Toute les intro dialgues des 7 des 9 personnages DLC qui furent leaké precedemment dont Shang Tsung Spawn, Terminator, Sindel, Fujin, Sheeva et Nightwolf:
Nightwolf:
Baraka: "Our tribes should meet in kombat."
Nightwolf: "Why, Baraka?"
Baraka: "So Tarkata may feast."
Baraka: "The Matoka are also a tribe."
Nightwolf: "Yes. But we've never fed off war."
Baraka: "Now who ignores his past?"
Cassie Cage: "How do we fix this, Nightwolf?"
Nightwolf: "Give back our ancestral lands."
Cassie Cage: "Wish I was the person who could help with that."
Cassie Cage: "Man or woman, it doesn't matter?"
Nightwolf: "Any worthy Matoka can become Nightwolf."
Cassie Cage: "I like how your Great Spirit thinks."
Cetrion: "You have condemned the Matoka, Nightwolf."
Nightwolf: "I've freed them from your mother's chains."
Cetrion: "Without Kronika, they are lost."
Cetrion: "You found virtue in the Great Spirit."
Nightwolf: "But I don't find any in you."
Cetrion: "I am mother of all virtue, hers included."
D´Vorah: "The Kytinn once fought your predecessor."
Nightwolf: "Until today, I'd thought those stories myths."
D´Vorah: "Her death was all too real."
D´Vorah: "Your Revenant wishes to meet."
Nightwolf: "A pleasure I don't need to have."
D´Vorah: "You have no choice, Nightwolf."
Erron Black: "How 'bout that. Cowboys and Indians."
Nightwolf: "Don't expect history to repeat."
Erron Black: "Why should I expect anything else?"
Erron Black: "Sure glad I pack silver bullets."
Nightwolf: "I'm Nightwolf, not a werewolf."
Erron Black: "Good. Silver's expensive."
Frost: "Dont dare judge me, Nightwolf."
Nightwolf: "What you've become is unnatural."
Frost: "What I've become is all powerful."
Frost: "Help me with the Lin Kuei, I'll help the Matoka."
Nightwolf: "My power isn't for conquest, Frost."
Frost: "Then what good is it?"
Jackie Briggs: "So Scorpion beat you at the tournament."
Nightwolf: "To stay on his path, he needed to win."
Jackie Briggs: "Hold up. You're saying you let him?"
Jackie Briggs: "There have been other 'Nightwolves'?"
Nightwolf: "I am the latest in a long line."
Jackie Briggs: "Mind. Blown."
Jade: "I commend your loyalty to Earthrealm."
Nightwolf: "I serve it to serve the Matoka."
Jade: "As long as you serve, Nightwolf."
Jade: "What powers did your Great Spirit give you?"
Nightwolf: "Fight me and find out."
Jade: "Invitation accepted, Nightwolf."
Jax: "What's with the cold shoulder?"
Nightwolf: "Your army and the Matoka go way back."
Jax: "Enough said."
Jax: "Y'know we both become Revenants."
Nightwolf: "Except you get saved, and I end up cursed."
Jax: "Was in the right place, at the right time."
Johnny Cage: "We have something in common?"
Nightwolf: "I too, was once young and foolish."
Johnny Cage: "But I looked good doing it."
Johnny Cage: "Did an agent get you this part?"
Nightwolf: "It was the Great Spirit."
Johnny Cage: "She taking on new clients?"
Kabal: "Kano still wants your tribe's artifacts."
Nightwolf: "He may try again at his peril."
Kabal: "I'll make sure it won't come to that."
Kabal: "You could've gotten out like I did."
Nightwolf: "Crime's no solution to poverty."
Kabal: "Sure as hell worked for me."
Kano: "Mucked up my payday, 'Nightwolf'."
Nightwolf: "No one steals from the Matoka."
Kano: "Oh, I always get what I want."
Kano: "You were a mess when I found you."
Nightwolf: "Becoming Nightwolf made me whole."
Kano: "I could've made you bloody rich."
Kitana: "You killed my mother."
Nightwolf: "And now you want revenge."
Kitana: "Not revenge. Counsel."
Kitana: "Bring the Matoka to Outworld."
Nightwolf: "We are not refugees, Princess."
Kitana: "Pride blinds you to opportunities."
Kollector: "Your Nightwolf talisman will be mine."
Nightwolf: "It's worthless to you, you're not Matokan."
Kollector: "I can unlock it's value."
Kollector: "Why serve a realm that scorns you?"
Nightwolf: "To prove my worth, Kollector."
Kollector: "But how will you profit?"
Kotal Kahn: "So you are the one."
Nightwolf: "Who defeated Sindel? Yes."
Kotal Kahn: "You did all realms a service."
Kotal Kahn: "Centuries ago, we met."
Nightwolf: "You met a Nightwolf, but not me."
Kotal Kahn: "Explain yourself, Earthrealmer."
Kung Lao: "So you are a Chosen One, too."
Nightwolf: "The Great Spirit herself has blessed me."
Kung Lao: "It will not be enough against a great Kung Lao."
Kung Lao: "How long will you be Nightwolf?"
Nightwolf: "Until the Great Spirit chooses another."
Kung Lao: "Perhaps I will be next."
Liu Kang: "Come to test yourself?"
Nightwolf: "The Great Spirit's champion against Raiden's."
Liu Kang: "Shall we begin?"
Liu Kang: "So what were you, before becoming Nightwolf?"
Nightwolf: "A broken man with a death wish."
Liu Kang: "You owe much to your Great Spirit."
Nightwolf: "Shao Kahn penned you into reservations."
Baraka: "Now we go where the hunt takes us."
Nightwolf: "Something the Matoka would envy."
Nightwolf: "You share in Outworld's rule?"
Baraka: "Tarkata is the new Kahn's partner."
Nightwolf: "Earthrealm should be so welcoming."
Nightwolf: "You also inherit a mantle."
Cassie Cage: "Being Cage 2.0 isnt as cool as being Nightwolf."
Nightwolf: "Don't sell your family short."
Nightwolf: "I was at your father's first tournament."
Cassie Cage: "Is it true mom attacked him?"
Nightwolf: "He gave her sufficient reason."
Nightwolf: "Kronika won't elevate the Matoka."
Cetrion: "Why doubt her word, Nightwolf?"
Nightwolf: "She's not to blame for my people's history?"
Nightwolf: "You betrayed the Great Spirit."
Cetrion: "Her punishment for betraying the Matoka."
Nightwolf: "Lies are beneath you, Cetrion."
Nightwolf: "You helped free Shinnok, D'vorah."
D´Vorah: "To achieve Kronika's vision for the Kytinn."
Nightwolf: "That vision died with her."
Nightwolf: "If we'd met, I'd remember it."
D´Vorah: "This One always makes an impression."
Nightwolf: "You're going to give me nightmares."
Nightwolf: "I've no wish to fight you."
Erron Black: "Well, Nightwolf, if wishes were horses."
Nightwolf: "Then let's begin, Erron Black."
Nightwolf: "You were a Black Dragon?"
Erron Black: "Stayed as long as it suited me."
Nightwolf: "You are not to be trusted."
Nightwolf: "You pick gods badly, Frost."
Frost: "Didn't the Great Spirit betray your tribe?"
Nightwolf: "She punished with a firm hand."
Nightwolf: "Your defiance had no point."
Frost: "I should've let Sub Zero oppress me?"
Nightwolf: "Discipline isn't oppression."
Nightwolf: "The rest of your army is like you."
Jackie Briggs: "I'm the rule, not the exception."
Nightwolf: "It will take much to prove your claim."
Nightwolf: "Careful what you wish for, Jacqueline."
Jackie Briggs: "C'mon, I'd kick ass at the tournament."
Nightwolf: "It left your father scarred."
Nightwolf: "What are Kitana's intentions?"
Jade: "She unites all Outworlders under one banner."
Nightwolf: "Is it one of peace, or conquest?"
Nightwolf: "Your loyalties have changed, Jade."
Jade: "Trust that it's permanent, Nightwolf."
Nightwolf: "Only time will tell."
Nightwolf: "Its time to pass on your mantle."
Jax: "Baby Girl's good, but she's not me yet."
Nightwolf: "Don't underestimate your daughter, Jax."
Nightwolf: "We both have business with Kano."
Jax: "I know mine, what's yours?"
Nightwolf: "He profits off Matokan misery."
Nightwolf: "I'm famous among the Matoka. What of it?"
Johnny Cage: "Think seriously about cashing in."
Nightwolf: "And defile the Great Spirit?"
Nightwolf: "You've led a privilged life."
Johnny Cage: "What can I say? I piss greatness."
Nightwolf: "Is that what it is."
Nightwolf: "The Black Dragon made you a similar offer."
Kabal: "But I was smart and took it."
Nightwolf: "Smart is not the word Id use."
Nightwolf: "You were with Kano."
Kabal: "The job needed fast hands."
Nightwolf: "And they defiled Matokan lands."
Nightwolf: "To think your offer tempted me."
Kano: "It ain't no crime, making bank."
Nightwolf: "It is, if you betray your people."
Nightwolf: "You think nothing of others."
Kano: "Never have, never will."
Nightwolf: "No wonder you're outcast."
Nightwolf: "I didn't expect you'd become Kahn."
Kitana: "Did you think me too weak?"
Nightwolf: "Too taken in by your father's lies."
Nightwolf: "Outworld no longer seeks empire?"
Kitana: "We must tend to matters at home."
Nightwolf: "And then what, Kitana?"
Nightwolf: "Your greed offends the Great Spirit."
Kollector: "I care not what your god thinks."
Nightwolf: "Very soon, you will."
Nightwolf: "Now you come for our ancient relics?"
Kollector: "Matokan artifiacts fetch a high price."
Nightwolf: "Which you'll pay in blood, Kollector."
Nightwolf: "The Aztecs thought you were Buluc."
Kotal Kahn: "A mistake I embraced, Nightwolf."
Nightwolf: "What did it get you, playing god?"
Nightwolf: "You weren't at the tournament."
Kotal Kahn: "I was Shao Kahn's prisoner in the Flesh Pits."
Nightwolf: "Show me why he feared you."
Nightwolf: "Arrogance like yours felled the Matoka."
Kung Lao: "What is wrong with a healthy confidence?"
Nightwolf: "Unchecked, it becomes a cancer."
Nightwolf: "You weren't ready for the tournament."
Kung Lao: "Didn't Scorpion best you, also?"
Nightwolf: "I lost by choice. You, inexperience."
Nightwolf: "The Shaolin invite me, Liu Kang?"
Liu Kang: "If you prove worthy, Nightwolf."
Nightwolf: "Who are they to judge?"
Nightwolf: "Raiden leaves us as Revenants?"
Liu Kang: "Quan Chi's death makes restoration impossible."
Nightwolf: "Even for the Elder Gods?"
Nightwolf: "The Great Spirit warned me about you."
Nightwolf: "Let's joins hands against her."
Nightwolf: "Mine will take your mantle."
Nightwolf: "The vision quest begins."
Nightwolf: "I'm here to guide you, Nightwolf."
Nightwolf: "Or lead me to a dead end."
Nightwolf: "You know my future?"
Nightwolf: "I'm an ill omen, Nightwolf."
Nightwolf: "Then I will change my fate."
Nightwolf: "Your presence weakens my power."
Nightwolf: "We both draw strength from the same Great Spirit."
Nightwolf: "For now."
Nightwolf: "Your arrogance lives on, Bi Han."
Noob Saibot: "Dying made me more superior."
Nightwolf: "All are equal in death."
Nightwolf: "You've forsaken Kuai Liang."
Noob Saibot: "A dead man needs no family."
Nightwolf: "It's all that he has, Bi Han."
Nightwolf: "Your amulet's still cracked?"
Raiden: "No. Yet another of Kronika's lies revealed."
Nightwolf: "She made fools of all of us."
Nightwolf: "I can still sense darkness in you, Haokah."
Raiden: "It is a burden I will always carry."
Nightwolf: "Day and night can't dwell together."
Nightwolf: "Seek justice, not vengeance."
Scorpion: "They are one and the same."
Nightwolf: "You've learned little, Scorpion."
Nightwolf: "Raiden says to trust you."
Scorpion: "I've changed since the tournament, Nightwolf."
Nightwolf: "I'm not convinced."
Nightwolf: "Kollector is filthy thief."
Shao Kahn: "He takes what his Emperor deserves."
Nightwolf: "The good chief gives, he doesn't take."
Nightwolf: "Outworld doesn't need your empire."
Shao Kahn: "My empire is Outworld, fool."
Nightwolf: "Then the sun now sets on both."
Nightwolf: "My ancestors speak harshly of you."
Shang Tsung: "I've put down Nightwolves before."
Nightwolf: "You'll find I'm a new breed."
Nightwolf: "Stealing power from souls will kill you."
Shang Tsung: "What powers you, Nightwolf? Hope?"
Nightwolf: "Despair and resolve."
Nightwolf: "Why be Shao Kahn's servant?"
Skarlet: "For his gift to me, I owe him worship."
Nightwolf: "He isn't a god, Skarlet."
Nightwolf: "Return to Outworld."
Skarlet: "After I have feasted upon you."
Nightwolf: "You'll end this fight hungry."
Nightwolf: "Your people must face its past."
Sonya: "Can't even get them to face the present."
Nightwolf: "Then they have no future."
Nightwolf: "You stood with us at Five Rivers."
Sonya: "I stand against every injustice."
Nightwolf: "The Matoka need more friends like you."
Nightwolf: "Raiden destroyed my revenant?"
Sub Zero: "He took no prisoners in the Netherrealm war."
Nightwolf: "He and I shall have words."
Nightwolf: "Didn't the Soulnado killed your brother?"
Sub Zero: "Bi Han's nothing, if not resilient."
Nightwolf: "All evil is, Sub Zero."
Nightwolf: "An eternity of service, and for what?"
Geras: "The perfection of Kronika's design."
Nightwolf: "Perfection? Or oppresion."
Nightwolf: "The Matoka should revere you?"
Geras: "Reverence is for Kronika, not her servant."
Nightwolf: "She'll get none either."
Nightwolf: "I have beaten your kind before."
Terminator: "You have fought machines?"
Nightwolf: "Individuals bent on genocide."
Nightwolf: "You're not of this realm?"
Terminator: "I'm from the future of a different earth."
Nightwolf: "I will aid it by destroying you."
Noob Saibot: "Your Great Spirit broke the Matoka."
Nightwolf: "Because we broke her trust."
Noob Saibot: "Why give power that can't be used?"
Noob Saibot: "Your revenant still lives."
Nightwolf: "He's nothing to me, Bi Han."
Noob Saibot: "He's the best of you, Nightwolf."
Raiden: "Put trust in your fellow champions."
Nightwolf: "I will when they earned it."
Raiden: "That they have earned mine should be sufficient."
Raiden: "You refused Kronika's offer."
Nightwolf: "History's got enough victims, Haokah."
Raiden: "Your wisdom humbles me, Nightwolf."
Scorpion: "I have heard what you've told others."
Nightwolf: "Does the truth sting, Scorpion?"
Scorpion: "You did not let me win."
Scorpion: "Here with more sanctimonious advice?"
Nightwolf: "None today, Scorpion."
Scorpion: "That is for the best, Nightwolf."
Shao Kahn: "Your tribe is conquered, Nightwolf."
Nightwolf: "Not until all our hearts are on the ground."
Shao Kahn: "As you wish."
Shao Kahn: "I've never met an Earthrealmer like you."
Nightwolf: "That's the only reason you're still alive."
Shao Kahn: "Are all your people so confident?"
Shang Tsung: "A Nightwolf came to my island once."
Nightwolf: "She was my predecessor."
Shang Tsung: "I finished her in a flawless victory."
Shang Tsung: "Do you have a wolf's soul?"
Nightwolf: "And it's bite, Shang Tsung."
Shang Tsung: "Excellent."
Skarlet: "Your blood has spirit."
Nightwolf: "And fight, Skarlet."
Skarlet: "All the better."
Skarlet: "Behold the Matokan warrior."
Nightwolf: "You mock me, Outworlder?"
Skarlet: "I'm pondering how you will taste."
Sonya: "You've been shit talking the Army, Nightwolf."
Nightwolf: "You deny its crimes against the Matoka?"
Sonya: "Just saying, leave the past in the past."
Sonya: "So you've got a beef with Kano, too."
Nightwolf: "His greed and lies nearly broke the Matoka."
Sonya: "Sounds like payback time."
Sub Zero: "Earthrealm needs you."
Nightwolf: "But does it deserve my help?"
Sub Zero: "We fight together, or we die alone."
Sub Zero: "As Grey Cloud, you dishonored your tribe."
Nightwolf: "That's in my past, Sub Zero."
Sub Zero: "Keep it there."
Geras: "Let Kronika restore the Matoka."
Nightwolf: "We'll earn our redemption, Geras."
Geras: "Noble, but foolish."
Geras: "You are not the first Nightwolf to face me."
Nightwolf: "I will be the last."
Geras: "So said all the others."
Terminator: "The Matoka have no history on my earth."
Nightwolf: "We never existed?"
Terminator: "You were destroyed and forgotten."
Terminator: "You won't survive this fight."
Nightwolf: "A warning I've heard many times before."
Terminator: "I will not repeat it."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sheeva:
Cetrion: "Why do you resent me, Sheeva?"
Sheeva: "The Elder Gods do not bless the Shokan."
Cetrion: "Your people are not worthy."
Cetrion: "What kind of sovereign are you?"
Sheeva: "The kind willing to die for her people."
Cetrion: "So be it, Queen of the Shokan."
D´Vorah: "Sharing Outworld is difficult."
Sheeva: "It would be easier without each other."
D´Vorah: "Indeed, Shokan."
D´Vorah: "This One could never serve a Shokan."
Sheeva: "Nor could I serve a Kytinn."
D´Vorah: "Only death can end this deadlock."
Jade: "Find it in your heart to forgive Kotal."
Sheeva: "He has yet to suffer for killing Goro."
Jade: "Goro shed first blood, not Kotal."
Jade: "I admire how you gained your throne."
Sheeva: "That the Shokan males held a contest, and I won?"
Jade: "Fight as you did that day."
Jax: "Damn, Sheeva, that you?"
Sheeva: "You will address me as Queen of the Shokan."
Jax: "I see you've gone full diva."
Jax: "You got four arms, I got cyber arms."
Sheeva: "Placing you at a disadvantage."
Jax: "Not if R&D did its job."
Kollector: "Your people will pay, Queen Sheeva."
Sheeva: "You threaten their lives, Kollector?"
Kollector: "I demand tribute for the Kahn."
Kollector: "A fellow supplicant of Shao Kahn."
Sheeva: "Only you rely on his aid, Naknadan."
Kollector: "Only I am willing to admit it."
Kotal Kahn: "Acknowledge your Emperor."
Sheeva: "First bend you knee to Queen Sheeva."
Kotal Kahn: "You forget your place, Shokan."
Kotal Kahn: "We have no score to settle, Queen Sheeva."
Sheeva: "Tell that to Prince Goro and King Gorbak."
Kotal Kahn: "Are you so eager to join them?"
Kung Lao: "Given the chance, you would attack Earthrealm."
Sheeva: "Only if needed to defend Outworld."
Kung Lao: "A pretext easily fabricated."
Kung Lao: "Now which of the Shokan have I beaten?"
Sheeva: "You have beaten Kintaro and Goro."
Kung Lao: "And that is why I am the Great One."
Shao Kahn: "You will be my first female champion."
Sheeva: "Some honor, to be your champion."
Shao Kahn: "You meant to say 'Thank you, Emperor'."
Shao Kahn: "I thought you were smarter than Goro."
Sheeva: "I am, which is why I won't follow you."
Shao Kahn: "You force my hand, Sheeva."
Sheeva: "The Shokan long for a better Outworld."
Cetrion: "Kronika can give it to them, Sheeva."
Sheeva: "We would rather build it ourselves."
Sheeva: "Where were the Elder Gods when Gorbak was slain?"
Cetrion: "We let him die so that you could flourish."
Sheeva: "I would not have traded his life for mine."
Sheeva: "Is it true Kytinn are cannibals?"
D´Vorah: "Kytinn eggs and larvae are delicious."
Sheeva: "Truly, Kytinn are worse than Tarkatans."
Sheeva: "Today, the Hive will be destroyed."
D´Vorah: "Upset that we consumed Shokan children?"
Sheeva: "Killing you is a public service."
Sheeva: "How are you going to protect Kitana?"
Jade: "With my glaive, my staff, and my life."
Sheeva: "Oh, you puny Edenian."
Sheeva: "Your Osh Tekk lover butchered my king."
Jade: "Kotal's heart has changed."
Sheeva: "It will break when you die!"
Sheeva: "Goro enjoyed tormenting you."
Jax: "Didn't break me, though, did he?"
Sheeva: "Today I finish what he could not."
Sheeva: "Do those arms come off easily?"
Jax: "These arms are part of me now."
Sheeva: "Then they will make excellent trophies."
Sheeva: "I have one question, Kollector."
Kollector: "You may have an answer, for a price."
Sheeva: "Will anyone come to collect your corpse?"
Sheeva: "I could never steal from my own people."
Kollector: "Even the Naknada must pay tribute."
Sheeva: "You have no scruples."
Sheeva: "Ages ago, I had a crush on you."
Kotal Kahn: "And now, Queen Sheeva?"
Sheeva: "Now I will simply crush you."
Sheeva: "You sit atop a stolen throne and judge me?"
Kotal Kahn: "Mileena's madness endangered Outworld."
Sheeva: "She was no worse than Shao Kahn."
Sheeva: "The Great Kung Lao was a failure."
Kung Lao: "He bravely fought for Earthrealm."
Sheeva: "And died brutally by Shokan hands."
Sheeva: "Earthrealmers are so weak and fragile."
Kung Lao: "Im as tough as any Outworlder, even you."
Sheeva: "See how easily your ego is bruised?"
Sheeva: "Does it surprise you that I'm Queen?"
Shao Kahn: "No, but I miss your skimpier attire."
Sheeva: "I do not dress for you, Shao Kahn."
Sheeva: "The Shokan made your empire mighty."
Shao Kahn: "Did I not show gratitude?"
Sheeva: "You made us vassals."
Sheeva: "It has been many years, Shang Tsung."
Shang Tsung: "Will you return to my service?"
Sheeva: "A Shokan Queen serves no man."
Sheeva: "In the end, Mileena betrayed Goro."
Shang Tsung: "You cannot blame me for that."
Sheeva: "She was your creation, Shang Tsung."
Sheeva: "One day, you will be a general?"
Sonya: "That's what everyone tells me."
Sheeva: "I pity Earthrealm."
Sheeva: "You do not intimidate a Shokan."
Sonya: "'Cause I don't have four arms?"
Sheeva: "Because you are human."
Sheeva: "Your suit pulses with necroplasm."
Spawn: "It eats souls, and it's hungry."
Sheeva: "It will not eat mine, Hellspawn."
Sheeva: "Abandon Malebolgia and serve me."
Spawn: "You always get what you want?"
Sheeva: "I can be very persuasive."
Sheeva: "You do not fear death?"
Terminator: "I also do not feel pain."
Sheeva: "You are indeed a formidable opponent."
Sheeva: "Do you seek kombat?"
Terminator: "No. Your termination."
Sheeva: "Do machines feel humiliation?"
Shang Tsung: "You could be my new champion."
Sheeva: "I fight for Outworld, not you."
Shang Tsung: "Then the Shokan are dead, Sheeva."
Shang Tsung: "I enjoyed close a friendship with Prince Goro."
Sheeva: "You used him for your own ends."
Shang Tsung: "Why, Lady Sheeva! I would never."
Sonya: "Four arms, zero problems."
Sheeva: "Are all Earthealmers so amusing?"
Sonya: "We'll see who ends up laughing last."
Spawn: "Heard you committed a massacre."
Sheeva: "I have committed several."
Spawn: "I have a circle of Hell reserved for you."
Spawn: "You remind me of an angel I knew."
Sheeva: "Was this angel a friend of yours?"
Spawn: "A dead friend."
Terminator: "I'll study your remains."
Sheeva: "I am not dead yet, terminator."
Terminator: "You will be."
Terminator: "Your anatomy is unique."
Sheeva: "Not for a Shokan."
Terminator: "It will be the basis for future models."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sindel:
Baraka: "Empress Sindel?"
Sindel: "Grovel and serve me, Tarkatan swine."
Baraka: "You'll be served on a platter."
Baraka: "Tarkatans are slaves no longer."
Sindel: "Kitana has made you servants."
Baraka: "We are allies, not servants."
Cassie Cage: "Ding, dong. The bitch is back."
Sindel: "Who are you, insufferable child?"
Cassie Cage: "Cassie the Shinnok Slayer."
Cassie Cage: "Don't tread on Earthrealm."
Sindel: "I tread where I please."
Cassie Cage: "Not without resistance."
Cetrion: "Why do you betray Kronika?"
Sindel: "Her lies will cost my husband his throne."
Cetrion: "Ye of little faith."
Cetrion: "Your destiny is to balance the realms."
Sindel: "And how will I accomplish that?"
Cetrion: "By dying."
D´Vorah: "This One can protect you from Quan Chi."
Sindel: "You'll betray me to him, bug."
D´Vorah: "Kotal was more easily deceived."
D´Vorah: "Why does Shao Kahn value you?"
Sindel: "Why do you ask, creature?"
D´Vorah: "Because all others despise you."
Erron Black: "Who died and made you Queen?"
Sindel: "Jerrod, King of Edenia."
Erron Black: "Seem a little too proud of that, Elvira."
Erron Black: "Sindel my Belle. Now what brings you here?"
Sindel: "You ally with Kotal the Pretender."
Erron Black: "Ain't you in a horn tossing mood."
Frost: "I can train you in the assassin's art."
Sindel: "Dear, I'm several millennia your senior."
Frost: "Which hasn't made you wiser."
Frost: "My Lin Kuei will be your ally."
Sindel: "Your clan will kiss my ring."
Frost: "Never."
Jackie Briggs: "My name is Jacqueline Briggs."
Sindel: "I killed your father."
Jackie Briggs: "Prepare to die."
Jackie Briggs: "What do you expect from me?"
Sindel: "Flattery, service, worship."
Jackie Briggs: "And I thought Cass was a diva."
Jade: "Pardon this imposition, Empress."
Sindel: "Impose yourself on someone else, Jade."
Jade: "What I do now, I do to free Outworld."
Jade: "As a child, I venerated you."
Sindel: "And as an adult, you will serve me."
Jade: "As an adult, I've outgrown you."
Jax: "Fighting ladies? Not my thing."
Sindel: "There are other ways to be physical."
Jax: "Woman, I'm an officer, not some gigolo!"
Jax: "Shiiiit, it's you!"
Sindel: "Why do I keep hearing that?"
Jax: "Word is, you're a wrecking ball."
Johnny Cage: "You look like a Tawny -no, Kimberly!?"
Sindel: "Empress Sindel, you simpering slob."
Johnny Cage: "I've got it: I'll call you Lorena."
Johnny Cage: "1989 called. Wants its hair back."
Sindel: "My hair will be your doom, Johnny Cage."
Johnny Cage: "It's definitely a nightmare."
Kabal: "Hate to bust up Shao Kahn's woman."
Sindel: "I can break you with a scream."
Kabal: "I'll break your sound barrier first."
Kabal: "Like hell I'm one of your subjects."
Sindel: "Yet, Kabal. You will be."
Kabal: "That was never the deal."
Kano: "Well, well, I never knew."
Sindel: "Knew what, you ugly rusting half man?"
Kano: "Shao Kahn married such a wicked witch."
Kano: "Be keen on a bit of human trafficking?"
Sindel: "I don't barter with bottom feeders."
Kano: "That's bad for business, luv."
Kitana: "Mother, you're back!"
Sindel: "To return your throne to Shao Kahn."
Kitana: "Is this one of Shao Kahn's tricks?"
Kitana: "You helped Shao Kahn kill father?"
Sindel: "And traded a weak husband for a strong one."
Kitana: "How could you, Mother?!"
Kollector: "How may I serve, Empress?"
Sindel: "As a training dummy, you Naknadan dog."
Kollector: "But of course, you racist shrew."
Kollector: "The Edenian born stopped paying tribute."
Sindel: "Why must Edenians pay more than others?"
Kollector: "Because those others are too poor."
Kotal Kahn: "It has been centuries, Sindel."
Sindel: "You will address me as Empress."
Kotal Kahn: "You will address me as Kotal Kahn."
Kotal Kahn: "Outworld is better off with you dead."
Sindel: "You still resent me, Kotal?"
Kotal Kahn: "As surely as night follows day."
Kung Lao: "Without Shang Tsung's power, you are nothing."
Sindel: "I've found a greater source of power."
Kung Lao: "Yes, you have found the Great Kung Lao."
Kung Lao: "What is so scary about you, besides the hair?"
Sindel: "Come closer and I'll show you."
Kung Lao: "No time for love, crazy lady."
Liu Kang: "Kitana has suffered enough."
Sindel: "She doesn't need you to defend her."
Liu Kang: "That won't stop me from trying."
Liu Kang: "Your daughter and I will marry."
Sindel: "No commoner will have my blessing."
Liu Kang: "Nobody's asking your permission."
Nightwolf: "I've killed you before."
Sindel: "Think you'll do so again?"
Nightwolf: "The Great Spirit will guide my hands."
Nightwolf: "You betrayed Edenia, Sindel."
Sindel: "It was mine, to do with as I pleased."
Nightwolf: "Her people were not your plaything."
Noob Saibot: "Your destiny is to serve the Netherrealm."
Sindel: "I would never submit to Quan Chi."
Noob Saibot: "That is why he murdered you."
Noob Saibot: "You could have been a mighty Empress."
Sindel: "My fate has yet to be decided."
Noob Saibot: "I have decided it for you."
Raiden: "Will you be Earthrealms ally?"
Sindel: "Im Earthrealms rightful Empress."
Raiden: "Not while my thunder roars."
Raiden: "Kronika favors the Netherrealm."
Sindel: "Shao Kahn is to rule an eternal empire."
Raiden: "As the minion of her son, Shinnok."
Scorpion: "My sword ended Quan Chi's life."
Sindel: "For that, you will lead my army."
Scorpion: "I am not here to lead your army."
Scorpion: "You are too dangerous to let live."
Sindel: "People say much the same of you."
Scorpion: "I could never betray my family."
Shao Kahn: "Return and again be my Empress."
Sindel: "Prove you havent grown weak and pathetic."
Shao Kahn: "Just as I remember."
Shao Kahn: "Tell me something only Sindel would know."
Sindel: "Quan Chi murdered me, right under your nose."
Shao Kahn: "You lie, impostor."
Shang Tsung: "I have heard rumors, Sindel."
Sindel: "Tales of me 'acquiring' your power?"
Shang Tsung: "Obviously, such stories concern me."
Shang Tsung: "We never could trust Quan Chi."
Sindel: "For all I know, you helped him murder me."
Shang Tsung: "When I kill people, they stay dead."
Sindel: "Admit it, you'd rather be my slave."
Baraka: "Never again in a thousand lifetimes."
Sindel: "Baraka, you fool."
Sindel: "Bow down or be made to."
Baraka: "Make me, you hideous skag."
Sindel: "A Tarkatan calls me hideous?"
Sindel: "You will serve as my new bodyguard."
Cassie Cage: "Thanks, but hard pass."
Sindel: "First, you must learn your place."
Sindel: "Impudent girls get bloody bottoms."
Cassie Cage: "Do not wanna know what you're talking about."
Sindel: "You'll be spanked until you bleed."
Sindel: "What do I gain from Kronikas plan?"
Cetrion: "She reunited you with Shao Kahn."
Sindel: "That is his gain. What is mine?"
Sindel: "I laugh at you, Elder God."
Cetrion: "I will balance Outworld."
Sindel: "Not on my back, Cetrion."
Sindel: "What sort of creature are you?"
D´Vorah: "This One is Kytinn. We are survivors."
Sindel: "I will exterminate you all."
Sindel: "You betrayed Mileena, D'Vorah."
D´Vorah: "Why care for that disgusting clone?"
Sindel: "She was as much my daughter as Kitana."
Sindel: "Earthrealmer! You will die."
Erron Black: "Damn, Silver Fox! That voice is sexy!"
Sindel: "Want me to scream for you?"
Sindel: "Kneel before your Empress."
Erron Black: "Believe me, sugar, that's tempting."
Sindel: "Ill have you bound and tied."
Sindel: "Trusting Kronika is foolish."
Frost: "Not after enhancements like mine."
Sindel: "I'll reduce them to scrap."
Sindel: "You're like the daughter I never had."
Frost: "And you're like the mother I killed."
Sindel: "An attiribute she and I won't share."
Sindel: "Imagine waging wars with Shao Kahn's armies."
Jackie Briggs: "I stop wars, I don't start them."
Sindel: "Which is why Eathrealm will be easily conquered."
Sindel: "Submit and I'll spare your father."
Jackie Briggs: "Your hair grow like Pinocchio's nose when you lie?"
Sindel: "It grows whenever I kill someone."
Sindel: "Beg for my forgiveness, traitor."
Jade: "You no longer hold sway, Sindel."
Sindel: "Once the Empress, always the Empress."
Sindel: "You were to keep Kitana in line."
Jade: "My loyalty was to her, not you."
Sindel: "Your first duty was to Shao Kahn!"
Sindel: "Ever lie with an Edenian woman?"
Jax: "That's not something on my bucket list."
Sindel: "What pathetic fool rejects me?!"
Sindel: "Submission is your only choice."
Jax: "And if I don't bend a knee?"
Sindel: "My boot heel goes through your neck."
Sindel: "Come to me, you handsome commoner."
Johnny Cage: "You wanna carve my face on a mountain?"
Sindel: "No, carve it to pieces."
Sindel: "Kneel and lick my boots."
Johnny Cage: "Mabye on our second date, sweetheart."
Sindel: "I. Said. Kneel."
Sindel: "Those hooks sword look like fun."
Kabal: "The hell kinda fun you talkin' about?"
Sindel: "Dissecting Earthrealmers, of course!"
Sindel: "Running man, do you ever slow down?"
Kabal: "What would be the point of that?"
Sindel: "To enjoy what little is left of your life."
Sindel: "You're loyal only to yourself."
Kano: "Well there's the pot calling the kettle black."
Sindel: "I like that in a man."
Sindel: "Your contract with Shao Kahn is terminated."
Kano: "Oy! A deal's a deal!"
Sindel: "Hear me, Kano. You get NOTHING!"
Sindel: "You have Jerrod's bleeding heart."
Kitana: "That heart won Outworld's loyalty."
Sindel: "Then let all Outworld mourn your death."
Sindel: "Come back to your family."
Kitana: "I'm not your 'daughter' any more."
Sindel: "Don't deny your heritage, ungrateful brat!"
Sindel: "You laid hands on Kitana."
Kollector: "She rebelled against Shao Kahn!"
Sindel: "It's a family matter, cur."
Sindel: "You stole from the throne, Kollector."
Kollector: "I was owed deferred compensation."
Sindel: "Never trust a Naknada."
Sindel: "You were my bodyguard, Kotal."
Kotal Kahn: "I was to prevent a suicide?"
Sindel: "Suicide? Quan Chi murdered me!"
Sindel: "Did you aid Quan Chi in deceiving Shao Kahn?"
Kotal Kahn: "From my cell in Shang Tsung's Flesh Pits?"
Sindel: "Who is it that freed you?"
Sindel: "Kiss my hand and call me goddess."
Kung Lao: "You cannot make me, Sindel."
Sindel: "Oh, you think I can't?"
Sindel: "I asked to fight the greatest warrior."
Kung Lao: "And he has appeared before you."
Sindel: "Hm. At least you have spunk."
Sindel: "Kitana will always belong to me."
Liu Kang: "Not her, not your granchildren."
Sindel: "Now you've gone too far."
Sindel: "You are an orphaned bastard."
Liu Kang: "Thank you for reminding me."
Sindel: "Begone from my presence!"
Sindel: "You kept me from destroying Earthrealm."
Nightwolf: "My sacrifice saved the Matoka."
Sindel: "Nothing will save them now."
Sindel: "Once more we fight, Nightwolf."
Nightwolf: "It ends the same, Sindel."
Sindel: "For you, perhaps."
Sindel: "Never trust the Netherrealm."
Noob Saibot: "Nor kings their queens, Sindel."
Sindel: "Jerrod was too weak to save Edenia."
Sindel: "How do you know Quan Chi killed me?"
Noob Saibot: "Because I helped him resurrect you."
Sindel: "Helped enslave me, you mean."
Sindel: "Have you ever been dominated?"
Raiden: "Are you offering, Sindel?"
Sindel: "Submit. You may enjoy it."
Sindel: "Admit it, Raiden, you're a predator."
Raiden: "Earthrealm will never attack Outworld."
Sindel: "If you could conquer Outworld, you would."
Sindel: "Get over on my side, Master Hasashi."
Scorpion: "You have nothing to offer."
Sindel: "I offer the pleasure of serving me."
Sindel: "Somebody hurt you badly."
Scorpion: "We all have scars."
Sindel: "Yours are inside and out."
Sindel: "Quan Chi deceived you, you pathetic fool!"
Shao Kahn: "Impossible! Shao Kahn is no ones fool!"
Sindel: "You sad, embarrassing, wreck of a man."
Sindel: "I married you for your strength and power."
Shao Kahn: "Come to me. I'll show you both."
Sindel: "You had better, Shao Kahn."
Sindel: "My soul is off limits, sorcerer."
Shang Tsung: "Not if it can serve a greater purpose."
Sindel: "No purpose is greater than me."
Sindel: "How are we to move forward?"
Shang Tsung: "Perhaps we should form an alliance."
Sindel: "We're both too deadly for that."
Sindel: "Shao Kahn had me cloned me from you."
Sindel: "That's impossible!"
Sindel: "With Shao Kahn, anything is possible."
Sindel: "I never knew I had a sister."
Sindel: "We'll share everything, the world is ours!"
Sindel: "My dear, I don't share."
Sindel: "Think you can barge in and take my throne?!"
Sindel: "Your throne, your husband, everything!"
Sindel: "You'll have none of it, pretender."
Sindel: "You don't smell like a clone."
Sindel: "I'm from another time, another Outworld."
Sindel: "Apparently one where I have no style."
Sindel: "You attack me, Skarlet?"
Skarlet: "I will be Shao Kahn's Empress."
Sindel: "You aren't even competition."
Sindel: "Shao Kahn shows you favor."
Skarlet: "He remade me as a blood mage."
Sindel: "Did he mention blood magic leads to madness?"
Sindel: "Is Johnny Cage a competent lover?"
Sonya: "That's none of your goddamn business."
Sindel: "Perhaps he'll serve as my love slave."
Sindel: "Earthrealm needs stronger leadership."
Sonya: "Like we'll accept Outworld authority."
Sindel: "Please! Your people crave domination."
Sindel: "Pledge the Lin Kuei to me."
Sub Zero: "And stain my clan with dishonor?"
Sindel: "Comply or I'll help Frost depose you."
Sindel: "Your bloodline descends from Edenia."
Sub Zero: "Why did my ancestors flee your kingdom?"
Sindel: "Flee? I had them banished."
Sindel: "What have you seen of my history?"
Geras: "Betrayal, cruelty, corruption."
Sindel: "A survivor's legacy, Geras."
Sindel: "I will give you what Kronika refuses."
Geras: "What could that possibly be?"
Sindel: "Death's sweet embrace."
Sindel: "Pledge loyalty to your new Empress."
Terminator: "I'm not programmed to obey you."
Sindel: "You will submit, terminator."
Sindel: "Go back to your realm, machine!"
Terminator: "I have no way to return."
Sindel: "Then you will die here."
Skarlet: "I've always wanted to learn from you."
Sindel: "Be warned, I loathe sycophants."
Skarlet: "I follow no one blindly, Empress."
Skarlet: "You hold the power of Edenia."
Sindel: "Shao Kahn wouldn't marry a weakling."
Skarlet: "I'll bleed your power and make him mine!"
Sonya: "Johnny's mine, Sindel."
Sindel: "The poor man must have no standards."
Sonya: "You could use a nip and tuck yourself, sister."
Sonya: "Your Empire picked the wrong fight."
Sindel: "Nothing on Earthrealm can stop us."
Sonya: "Two words, bitch: Nuclear. Weapons."
Sub Zero: "The Lin Kuei stand against Outworld."
Sindel: "I'll shatter your clan with a single cry."
Sub Zero: "You are welcome to try."
Sub Zero: "Casting out my ancestors was cruel."
Sindel: "It would have been better that I kill them all?"
Sub Zero: "Soon, you may think so."
Geras: "Many men have fallen serving you."
Sindel: "And here you are, a man who rises on cue."
Geras: "I was not created for you, Outworlder."
Geras: "Abide Kronika's will, Sindel."
Sindel: "Only if Shinnok is wiped from history."
Geras: "Kronika will not abandon her son."
Terminator: "How are you back from the dead?"
Sindel: "Is there no resurrection in your realm?"
Terminator: "No."
Terminator: "Outworld will be terminated."
Sindel: "You are but a single machine."
Terminator: "I am one of many."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Spawn:
Ash: "You don't look like the demons I know."
Spawn: "Think of me as Hell's avenging angel."
Ash: "This is because I read the book, isn't it?"
Ash: "Fancy leathers. Who's your tailor?"
Spawn: "How'd you like to wear that smile on your ass?"
Ash: "Hard pass. I only wear American denim."
Baraka: "Do you bleed?"
Spawn: "Bring those blades over and find out."
Baraka: "I like this test."
Baraka: "Your meat smells burned."
Spawn: "Try deep fried in Hellfire."
Baraka: "Eh, that passes for edible."
Cassie Cage: "I hear you're Satan's general."
Spawn: "No. I'm King of Hell."
Cassie Cage: "And I'm Queen Shit of Fuck Mountain."
Cassie Cage: "Guns, magic, you can't just choose?"
Spawn: "I can go both ways."
Cassie Cage: "Well, that explains the fetish wear."
Cetrion: "Did Malebolgia send you?"
Spawn: "I sent him to oblivion."
Cetrion: "Then you must be his successor."
Cetrion: "You are no angel, Al Simmons."
Spawn: "I'm done punishing myself."
Cetrion: "The Elder Gods are not finished yet."
D´Vorah: "Where is your Hive, Spawn?"
Spawn: "In the Eighth Sphere of Hell."
D´Vorah: "You have strayed far."
D´Vorah: "This One likes you, for a Warm Blood."
Spawn: "Careful, my blood burns."
D´Vorah: "Kytinn prefer spicy flavors."
Erron Black: "Guns and magic, that's handy."
Spawn: "I get by."
Erron Black: "Powers like that, people would kill for."
Erron Black: "You're a hard man to pin down."
Spawn: "Why you following me, dirtbag?"
Erron Black: "This, uh, 'clown' paid me to."
Frost: "Ever been burned, Spawn?"
Spawn: "For an eternity."
Frost: "Then you'll like the cold."
Frost: "My enhancements beat yours."
Spawn: "Your words mean nothing to me, rookie."
Frost: "Nobody calls me rookie."
Fujin: "Those shoulders carry the weight of the world."
Spawn: "Here to tell me I should lighten up?"
Fujin: "I'm here to give you a peaceful rest."
Fujin: "I can return you to your realm."
Spawn: "Not until I finish cleaning up this one."
Fujin: "Your service is not welcome."
Jackie Briggs: "Pop never mentioned meeting you."
Spawn: "The Hell I'm from isn't yours."
Jackie Briggs: "Feel free to go right back to it."
Jackie Briggs: "I don't trust folks who deal with devils."
Spawn: "I killed all my devils."
Jackie Briggs: "Not sure that's any better."
Jade: "What is your business with Outworld?"
Spawn: "Saving it from corrupt Kahns."
Jade: "Not all Kahns are evil, Spawn."
Jade: "Show me your suit's power."
Spawn: "You won't live to tell about it."
Jade: "Prickly, even for a dead man."
Jax: "Nobody questions my loyalty."
Spawn: "There's a snake in every operation."
Jax: "You wanna be startin' somethin'?"
Jax: "Looks like life ain't been easy."
Spawn: "The real bitch is the afterlife."
Jax: "I heard that."
Jax: "Maybe Raiden can help you."
Spawn: "There's no saving me."
Jax: "You're giving me no choice, Al."
Johnny Cage: "And the award for Best Costume goes to -"
Spawn: "It's more than a costume, Cage."
Johnny Cage: "Hello! That's why it's a winner!"
Johnny Cage: "I know, I seem like a clown to you."
Spawn: "And I hate CLOWNS."
Johnny Cage: "Then do NOT watch Ninja Mime."
Joker: "What's your name, beautiful boy?"
Spawn: "Call me Spawn."
Joker: "Well, Spawn, that's a lovely cape."
Joker: "You look like a hugger, bring it in!"
Spawn: "I'll turn you inside out ass first, Clown."
Joker: "I love it when they talk dirty!"
Kabal: "Don't run, that's too easy."
Spawn: "Shit, I can teleport."
Kabal: "Isn't that convenient, freakazoid."
Kabal: "Here on Black Dragon business?"
Spawn: "Here to shut that shit down."
Kabal: "What are you smoking, chief?"
Kano: "Kabal says you got beef, Spooky."
Spawn: "You're sick and demented."
Kano: "And those aren't even my best qualities."
Kano: "The eye ain't fashion, it's functional."
Spawn: "What is it with bad guys and laser eyes?"
Kano: "What's the point in a covert kill?"
Kitana: "Peace with the Netherrealm is impossible."
Spawn: "What if there's a regime change?"
Kitana: "Is your aim peace? Or power?"
Kitana: "What's your grievance with the Kahn?"
Spawn: "Half the Empire lives in slavery."
Kitana: "A problem I can't solve if you kill me."
Kollector: "I wager Hell could use my skills."
Spawn: "Thousands like you work in the Sixth Sphere."
Kollector: "Soon they will all work for me."
Kollector: "I have no reason for shame."
Spawn: "Greed, envy, the list goes on."
Kollector: "Such attributes endeared me to Shao Kahn."
Kotal Kahn: "Your crusade against me is over."
Spawn: "After I kill you, it is, Kotal Kahn."
Kotal Kahn: "My sun will not set, Hellspawn."
Kotal Kahn: "I was a just and compassionate emperor."
Spawn: "You massacred entire tribes."
Kotal Kahn: "And how did you end up in Hell?"
Kung Lao: "Is the Beijing opera in town?"
Spawn: "I'm here to stop Shinnok's revival."
Kung Lao: "Looks more like you're about to start one."
Kung Lao: "The name's Kung Lao, but call me Chosen One."
Spawn: "Narcissism can be deadly, kid."
Kung Lao: "I'm nobody's 'kid' but my Mother's."
Liu Kang: "Say you beat Kronika, then what?"
Spawn: "Then I purge the Netherrealm for eternity."
Liu Kang: "That is rather extreme."
Liu Kang: "I believe in your good intentions."
Spawn: "Then stand the hell aside."
Liu Kang: "The Netherrealm isn't yours to take."
Nightwolf: "You were a soldier in life?"
Spawn: "I did things I'm not proud of."
Nightwolf: "So you've earned your mantle."
Nightwolf: "You're not from this realm."
Spawn: "No shit, Sherlock. Now what?"
Nightwolf: "Go back to from where you came."
Noob Saibot: "A legion of souls is within you."
Spawn: "Power like this doesn't come free."
Noob Saibot: "Then I will steal it."
Noob Saibot: "Fellow Hellspawn."
Spawn: "Hmm. You one of Malebolgia's?"
Noob Saibot: "I serve only the shadows."
Raiden: "You remind me of another dark knight."
Spawn: "The billion dollar crusader? He's a friend."
Raiden: "It seems we are both well traveled."
Raiden: "Hellspawn of the Eighth Sphere."
Spawn: "Show me your dark side."
Raiden: "You shall not pass!"
Scorpion: "Another of Hell's generals."
Spawn: "Recognize the uniform, Scorpion?"
Scorpion: "I recognize Malebolgia's stink."
Scorpion: "You seem so. familiar."
Spawn: "Like looking in a mirror?"
Scorpion: "Like looking at one of Quan Chi's minions!"
Shao Kahn: "Only one of us walks out of here."
Spawn: "You've sinned on a scale reserved for gods."
Shao Kahn: "And you can't beat that."
Shao Kahn: "Who is this? A new contender?"
Spawn: "Hell's got a special place for you, Shao Kahn."
Shao Kahn: "Keep it warm, I'm not done living yet."
Shang Tsung: "You cloak yourself in souls?"
Spawn: "Didn't make the suit, I just wear it."
Shang Tsung: "How convenient for me."
Shang Tsung: "Al Simmons, former. mercenary."
Spawn: "You can read me but you won't beat me."
Shang Tsung: "That guilty conscience hobbles you."
Sindel: "I've committed no sins."
Spawn: "You've sinned against your family."
Sindel: "Family isn't everything."
Sindel: "Your sulphur stench is putrid."
Spawn: "I've seen alley trash worth more than you."
Sindel: "For that I'll have your head!"
Skarlet: "Go home, you dead, pathetic fool."
Spawn: "I'm gonna bleed you dry."
Skarlet: "Unless I drain you first."
Skarlet: "What's this I smell in you?"
Spawn: "Decades of pain and suffering, Blood Witch."
Skarlet: "And power beyond this realm!"
Sonya: "You're Al Simmons. Worked for Jason Wynn."
Spawn: "The hell do you know 'bout that?"
Sonya: "Jason Wynn's an enemy of the state."
Sonya: "Sure as hell fight like a soldier."
Spawn: "I'm a lot more than a soldier."
Sonya: "That makes two of us."
Spawn: "Ash Williams."
Ash: "You get lost on your way to a convention?"
Spawn: "I must destroy the Necronomicon!"
Spawn: "Hell is lined with your victims."
Ash: "I didn't kill all of them on purpose."
Spawn: "Killing is killing, Ash."
Spawn: "No more eating people, Baraka."
Baraka: "You bothered to learn my name?"
Spawn: "And the names of all your victims."
Spawn: "I don't like your ugly face."
Baraka: "Sticks and stones, human."
Spawn: "I also brought chains and bullets."
Spawn: "I respect a fellow soldier."
Cassie Cage: "That bondage gear is a uniform?"
Spawn: "This isn't my first tour."
Spawn: "You've never beaten the Devil."
Cassie Cage: "Check the wiki, I did just that."
Spawn: "Think you can do it again?"
Spawn: "Shinnok was Malebolgia's cousin."
Cetrion: "Shinnok is my brother."
Spawn: "So you're part of the problem."
Spawn: "Hell's armies couldn't stop me."
Cetrion: "But now you face an Elder God's wrath."
Spawn: "Bring it."
Spawn: "I'm a professional exterminator."
D´Vorah: "The Kytinn Hive cannot die."
Spawn: "Neither can I."
Spawn: "Last giant bug I met tried to eat me."
D´Vorah: "You speak of the Phlebiacs?"
Spawn: "Of course you uglies know each other."
Spawn: "I'll give you a bad case of indigestion."
D´Vorah: "This One does not eat Revenants."
Spawn: "Problem is, you eat people."
Spawn: "You have a gift with guns."
Erron Black: "Ain't you bright as a new penny."
Spawn: "Gifted, but sloppy."
Spawn: "I'll tear off your fingers one by one."
Erron Black: "Now what would you go and do that for?"
Spawn: "So I can shove them down your throat."
Spawn: "You don't know your limits."
Frost: "My power comes from a Titan."
Spawn: "I'll kill your Titan next."
Spawn: "Was selling your soul worth it?"
Frost: "I still have mine, you undead freak."
Spawn: "Guess you didn't read the fine print."
Spawn: "You remind me of someone I loved."
Jackie Briggs: "Don't let it mess with your head when I beat ya."
Spawn: "My head's a mess as it is."
Spawn: "I was an officer like you."
Jackie Briggs: "Now you're what? A vigilante psycho killer?"
Spawn: "The alleys are safer 'cause of me."
Spawn: "There is more than one Hell."
Jade: "Go back to the one you came from."
Spawn: "Not 'til I'm good and ready."
Spawn: "Out of my way, lady."
Jade: "Do you come from the Netherrealm?"
Spawn: "I came to conquer the Netherrealm."
Spawn: "I lost everything I held dear."
Jax: "And now you come here to wreck house."
Spawn: "To make the Netherrealm mine."
Spawn: "I can't help being dead."
Jax: "But you can help being evil, Revenant."
Spawn: "Revenant? I'm a Hellspawn."
Spawn: "There's a shadow over you, Jax."
Jax: "Every soldier has a few scars."
Spawn: "For some of us, a few too many."
Spawn: "I've got no time for struggling actors."
Johnny Cage: "Struggling?! You wanna see my residuals?"
Spawn: "I'd rather hit you with reality."
Spawn: "The choices we make in life matter."
Johnny Cage: "Which is why mine are all so amazing."
Spawn: "You need a mortician."
Spawn: "Your angel of death awaits."
Joker: "You can't kill me, heroes have moral codes!"
Spawn: "Who said I was a hero?"
Spawn: "No more jokes, no more laughs."
Joker: "Sounds like you've got a case of the grumps!"
Spawn: "I fucking hate clowns."
Spawn: "Speak for yourself, not Kano."
Kabal: "My blades are sharper than my tongue."
Spawn: "Then shut the fuck up and fight."
Spawn: "Any idea who I am?"
Kabal: "Some kind of Japanese luchador?"
Spawn: "I'm the ghost that goes BANG in the night, punk."
Spawn: "You got a plan, school boy?"
Kano: "Step one, rip out your bleedin' heart."
Spawn: "Do it -you'll pay for it."
Spawn: "My chains'll hang you, Kano."
Kano: "I got a thick neck, cobber."
Spawn: "Easier to snap."
Spawn: "Power corrupts us all."
Kitana: "I won't let it corrupt me."
Spawn: "I've seen this cycle too many times."
Spawn: "This Empire's beyond redemption."
Kitana: "Reform takes time."
Spawn: "Meanwhile, children suffer."
Spawn: "Another Phlebiac Brother?"
Kollector: "No, but I am eyeing your uniform."
Spawn: "You do NOT want a closer look."
Spawn: "Not sure you can hang with me."
Kollector: "Why, because I am low born?!"
Spawn: "Because I'm Hell born."
Spawn: "You have a god complex."
Kotal Kahn: "If Earthrealmers worship me, why not let them?"
Spawn: "Because you're conning them, Kotal."
Spawn: "Kiss Jade goodbye."
Kotal Kahn: "Not while I draw breath."
Spawn: "Draw your last."
Spawn: "Worked with your kind before."
Kung Lao: "The flawless warrior kind?"
Spawn: "Blowhards who botch jobs."
Spawn: "You have a serious Netherrealm problem."
Kung Lao: "We don't need help from freelance demons."
Spawn: "That's exactly what you need! Step aside!"
Spawn: "Thought you were a Revenant."
Liu Kang: "Not yet, not today."
Spawn: "I'm not waiting around for tomorrow."
Spawn: "I don't buy your pious act."
Liu Kang: "Trust me, I'm a Buddhist monk."
Spawn: "Everyone's got a dark side, Golden Child."
Spawn: "Y'know I'm not the only Hellspawn."
Nightwolf: "Nor I the only Nightwolf."
Spawn: "Guess we're just meant to be friends."
Spawn: "What's your problem?"
Nightwolf: "The Matoka have seen enough devils."
Spawn: "Your tribe can handle one more."
Spawn: "Your Hell is mine."
Noob Saibot: "Argue that with the Deadly Alliance."
Spawn: "You'll be my messenger."
Spawn: "Out of the shadows, Bi Han."
Noob Saibot: "From which Hell did you spawn?"
Spawn: "One even worse than yours."
Spawn: "I've met more impressive gods."
Raiden: "And I, more courteous devils."
Spawn: "Since when does a devil need manners?"
Spawn: "Power like yours has limits."
Raiden: "My power is drawn from the Jinsei."
Spawn: "Let's see 'Jinsei' beat the Ninth Sphere of Hell."
Spawn: "Together we can purge the Ten Hells."
Scorpion: "Only if you follow my lead."
Spawn: "All due respect, that's not in the cards."
Spawn: "Why haven't you conquered the Netherrealm?"
Scorpion: "I neither need nor want it."
Spawn: "The damned need leaders more than anyone."
Spawn: "You've been to other dimensions?"
Scorpion: "Each has had its own injustices."
Spawn: "Maybe that's why my soul still burns."
Spawn: "Another dime a dozen petty dictator."
Shao Kahn: "Petty?! I am mighty!"
Spawn: "Mighty stupid's what you are, Shao Kahn."
Spawn: "Imagine Outworld free of slaves."
Shao Kahn: "Over my dead body."
Spawn: "Today's the day, skull fucker."
Spawn: "We're going to a party in Hell."
Shang Tsung: "What is the occasion, Spawn?"
Spawn: "Celebrating your eternal damnation."
Spawn: "Enslaving souls is mighty low."
Shang Tsung: "A Hellspawn cannot judge me."
Spawn: "Judge you? I'm your executioner."
Spawn: "So you're the Empress."
Sindel: "And what kind of servant are you?"
Spawn: "The kind that serves vengeance."
Spawn: "I've toppled dictators before."
Sindel: "You mean to kill Shao Kahn."
Spawn: "No, he's a puppet. You pull the strings."
Spawn: "Your boss threw you to me like red meat."
Skarlet: "Shao Kahn trusts me to finish the job."
Spawn: "He's using you to test my power level."
Spawn: "You can choose to repent."
Skarlet: "I choose the Blood Code."
Spawn: "Blood magic's a one way ticket to Hell."
Spawn: "Ma'am, my fight's not with you."
Sonya: "Dead or alive, you can't go on a killing spree."
Spawn: "Anyone I kill is asking for it."
Spawn: "I borrowed some of your toys."
Sonya: "You raided my armory!"
Spawn: "Take them back then, if you can."
Spawn: "This has Mammon's name all over it."
Spawn: "Mammon is dead, asshole."
Spawn: "Then maybe I should be thanking you."
Spawn: "Whatever deal you made was a mistake."
Spawn: "I kill you, I get my soul back."
Spawn: "There's always a catch."
Spawn: "Am I dreaming? Or back in Hell?"
Spawn: "You let Wanda down, let us all down!"
Spawn: "Enough of these mind games."
Spawn: "Sir John?"
Spawn: "Think again, Toast Face Killer."
Spawn: "Violator. How many times I gotta kill you?"
Spawn: "Ready to freeze Ten Hells over?"
Sub Zero: "First, we must train together."
Spawn: "Training's over. Time for motherfuckers to die."
Spawn: "I know a pro when I see one."
Sub Zero: "The Lin Kuei's skills are legendary."
Spawn: "So are mine, Sub Zero."
Spawn: "Do you believe in redemption?"
Sub Zero: "It is something I've long sought."
Spawn: "Today is judgment day."
Spawn: "Maybe I can help you die."
Geras: "Doubtful you can be of assistance."
Spawn: "I'm an expert on dying."
Spawn: "A man who can never die."
Geras: "Against a man who can never live."
Spawn: "Aren't we a pair?"
Spawn: "Part metal, part meat, like Overtkill."
Terminator: "He was an inferior model."
Spawn: "You'll join him on the scrap heap."
Spawn: "How is it you have no soul?"
Terminator: "I am a cybernetic organism."
Spawn: "That a fancy way of saying 'murder machine'?"
Sub Zero: "I've met caped wonders like you before."
Spawn: "Your days of icing people end here."
Sub Zero: "They spoke like that, too."
Sub Zero: "The Netherrealm will not fall easily."
Spawn: "Show me how to bring it down."
Sub Zero: "Only if you can keep up with me."
Geras: "In life and death, you are a killer."
Spawn: "Stalking bad guys is my comfort zone."
Geras: "Your victims are not ALL bad, are they?"
Geras: "I've encountered your kind in the past."
Spawn: "I'm not the first Spawn, but I'm the best."
Geras: "I prefer your Medieval counterpart."
Terminator: "My mission is to terminate the undead."
Spawn: "Then back off, we're on the same side."
Terminator: "Scans indicate you have no pulse."
Terminator: "Your guns and your cape. Give them to me."
Spawn: "You forgot to say please."
Terminator: "Fuck you, asshole."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fujin:
Baraka: "How did you find us?"
Fujin: "The tribe camped upwind, Baraka."
Baraka: "Heads will roll."
Baraka: "Earthrealm is still in Tarkata's sights."
Fujin: "You would ignore Kitana Kahn's will?"
Baraka: "We can change her mind."
Cassie Cage: "Uncle Jax says you two used to hang out."
Fujin: "Like Bo' Rai Cho, I enjoy a good time."
Cassie Cage: "How are you a demi god like Raiden?"
Cassie Cage: "You said it would be easy, Fujin."
Fujin: "Did you think we would come and go like the wind?"
Cassie Cage: "Yes, I thought that was your whole damned point."
Frost: "Raiden warn you about me?"
Fujin: "You are beneath his notice, Frost."
Frost: "He'll notice when I kill you."
Frost: "Fujin?! I killed you!"
Fujin: "You would do better, spitting in the wind."
Frost: "I'll spit on your grave."
Fujin: "The people eating needs to stop."
Baraka: "They're not Earthrealmers, Fujin."
Fujin: "I protect all beings, Baraka."
Fujin: "Kitana placed great faith in you."
Baraka: "And I in her, Fujin."
Fujin: "May you both keep your word."
Fujin: "Who else knows, Cassandra?"
Cassie Cage: "That your dad's biggest fan? Uh, everyone."
Fujin: "I told him not to say anything."
Fujin: "There is danger upon the wind."
Cassie Cage: "Good thing I brought a coat."
Fujin: "There's no time for humor, Cassandra."
Fujin: "What foul breeze brings you here?"
Frost: "What else, Fujin? Shinnok's Amulet."
Fujin: "You'll not have it, Frost."
Fujin: "Was sacrificing your body worth it?"
Frost: "I'm the perfect weapon now."
Fujin: "Then how is it you still fail?"
Fujin: "Your father is an old friend."
Jackie Briggs: "You two fought together?"
Fujin: "Against Netherealm's hordes as you battled Shinnok."
Fujin: "The Special Forces are losing their edge."
Jackie Briggs: "It's been one fight after the next, Fujin."
Fujin: "Fatigue is a pernicious enemy."
Fujin: "It's true, Johnny. I'm a fan."
Johnny Cage: "You, sir, have excellent taste!"
Fujin: "Say nothing to Lord Raiden."
Fujin: "You are more smug than usual."
Johnny Cage: "I'm the new assistant Thunder God."
Fujin: "Assistant to the Thunder God, Johnny."
Fujin: "The stories of your mother are true?"
Kitana: "Sindel's as foul and cruel as you've heard."
Fujin: "Traits I hope you did not inherit."
Fujin: "So you are the new Kahn."
Kitana: "The winds of change blow through Outworld."
Fujin: "Nicely done, Kitana."
Fujin: "State your purpose, Kollector."
Kollector: "I will have Earthrealm's treasures."
Fujin: "Direct your covetous stare elsewhere."
Fujin: "Is there a Wind God in your pantheon?"
Nightwolf: "Far too many to name."
Fujin: "Any of them named Fujin?"
Fujin: "What is your next mission?"
Nightwolf: "Justice for the Matoka."
Fujin: "How will you balance the scales, Nightwolf?"
Fujin: "The winds howls with your guilt."
Shang Tsung: "I have no shame for my alleged 'crimes'."
Fujin: "Then surrender and answer for them."
Fujin: "Decades have passed, sorcerer."
Shang Tsung: "What are decades to an immortal?"
Fujin: "They are more peaceful without your schemes."
Fujin: "You must like having a daughter."
Sonya: "Still getting used to the whole idea."
Fujin: "It is a joy I'll never know."
Fujin: "Here for more training?"
Sonya: "You're saying I shouldn't stay prepared?"
Fujin: "Every warrior must rest, Lieutenant."
Fujin: "You wish to kill Bi Han?"
Sub Zero: "I wish to save my brother's soul."
Fujin: "Then it is a battle we join together."
Fujin: "Will the Shirai Ryu keep the peace?"
Sub Zero: "Scorpion promised to honor it."
Fujin: "We will see which way the wind blows."
Fujin: "You are Kronika's crowning achievement?"
Geras: "I am her will, perfected."
Fujin: "So much for intelligent design."
Fujin: "Sent to finish the job?"
Geras: "Since Frost proved incapable, yes."
Fujin: "Youll prove no better, Geras."
Fujin: "I've never encountered a threat like you."
Terminator: "Those who do are terminated."
Fujin: "Go back to your realm, construct."
Fujin: "There's a storm coming in."
Terminator: "I know."
Fujin: "So you have heard of me."
Jackie Briggs: "Kronika might not be finished."
Fujin: "The we must prepare to defend Earthrealm."
Jackie Briggs: "Roger that."
Jackie Briggs: "Frost and Cetrion tried taking you out?"
Fujin: "Thankfully, I got my second wind."
Jackie Briggs: "You been hanging with dad, Fujin?"
Jax: "So there's Raiden and you?"
Fujin: "And gods of Earth and Fire."
Jax: "How many gods do we need?"
Johnny Cage: "I've beaten Earth and Fire."
Fujin: "But you will not break Wind."
Johnny Cage: "You better hope not."
Johnny Cage: "Yeah, Fatality Infinity wasn't my best work."
Fujin: "Were you not focused, Johnny?"
Johnny Cage: "I was three sheets to the wind."
Kitana: "Not you too, Fujin."
Fujin: "Your bond with Liu Kang is not my business."
Kitana: "Keep it that way."
Kitana: "We must help Raiden, Fujin."
Fujin: "Be patient. It is an Earthrealm matter."
Kitana: "His darkness threatens all realms."
Nightwolf: "You've met the Great Spirit?"
Fujin: "Fought side by side, defending Earthrealm."
Nightwolf: "She's never mentioned it."
Nightwolf: "What you ask isn't simple."
Fujin: "No task worh doing ever is."
Nightwolf: "But what is its worth to the Matoka."
Shang Tsung: "Rumors of our deaths were exaggerated."
Fujin: "For the time being, sorceror."
Shang Tsung: "Mind your role, demigod."
Shang Tsung: "Raiden's errand boy."
Fujin: "We are brothers and equals."
Shang Tsung: "'Equality' is a utopian fantasy."
Sonya: "I'm getting worried Raiden's slipping."
Fujin: "If necessary, we will confront him."
Sonya: "Are you sure you're up to that?"
Sonya: "Just so I'm clear, Raiden's your boss?"
Fujin: "Think of us as brothers in arms."
Sonya: "That's not helping me."
Spawn: "Go on and blow yourself out of here."
Fujin: "You're coming to the Sky Temple."
Spawn: "I'm not going nowhere, Windbag."
Spawn: "You call yourself a god?"
Fujin: "You can, but I prefer Fujin."
Spawn: "Every god is a devil at heart."
Sub Zero: "My brother bested you in kombat."
Fujin: "I remember the battle, Sub Zero."
Sub Zero: "Then you know that even dead, he is dangerous."
Sub Zero: "The Temple of the Elements?"
Fujin: "Is again secured by the Elemental Gods."
Sub Zero: "History's proven that's not enough."
Geras: "Earth, Fire, Thunder, Wind."
Fujin: "Naming your enemies?"
Geras: "Counting the dead."
Geras: "I'm eternal, not immortal."
Fujin: "How does that make us different?"
Geras: "You can die. I cannot."
Terminator: "You protect this Earth?"
Fujin: "I've faced down greater threats than you."
Terminator: "Unlikely."
Terminator: "There is a God of Wind?"
Fujin: "And lightning, and fire, among other things."
Terminator: "I must tell Skynet."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Shang Tsung:
Baraka: "I have a place for you."
Shang Tsung: "Stop posturing, Baraka."
Baraka: "You can go on the meat cart."
Baraka: "Shape shifter."
Shang Tsung: "Wasteland cretin."
Baraka: "I prefer 'Wasteland Impaler'."
Cassie Cage: "Been following me, sorcerer?"
Shang Tsung: "You have the soul of a champion."
Cassie Cage: "Clear eyes, hard fists, can't lose."
Cassie Cage: "Another 'friend' of my parents."
Shang Tsung: "I have always been so fond of your mother."
Cassie Cage: "Do you practice being creepy?"
Cetrion: "Whom do you serve?"
Shang Tsung: "I serve only Kronika."
Cetrion: "You serve only yourself."
Cetrion: "Good and evil are relative terms."
Shang Tsung: "Fundamentally, yes."
Cetrion: "And yet, here stands pure evil."
D´Vorah: "Shao Kahn requires your presence."
Shang Tsung: "I imagine he's about to betray me."
D´Vorah: "Come willingly or come as a corpse."
D´Vorah: "You sent Kano to steal Kytinn larvae."
Shang Tsung: "They are a rich source of souls."
D´Vorah: "Those belong to the Hive."
Erron Black: "Kotal Kahn would like a word."
Shang Tsung: "I thought he wanted my life."
Erron Black: "That too, Houdini."
Erron Black: "Your ass really ten thousand years old?"
Shang Tsung: "I'm old enough to have nothing left to prove."
Erron Black: "So's ma, and I ain't afraid of her neither."
Frost: "What can you offer me, Shang Tsung?"
Shang Tsung: "Wealth, influence, whatever you desire."
Frost: "I want your souls."
Frost: "Kronika's worried about your loyalty."
Shang Tsung: "As if I would ally with Raiden."
Frost: "You're capable of anything."
Jackie Briggs: "You're the soul sucker, huh?"
Shang Tsung: "Your choice of words, not mine."
Jackie Briggs: "That case, I'm gonna get you."
Jackie Briggs: "The original big bad boss."
Shang Tsung: "The unproven next generation aspirant."
Jackie Briggs: "Allow me to present my qualifications."
Jade: "You cloned Kitana, you despicable fiend!"
Shang Tsung: "Would you like a sister, too, Jade?"
Jade: "I would like to end your life."
Jade: "I'll return every soul you've stolen."
Shang Tsung: "Such spells are beyond your ken, Jade."
Jade: "Doubting me will not stop me."
Jax: "This must be my lucky day."
Shang Tsung: "Major Briggs, my old captive."
Jax: "And I remember all of it."
Jax: "No more mind games."
Shang Tsung: "It is not your mind I want."
Jax: "I got soul to spare, but none for you."
Johnny Cage: "Once upon a time I beat Shinnok."
Shang Tsung: "My, you have a colorful imagination."
Johnny Cage: "Look it up, I laid him out!"
Johnny Cage: "If I beat you, I'm the new Chosen One?"
Shang Tsung: "You were not born into this realm to beat me."
Johnny Cage: "I was born to bring the Boom."
Kabal: "Stealing my soul won't make you faster."
Shang Tsung: "Actually, that is precisely how it works."
Kabal: "Shit."
Kabal: "I dont cut deals behind Kano's back."
Shang Tsung: "Do you think he cares for your interests?"
Kabal: "What the hell is it to you?"
Kano: "Mister Shang Tsung himself."
Shang Tsung: "I require your 'merchandise', Kano."
Kano: "I just sold it all to Kronika."
Kano: "Your island's gone to shit."
Shang Tsung: "Then why be so keen to claim it?"
Kano: "None of your damn business."
Kitana: "I always knew not to trust you."
Shang Tsung: "Yet you trusted Shao Kahn and Sindel."
Kitana: "These days I'm far more discriminating."
Kitana: "Cloning me was your worst mistake."
Shang Tsung: "I remain free and unpunished, Kitana."
Kitana: "This time I finish you, sorcerer."
Kollector: "Does Shao Kahn know you are here?"
Shang Tsung: "No, and perhaps he should not."
Kollector: "I will bring you to him."
Kollector: "We both kollect, Shang Tsung."
Shang Tsung: "What is gold compared to souls?"
