids " sur la toute nouvelle franchise Forza Motorsport, et lors de la dernière édition de son émission Forza Monthly, le développeur a partagé ses " premières nouvelles " sur le jeu à venir au moment où il en est au stade de la conception.





“I talked a little bit about adding talent to the studio. Right now, our team is bigger than it's ever been in our history, and again, we've gotten a lot of support from the studio to build the kind of team that we need to make this ambitious project – and I'm going to do some name dropping,” Lee says, excitedly. “Just on my art team alone we have veterans and leads from Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead 2, Assassin's Creed, Madden, Battlefront 2.”​

“You can imagine what they bring with them, and it's not just their technical expertise, but they have more efficient work flows – they've done this before,” he continues. “They hated doing it this way and they'd like to fix it, and they're bringing great practices with them, they're bringing their creativity with them, and they're bringing their very strong opinions as Forza fans with them – which I love. I came in to the studio a couple years ago as a fan of the game, never having worked on a racing game. But knowing what I really, really wanted from the game, and I feel like we need that. Our development process is kind of coming from a fan's perspective as well, which is I think a really cool thing.”​

