Nightwolf:





Baraka: "Our tribes should meet in kombat."

Nightwolf: "Why, Baraka?"

Baraka: "So Tarkata may feast."



Baraka: "The Matoka are also a tribe."

Nightwolf: "Yes. But we've never fed off war."

Baraka: "Now who ignores his past?"



Cassie Cage: "How do we fix this, Nightwolf?"

Nightwolf: "Give back our ancestral lands."

Cassie Cage: "Wish I was the person who could help with that."



Cassie Cage: "Man or woman, it doesn't matter?"

Nightwolf: "Any worthy Matoka can become Nightwolf."

Cassie Cage: "I like how your Great Spirit thinks."



Cetrion: "You have condemned the Matoka, Nightwolf."

Nightwolf: "I've freed them from your mother's chains."

Cetrion: "Without Kronika, they are lost."



Cetrion: "You found virtue in the Great Spirit."

Nightwolf: "But I don't find any in you."

Cetrion: "I am mother of all virtue, hers included."



D´Vorah: "The Kytinn once fought your predecessor."

Nightwolf: "Until today, I'd thought those stories myths."

D´Vorah: "Her death was all too real."



D´Vorah: "Your Revenant wishes to meet."

Nightwolf: "A pleasure I don't need to have."

D´Vorah: "You have no choice, Nightwolf."



Erron Black: "How 'bout that. Cowboys and Indians."

Nightwolf: "Don't expect history to repeat."

Erron Black: "Why should I expect anything else?"



Erron Black: "Sure glad I pack silver bullets."

Nightwolf: "I'm Nightwolf, not a werewolf."

Erron Black: "Good. Silver's expensive."



Frost: "Dont dare judge me, Nightwolf."

Nightwolf: "What you've become is unnatural."

Frost: "What I've become is all powerful."



Frost: "Help me with the Lin Kuei, I'll help the Matoka."

Nightwolf: "My power isn't for conquest, Frost."

Frost: "Then what good is it?"



Jackie Briggs: "So Scorpion beat you at the tournament."

Nightwolf: "To stay on his path, he needed to win."

Jackie Briggs: "Hold up. You're saying you let him?"



Jackie Briggs: "There have been other 'Nightwolves'?"

Nightwolf: "I am the latest in a long line."

Jackie Briggs: "Mind. Blown."



Jade: "I commend your loyalty to Earthrealm."

Nightwolf: "I serve it to serve the Matoka."

Jade: "As long as you serve, Nightwolf."



Jade: "What powers did your Great Spirit give you?"

Nightwolf: "Fight me and find out."

Jade: "Invitation accepted, Nightwolf."



Jax: "What's with the cold shoulder?"

Nightwolf: "Your army and the Matoka go way back."

Jax: "Enough said."



Jax: "Y'know we both become Revenants."

Nightwolf: "Except you get saved, and I end up cursed."

Jax: "Was in the right place, at the right time."



Johnny Cage: "We have something in common?"

Nightwolf: "I too, was once young and foolish."

Johnny Cage: "But I looked good doing it."



Johnny Cage: "Did an agent get you this part?"

Nightwolf: "It was the Great Spirit."

Johnny Cage: "She taking on new clients?"



Kabal: "Kano still wants your tribe's artifacts."

Nightwolf: "He may try again at his peril."

Kabal: "I'll make sure it won't come to that."



Kabal: "You could've gotten out like I did."

Nightwolf: "Crime's no solution to poverty."

Kabal: "Sure as hell worked for me."



Kano: "Mucked up my payday, 'Nightwolf'."

Nightwolf: "No one steals from the Matoka."

Kano: "Oh, I always get what I want."



Kano: "You were a mess when I found you."

Nightwolf: "Becoming Nightwolf made me whole."

Kano: "I could've made you bloody rich."



Kitana: "You killed my mother."

Nightwolf: "And now you want revenge."

Kitana: "Not revenge. Counsel."



Kitana: "Bring the Matoka to Outworld."

Nightwolf: "We are not refugees, Princess."

Kitana: "Pride blinds you to opportunities."



Kollector: "Your Nightwolf talisman will be mine."

Nightwolf: "It's worthless to you, you're not Matokan."

Kollector: "I can unlock it's value."



Kollector: "Why serve a realm that scorns you?"

Nightwolf: "To prove my worth, Kollector."

Kollector: "But how will you profit?"



Kotal Kahn: "So you are the one."

Nightwolf: "Who defeated Sindel? Yes."

Kotal Kahn: "You did all realms a service."



Kotal Kahn: "Centuries ago, we met."

Nightwolf: "You met a Nightwolf, but not me."

Kotal Kahn: "Explain yourself, Earthrealmer."



Kung Lao: "So you are a Chosen One, too."

Nightwolf: "The Great Spirit herself has blessed me."

Kung Lao: "It will not be enough against a great Kung Lao."



Kung Lao: "How long will you be Nightwolf?"

Nightwolf: "Until the Great Spirit chooses another."

Kung Lao: "Perhaps I will be next."



Liu Kang: "Come to test yourself?"

Nightwolf: "The Great Spirit's champion against Raiden's."

Liu Kang: "Shall we begin?"



Liu Kang: "So what were you, before becoming Nightwolf?"

Nightwolf: "A broken man with a death wish."

Liu Kang: "You owe much to your Great Spirit."



Nightwolf: "Shao Kahn penned you into reservations."

Baraka: "Now we go where the hunt takes us."

Nightwolf: "Something the Matoka would envy."



Nightwolf: "You share in Outworld's rule?"

Baraka: "Tarkata is the new Kahn's partner."

Nightwolf: "Earthrealm should be so welcoming."



Nightwolf: "You also inherit a mantle."

Cassie Cage: "Being Cage 2.0 isnt as cool as being Nightwolf."

Nightwolf: "Don't sell your family short."



Nightwolf: "I was at your father's first tournament."

Cassie Cage: "Is it true mom attacked him?"

Nightwolf: "He gave her sufficient reason."



Nightwolf: "Kronika won't elevate the Matoka."

Cetrion: "Why doubt her word, Nightwolf?"

Nightwolf: "She's not to blame for my people's history?"



Nightwolf: "You betrayed the Great Spirit."

Cetrion: "Her punishment for betraying the Matoka."

Nightwolf: "Lies are beneath you, Cetrion."



Nightwolf: "You helped free Shinnok, D'vorah."

D´Vorah: "To achieve Kronika's vision for the Kytinn."

Nightwolf: "That vision died with her."



Nightwolf: "If we'd met, I'd remember it."

D´Vorah: "This One always makes an impression."

Nightwolf: "You're going to give me nightmares."



Nightwolf: "I've no wish to fight you."

Erron Black: "Well, Nightwolf, if wishes were horses."

Nightwolf: "Then let's begin, Erron Black."



Nightwolf: "You were a Black Dragon?"

Erron Black: "Stayed as long as it suited me."

Nightwolf: "You are not to be trusted."



Nightwolf: "You pick gods badly, Frost."

Frost: "Didn't the Great Spirit betray your tribe?"

Nightwolf: "She punished with a firm hand."



Nightwolf: "Your defiance had no point."

Frost: "I should've let Sub Zero oppress me?"

Nightwolf: "Discipline isn't oppression."



Nightwolf: "The rest of your army is like you."

Jackie Briggs: "I'm the rule, not the exception."

Nightwolf: "It will take much to prove your claim."



Nightwolf: "Careful what you wish for, Jacqueline."

Jackie Briggs: "C'mon, I'd kick ass at the tournament."

Nightwolf: "It left your father scarred."



Nightwolf: "What are Kitana's intentions?"

Jade: "She unites all Outworlders under one banner."

Nightwolf: "Is it one of peace, or conquest?"



Nightwolf: "Your loyalties have changed, Jade."

Jade: "Trust that it's permanent, Nightwolf."

Nightwolf: "Only time will tell."



Nightwolf: "Its time to pass on your mantle."

Jax: "Baby Girl's good, but she's not me yet."

Nightwolf: "Don't underestimate your daughter, Jax."



Nightwolf: "We both have business with Kano."

Jax: "I know mine, what's yours?"

Nightwolf: "He profits off Matokan misery."



Nightwolf: "I'm famous among the Matoka. What of it?"

Johnny Cage: "Think seriously about cashing in."

Nightwolf: "And defile the Great Spirit?"



Nightwolf: "You've led a privilged life."

Johnny Cage: "What can I say? I piss greatness."

Nightwolf: "Is that what it is."



Nightwolf: "The Black Dragon made you a similar offer."

Kabal: "But I was smart and took it."

Nightwolf: "Smart is not the word Id use."



Nightwolf: "You were with Kano."

Kabal: "The job needed fast hands."

Nightwolf: "And they defiled Matokan lands."



Nightwolf: "To think your offer tempted me."

Kano: "It ain't no crime, making bank."

Nightwolf: "It is, if you betray your people."



Nightwolf: "You think nothing of others."

Kano: "Never have, never will."

Nightwolf: "No wonder you're outcast."



Nightwolf: "I didn't expect you'd become Kahn."

Kitana: "Did you think me too weak?"

Nightwolf: "Too taken in by your father's lies."



Nightwolf: "Outworld no longer seeks empire?"

Kitana: "We must tend to matters at home."

Nightwolf: "And then what, Kitana?"



Nightwolf: "Your greed offends the Great Spirit."

Kollector: "I care not what your god thinks."

Nightwolf: "Very soon, you will."



Nightwolf: "Now you come for our ancient relics?"

Kollector: "Matokan artifiacts fetch a high price."

Nightwolf: "Which you'll pay in blood, Kollector."



Nightwolf: "The Aztecs thought you were Buluc."

Kotal Kahn: "A mistake I embraced, Nightwolf."

Nightwolf: "What did it get you, playing god?"



Nightwolf: "You weren't at the tournament."

Kotal Kahn: "I was Shao Kahn's prisoner in the Flesh Pits."

Nightwolf: "Show me why he feared you."



Nightwolf: "Arrogance like yours felled the Matoka."

Kung Lao: "What is wrong with a healthy confidence?"

Nightwolf: "Unchecked, it becomes a cancer."



Nightwolf: "You weren't ready for the tournament."

Kung Lao: "Didn't Scorpion best you, also?"

Nightwolf: "I lost by choice. You, inexperience."



Nightwolf: "The Shaolin invite me, Liu Kang?"

Liu Kang: "If you prove worthy, Nightwolf."

Nightwolf: "Who are they to judge?"



Nightwolf: "Raiden leaves us as Revenants?"

Liu Kang: "Quan Chi's death makes restoration impossible."

Nightwolf: "Even for the Elder Gods?"



Nightwolf: "The Great Spirit warned me about you."

Nightwolf: "Let's joins hands against her."

Nightwolf: "Mine will take your mantle."



Nightwolf: "The vision quest begins."

Nightwolf: "I'm here to guide you, Nightwolf."

Nightwolf: "Or lead me to a dead end."



Nightwolf: "You know my future?"

Nightwolf: "I'm an ill omen, Nightwolf."

Nightwolf: "Then I will change my fate."



Nightwolf: "Your presence weakens my power."

Nightwolf: "We both draw strength from the same Great Spirit."

Nightwolf: "For now."



Nightwolf: "Your arrogance lives on, Bi Han."

Noob Saibot: "Dying made me more superior."

Nightwolf: "All are equal in death."



Nightwolf: "You've forsaken Kuai Liang."

Noob Saibot: "A dead man needs no family."

Nightwolf: "It's all that he has, Bi Han."



Nightwolf: "Your amulet's still cracked?"

Raiden: "No. Yet another of Kronika's lies revealed."

Nightwolf: "She made fools of all of us."



Nightwolf: "I can still sense darkness in you, Haokah."

Raiden: "It is a burden I will always carry."

Nightwolf: "Day and night can't dwell together."



Nightwolf: "Seek justice, not vengeance."

Scorpion: "They are one and the same."

Nightwolf: "You've learned little, Scorpion."



Nightwolf: "Raiden says to trust you."

Scorpion: "I've changed since the tournament, Nightwolf."

Nightwolf: "I'm not convinced."



Nightwolf: "Kollector is filthy thief."

Shao Kahn: "He takes what his Emperor deserves."

Nightwolf: "The good chief gives, he doesn't take."



Nightwolf: "Outworld doesn't need your empire."

Shao Kahn: "My empire is Outworld, fool."

Nightwolf: "Then the sun now sets on both."



Nightwolf: "My ancestors speak harshly of you."

Shang Tsung: "I've put down Nightwolves before."

Nightwolf: "You'll find I'm a new breed."



Nightwolf: "Stealing power from souls will kill you."

Shang Tsung: "What powers you, Nightwolf? Hope?"

Nightwolf: "Despair and resolve."



Nightwolf: "Why be Shao Kahn's servant?"

Skarlet: "For his gift to me, I owe him worship."

Nightwolf: "He isn't a god, Skarlet."



Nightwolf: "Return to Outworld."

Skarlet: "After I have feasted upon you."

Nightwolf: "You'll end this fight hungry."



Nightwolf: "Your people must face its past."

Sonya: "Can't even get them to face the present."

Nightwolf: "Then they have no future."



Nightwolf: "You stood with us at Five Rivers."

Sonya: "I stand against every injustice."

Nightwolf: "The Matoka need more friends like you."



Nightwolf: "Raiden destroyed my revenant?"

Sub Zero: "He took no prisoners in the Netherrealm war."

Nightwolf: "He and I shall have words."



Nightwolf: "Didn't the Soulnado killed your brother?"

Sub Zero: "Bi Han's nothing, if not resilient."

Nightwolf: "All evil is, Sub Zero."



Nightwolf: "An eternity of service, and for what?"

Geras: "The perfection of Kronika's design."

Nightwolf: "Perfection? Or oppresion."



Nightwolf: "The Matoka should revere you?"

Geras: "Reverence is for Kronika, not her servant."

Nightwolf: "She'll get none either."



Nightwolf: "I have beaten your kind before."

Terminator: "You have fought machines?"

Nightwolf: "Individuals bent on genocide."



Nightwolf: "You're not of this realm?"

Terminator: "I'm from the future of a different earth."

Nightwolf: "I will aid it by destroying you."



Noob Saibot: "Your Great Spirit broke the Matoka."

Nightwolf: "Because we broke her trust."

Noob Saibot: "Why give power that can't be used?"



Noob Saibot: "Your revenant still lives."

Nightwolf: "He's nothing to me, Bi Han."

Noob Saibot: "He's the best of you, Nightwolf."



Raiden: "Put trust in your fellow champions."

Nightwolf: "I will when they earned it."

Raiden: "That they have earned mine should be sufficient."



Raiden: "You refused Kronika's offer."

Nightwolf: "History's got enough victims, Haokah."

Raiden: "Your wisdom humbles me, Nightwolf."



Scorpion: "I have heard what you've told others."

Nightwolf: "Does the truth sting, Scorpion?"

Scorpion: "You did not let me win."



Scorpion: "Here with more sanctimonious advice?"

Nightwolf: "None today, Scorpion."

Scorpion: "That is for the best, Nightwolf."



Shao Kahn: "Your tribe is conquered, Nightwolf."

Nightwolf: "Not until all our hearts are on the ground."

Shao Kahn: "As you wish."



Shao Kahn: "I've never met an Earthrealmer like you."

Nightwolf: "That's the only reason you're still alive."

Shao Kahn: "Are all your people so confident?"



Shang Tsung: "A Nightwolf came to my island once."

Nightwolf: "She was my predecessor."

Shang Tsung: "I finished her in a flawless victory."



Shang Tsung: "Do you have a wolf's soul?"

Nightwolf: "And it's bite, Shang Tsung."

Shang Tsung: "Excellent."



Skarlet: "Your blood has spirit."

Nightwolf: "And fight, Skarlet."

Skarlet: "All the better."



Skarlet: "Behold the Matokan warrior."

Nightwolf: "You mock me, Outworlder?"

Skarlet: "I'm pondering how you will taste."



Sonya: "You've been shit talking the Army, Nightwolf."

Nightwolf: "You deny its crimes against the Matoka?"

Sonya: "Just saying, leave the past in the past."



Sonya: "So you've got a beef with Kano, too."

Nightwolf: "His greed and lies nearly broke the Matoka."

Sonya: "Sounds like payback time."



Sub Zero: "Earthrealm needs you."

Nightwolf: "But does it deserve my help?"

Sub Zero: "We fight together, or we die alone."



Sub Zero: "As Grey Cloud, you dishonored your tribe."

Nightwolf: "That's in my past, Sub Zero."

Sub Zero: "Keep it there."



Geras: "Let Kronika restore the Matoka."

Nightwolf: "We'll earn our redemption, Geras."

Geras: "Noble, but foolish."



Geras: "You are not the first Nightwolf to face me."

Nightwolf: "I will be the last."

Geras: "So said all the others."



Terminator: "The Matoka have no history on my earth."

Nightwolf: "We never existed?"

Terminator: "You were destroyed and forgotten."



Terminator: "You won't survive this fight."

Nightwolf: "A warning I've heard many times before."

Terminator: "I will not repeat it."







Sheeva:









Cetrion: "Why do you resent me, Sheeva?"

Sheeva: "The Elder Gods do not bless the Shokan."

Cetrion: "Your people are not worthy."



Cetrion: "What kind of sovereign are you?"

Sheeva: "The kind willing to die for her people."

Cetrion: "So be it, Queen of the Shokan."



D´Vorah: "Sharing Outworld is difficult."

Sheeva: "It would be easier without each other."

D´Vorah: "Indeed, Shokan."



D´Vorah: "This One could never serve a Shokan."

Sheeva: "Nor could I serve a Kytinn."

D´Vorah: "Only death can end this deadlock."



Jade: "Find it in your heart to forgive Kotal."

Sheeva: "He has yet to suffer for killing Goro."

Jade: "Goro shed first blood, not Kotal."



Jade: "I admire how you gained your throne."

Sheeva: "That the Shokan males held a contest, and I won?"

Jade: "Fight as you did that day."



Jax: "Damn, Sheeva, that you?"

Sheeva: "You will address me as Queen of the Shokan."

Jax: "I see you've gone full diva."



Jax: "You got four arms, I got cyber arms."

Sheeva: "Placing you at a disadvantage."

Jax: "Not if R&D did its job."



Kollector: "Your people will pay, Queen Sheeva."

Sheeva: "You threaten their lives, Kollector?"

Kollector: "I demand tribute for the Kahn."



Kollector: "A fellow supplicant of Shao Kahn."

Sheeva: "Only you rely on his aid, Naknadan."

Kollector: "Only I am willing to admit it."



Kotal Kahn: "Acknowledge your Emperor."

Sheeva: "First bend you knee to Queen Sheeva."

Kotal Kahn: "You forget your place, Shokan."



Kotal Kahn: "We have no score to settle, Queen Sheeva."

Sheeva: "Tell that to Prince Goro and King Gorbak."

Kotal Kahn: "Are you so eager to join them?"



Kung Lao: "Given the chance, you would attack Earthrealm."

Sheeva: "Only if needed to defend Outworld."

Kung Lao: "A pretext easily fabricated."



Kung Lao: "Now which of the Shokan have I beaten?"

Sheeva: "You have beaten Kintaro and Goro."

Kung Lao: "And that is why I am the Great One."



Shao Kahn: "You will be my first female champion."

Sheeva: "Some honor, to be your champion."

Shao Kahn: "You meant to say 'Thank you, Emperor'."



Shao Kahn: "I thought you were smarter than Goro."

Sheeva: "I am, which is why I won't follow you."

Shao Kahn: "You force my hand, Sheeva."



Sheeva: "The Shokan long for a better Outworld."

Cetrion: "Kronika can give it to them, Sheeva."

Sheeva: "We would rather build it ourselves."



Sheeva: "Where were the Elder Gods when Gorbak was slain?"

Cetrion: "We let him die so that you could flourish."

Sheeva: "I would not have traded his life for mine."



Sheeva: "Is it true Kytinn are cannibals?"

D´Vorah: "Kytinn eggs and larvae are delicious."

Sheeva: "Truly, Kytinn are worse than Tarkatans."



Sheeva: "Today, the Hive will be destroyed."

D´Vorah: "Upset that we consumed Shokan children?"

Sheeva: "Killing you is a public service."



Sheeva: "How are you going to protect Kitana?"

Jade: "With my glaive, my staff, and my life."

Sheeva: "Oh, you puny Edenian."



Sheeva: "Your Osh Tekk lover butchered my king."

Jade: "Kotal's heart has changed."

Sheeva: "It will break when you die!"



Sheeva: "Goro enjoyed tormenting you."

Jax: "Didn't break me, though, did he?"

Sheeva: "Today I finish what he could not."



Sheeva: "Do those arms come off easily?"

Jax: "These arms are part of me now."

Sheeva: "Then they will make excellent trophies."



Sheeva: "I have one question, Kollector."

Kollector: "You may have an answer, for a price."

Sheeva: "Will anyone come to collect your corpse?"



Sheeva: "I could never steal from my own people."

Kollector: "Even the Naknada must pay tribute."

Sheeva: "You have no scruples."



Sheeva: "Ages ago, I had a crush on you."

Kotal Kahn: "And now, Queen Sheeva?"

Sheeva: "Now I will simply crush you."



Sheeva: "You sit atop a stolen throne and judge me?"

Kotal Kahn: "Mileena's madness endangered Outworld."

Sheeva: "She was no worse than Shao Kahn."



Sheeva: "The Great Kung Lao was a failure."

Kung Lao: "He bravely fought for Earthrealm."

Sheeva: "And died brutally by Shokan hands."



Sheeva: "Earthrealmers are so weak and fragile."

Kung Lao: "Im as tough as any Outworlder, even you."

Sheeva: "See how easily your ego is bruised?"



Sheeva: "Does it surprise you that I'm Queen?"

Shao Kahn: "No, but I miss your skimpier attire."

Sheeva: "I do not dress for you, Shao Kahn."



Sheeva: "The Shokan made your empire mighty."

Shao Kahn: "Did I not show gratitude?"

Sheeva: "You made us vassals."



Sheeva: "It has been many years, Shang Tsung."

Shang Tsung: "Will you return to my service?"

Sheeva: "A Shokan Queen serves no man."



Sheeva: "In the end, Mileena betrayed Goro."

Shang Tsung: "You cannot blame me for that."

Sheeva: "She was your creation, Shang Tsung."



Sheeva: "One day, you will be a general?"

Sonya: "That's what everyone tells me."

Sheeva: "I pity Earthrealm."



Sheeva: "You do not intimidate a Shokan."

Sonya: "'Cause I don't have four arms?"

Sheeva: "Because you are human."



Sheeva: "Your suit pulses with necroplasm."

Spawn: "It eats souls, and it's hungry."

Sheeva: "It will not eat mine, Hellspawn."



Sheeva: "Abandon Malebolgia and serve me."

Spawn: "You always get what you want?"

Sheeva: "I can be very persuasive."



Sheeva: "You do not fear death?"

Terminator: "I also do not feel pain."

Sheeva: "You are indeed a formidable opponent."



Sheeva: "Do you seek kombat?"

Terminator: "No. Your termination."

Sheeva: "Do machines feel humiliation?"



Shang Tsung: "You could be my new champion."

Sheeva: "I fight for Outworld, not you."

Shang Tsung: "Then the Shokan are dead, Sheeva."



Shang Tsung: "I enjoyed close a friendship with Prince Goro."

Sheeva: "You used him for your own ends."

Shang Tsung: "Why, Lady Sheeva! I would never."



Sonya: "Four arms, zero problems."

Sheeva: "Are all Earthealmers so amusing?"

Sonya: "We'll see who ends up laughing last."



Spawn: "Heard you committed a massacre."

Sheeva: "I have committed several."

Spawn: "I have a circle of Hell reserved for you."



Spawn: "You remind me of an angel I knew."

Sheeva: "Was this angel a friend of yours?"

Spawn: "A dead friend."



Terminator: "I'll study your remains."

Sheeva: "I am not dead yet, terminator."

Terminator: "You will be."



Terminator: "Your anatomy is unique."

Sheeva: "Not for a Shokan."

Terminator: "It will be the basis for future models."









Sindel:







Baraka: "Empress Sindel?"

Sindel: "Grovel and serve me, Tarkatan swine."

Baraka: "You'll be served on a platter."



Baraka: "Tarkatans are slaves no longer."

Sindel: "Kitana has made you servants."

Baraka: "We are allies, not servants."



Cassie Cage: "Ding, dong. The bitch is back."

Sindel: "Who are you, insufferable child?"

Cassie Cage: "Cassie the Shinnok Slayer."



Cassie Cage: "Don't tread on Earthrealm."

Sindel: "I tread where I please."

Cassie Cage: "Not without resistance."



Cetrion: "Why do you betray Kronika?"

Sindel: "Her lies will cost my husband his throne."

Cetrion: "Ye of little faith."



Cetrion: "Your destiny is to balance the realms."

Sindel: "And how will I accomplish that?"

Cetrion: "By dying."



D´Vorah: "This One can protect you from Quan Chi."

Sindel: "You'll betray me to him, bug."

D´Vorah: "Kotal was more easily deceived."



D´Vorah: "Why does Shao Kahn value you?"

Sindel: "Why do you ask, creature?"

D´Vorah: "Because all others despise you."



Erron Black: "Who died and made you Queen?"

Sindel: "Jerrod, King of Edenia."

Erron Black: "Seem a little too proud of that, Elvira."



Erron Black: "Sindel my Belle. Now what brings you here?"

Sindel: "You ally with Kotal the Pretender."

Erron Black: "Ain't you in a horn tossing mood."



Frost: "I can train you in the assassin's art."

Sindel: "Dear, I'm several millennia your senior."

Frost: "Which hasn't made you wiser."



Frost: "My Lin Kuei will be your ally."

Sindel: "Your clan will kiss my ring."

Frost: "Never."



Jackie Briggs: "My name is Jacqueline Briggs."

Sindel: "I killed your father."

Jackie Briggs: "Prepare to die."



Jackie Briggs: "What do you expect from me?"

Sindel: "Flattery, service, worship."

Jackie Briggs: "And I thought Cass was a diva."



Jade: "Pardon this imposition, Empress."

Sindel: "Impose yourself on someone else, Jade."

Jade: "What I do now, I do to free Outworld."



Jade: "As a child, I venerated you."

Sindel: "And as an adult, you will serve me."

Jade: "As an adult, I've outgrown you."



Jax: "Fighting ladies? Not my thing."

Sindel: "There are other ways to be physical."

Jax: "Woman, I'm an officer, not some gigolo!"



Jax: "Shiiiit, it's you!"

Sindel: "Why do I keep hearing that?"

Jax: "Word is, you're a wrecking ball."



Johnny Cage: "You look like a Tawny -no, Kimberly!?"

Sindel: "Empress Sindel, you simpering slob."

Johnny Cage: "I've got it: I'll call you Lorena."



Johnny Cage: "1989 called. Wants its hair back."

Sindel: "My hair will be your doom, Johnny Cage."

Johnny Cage: "It's definitely a nightmare."



Kabal: "Hate to bust up Shao Kahn's woman."

Sindel: "I can break you with a scream."

Kabal: "I'll break your sound barrier first."



Kabal: "Like hell I'm one of your subjects."

Sindel: "Yet, Kabal. You will be."

Kabal: "That was never the deal."



Kano: "Well, well, I never knew."

Sindel: "Knew what, you ugly rusting half man?"

Kano: "Shao Kahn married such a wicked witch."



Kano: "Be keen on a bit of human trafficking?"

Sindel: "I don't barter with bottom feeders."

Kano: "That's bad for business, luv."



Kitana: "Mother, you're back!"

Sindel: "To return your throne to Shao Kahn."

Kitana: "Is this one of Shao Kahn's tricks?"



Kitana: "You helped Shao Kahn kill father?"

Sindel: "And traded a weak husband for a strong one."

Kitana: "How could you, Mother?!"



Kollector: "How may I serve, Empress?"

Sindel: "As a training dummy, you Naknadan dog."

Kollector: "But of course, you racist shrew."



Kollector: "The Edenian born stopped paying tribute."

Sindel: "Why must Edenians pay more than others?"

Kollector: "Because those others are too poor."



Kotal Kahn: "It has been centuries, Sindel."

Sindel: "You will address me as Empress."

Kotal Kahn: "You will address me as Kotal Kahn."



Kotal Kahn: "Outworld is better off with you dead."

Sindel: "You still resent me, Kotal?"

Kotal Kahn: "As surely as night follows day."



Kung Lao: "Without Shang Tsung's power, you are nothing."

Sindel: "I've found a greater source of power."

Kung Lao: "Yes, you have found the Great Kung Lao."



Kung Lao: "What is so scary about you, besides the hair?"

Sindel: "Come closer and I'll show you."

Kung Lao: "No time for love, crazy lady."



Liu Kang: "Kitana has suffered enough."

Sindel: "She doesn't need you to defend her."

Liu Kang: "That won't stop me from trying."



Liu Kang: "Your daughter and I will marry."

Sindel: "No commoner will have my blessing."

Liu Kang: "Nobody's asking your permission."



Nightwolf: "I've killed you before."

Sindel: "Think you'll do so again?"

Nightwolf: "The Great Spirit will guide my hands."



Nightwolf: "You betrayed Edenia, Sindel."

Sindel: "It was mine, to do with as I pleased."

Nightwolf: "Her people were not your plaything."



Noob Saibot: "Your destiny is to serve the Netherrealm."

Sindel: "I would never submit to Quan Chi."

Noob Saibot: "That is why he murdered you."



Noob Saibot: "You could have been a mighty Empress."

Sindel: "My fate has yet to be decided."

Noob Saibot: "I have decided it for you."



Raiden: "Will you be Earthrealms ally?"

Sindel: "Im Earthrealms rightful Empress."

Raiden: "Not while my thunder roars."



Raiden: "Kronika favors the Netherrealm."

Sindel: "Shao Kahn is to rule an eternal empire."

Raiden: "As the minion of her son, Shinnok."



Scorpion: "My sword ended Quan Chi's life."

Sindel: "For that, you will lead my army."

Scorpion: "I am not here to lead your army."



Scorpion: "You are too dangerous to let live."

Sindel: "People say much the same of you."

Scorpion: "I could never betray my family."



Shao Kahn: "Return and again be my Empress."

Sindel: "Prove you havent grown weak and pathetic."

Shao Kahn: "Just as I remember."



Shao Kahn: "Tell me something only Sindel would know."

Sindel: "Quan Chi murdered me, right under your nose."

Shao Kahn: "You lie, impostor."



Shang Tsung: "I have heard rumors, Sindel."

Sindel: "Tales of me 'acquiring' your power?"

Shang Tsung: "Obviously, such stories concern me."



Shang Tsung: "We never could trust Quan Chi."

Sindel: "For all I know, you helped him murder me."

Shang Tsung: "When I kill people, they stay dead."



Sindel: "Admit it, you'd rather be my slave."

Baraka: "Never again in a thousand lifetimes."

Sindel: "Baraka, you fool."



Sindel: "Bow down or be made to."

Baraka: "Make me, you hideous skag."

Sindel: "A Tarkatan calls me hideous?"



Sindel: "You will serve as my new bodyguard."

Cassie Cage: "Thanks, but hard pass."

Sindel: "First, you must learn your place."



Sindel: "Impudent girls get bloody bottoms."

Cassie Cage: "Do not wanna know what you're talking about."

Sindel: "You'll be spanked until you bleed."



Sindel: "What do I gain from Kronikas plan?"

Cetrion: "She reunited you with Shao Kahn."

Sindel: "That is his gain. What is mine?"



Sindel: "I laugh at you, Elder God."

Cetrion: "I will balance Outworld."

Sindel: "Not on my back, Cetrion."



Sindel: "What sort of creature are you?"

D´Vorah: "This One is Kytinn. We are survivors."

Sindel: "I will exterminate you all."



Sindel: "You betrayed Mileena, D'Vorah."

D´Vorah: "Why care for that disgusting clone?"

Sindel: "She was as much my daughter as Kitana."



Sindel: "Earthrealmer! You will die."

Erron Black: "Damn, Silver Fox! That voice is sexy!"

Sindel: "Want me to scream for you?"



Sindel: "Kneel before your Empress."

Erron Black: "Believe me, sugar, that's tempting."

Sindel: "Ill have you bound and tied."



Sindel: "Trusting Kronika is foolish."

Frost: "Not after enhancements like mine."

Sindel: "I'll reduce them to scrap."



Sindel: "You're like the daughter I never had."

Frost: "And you're like the mother I killed."

Sindel: "An attiribute she and I won't share."



Sindel: "Imagine waging wars with Shao Kahn's armies."

Jackie Briggs: "I stop wars, I don't start them."

Sindel: "Which is why Eathrealm will be easily conquered."



Sindel: "Submit and I'll spare your father."

Jackie Briggs: "Your hair grow like Pinocchio's nose when you lie?"

Sindel: "It grows whenever I kill someone."



Sindel: "Beg for my forgiveness, traitor."

Jade: "You no longer hold sway, Sindel."

Sindel: "Once the Empress, always the Empress."



Sindel: "You were to keep Kitana in line."

Jade: "My loyalty was to her, not you."

Sindel: "Your first duty was to Shao Kahn!"



Sindel: "Ever lie with an Edenian woman?"

Jax: "That's not something on my bucket list."

Sindel: "What pathetic fool rejects me?!"



Sindel: "Submission is your only choice."

Jax: "And if I don't bend a knee?"

Sindel: "My boot heel goes through your neck."



Sindel: "Come to me, you handsome commoner."

Johnny Cage: "You wanna carve my face on a mountain?"

Sindel: "No, carve it to pieces."



Sindel: "Kneel and lick my boots."

Johnny Cage: "Mabye on our second date, sweetheart."

Sindel: "I. Said. Kneel."



Sindel: "Those hooks sword look like fun."

Kabal: "The hell kinda fun you talkin' about?"

Sindel: "Dissecting Earthrealmers, of course!"



Sindel: "Running man, do you ever slow down?"

Kabal: "What would be the point of that?"

Sindel: "To enjoy what little is left of your life."



Sindel: "You're loyal only to yourself."

Kano: "Well there's the pot calling the kettle black."

Sindel: "I like that in a man."



Sindel: "Your contract with Shao Kahn is terminated."

Kano: "Oy! A deal's a deal!"

Sindel: "Hear me, Kano. You get NOTHING!"



Sindel: "You have Jerrod's bleeding heart."

Kitana: "That heart won Outworld's loyalty."

Sindel: "Then let all Outworld mourn your death."



Sindel: "Come back to your family."

Kitana: "I'm not your 'daughter' any more."

Sindel: "Don't deny your heritage, ungrateful brat!"



Sindel: "You laid hands on Kitana."

Kollector: "She rebelled against Shao Kahn!"

Sindel: "It's a family matter, cur."



Sindel: "You stole from the throne, Kollector."

Kollector: "I was owed deferred compensation."

Sindel: "Never trust a Naknada."



Sindel: "You were my bodyguard, Kotal."

Kotal Kahn: "I was to prevent a suicide?"

Sindel: "Suicide? Quan Chi murdered me!"



Sindel: "Did you aid Quan Chi in deceiving Shao Kahn?"

Kotal Kahn: "From my cell in Shang Tsung's Flesh Pits?"

Sindel: "Who is it that freed you?"



Sindel: "Kiss my hand and call me goddess."

Kung Lao: "You cannot make me, Sindel."

Sindel: "Oh, you think I can't?"



Sindel: "I asked to fight the greatest warrior."

Kung Lao: "And he has appeared before you."

Sindel: "Hm. At least you have spunk."



Sindel: "Kitana will always belong to me."

Liu Kang: "Not her, not your granchildren."

Sindel: "Now you've gone too far."



Sindel: "You are an orphaned bastard."

Liu Kang: "Thank you for reminding me."

Sindel: "Begone from my presence!"



Sindel: "You kept me from destroying Earthrealm."

Nightwolf: "My sacrifice saved the Matoka."

Sindel: "Nothing will save them now."



Sindel: "Once more we fight, Nightwolf."

Nightwolf: "It ends the same, Sindel."

Sindel: "For you, perhaps."



Sindel: "Never trust the Netherrealm."

Noob Saibot: "Nor kings their queens, Sindel."

Sindel: "Jerrod was too weak to save Edenia."



Sindel: "How do you know Quan Chi killed me?"

Noob Saibot: "Because I helped him resurrect you."

Sindel: "Helped enslave me, you mean."



Sindel: "Have you ever been dominated?"

Raiden: "Are you offering, Sindel?"

Sindel: "Submit. You may enjoy it."



Sindel: "Admit it, Raiden, you're a predator."

Raiden: "Earthrealm will never attack Outworld."

Sindel: "If you could conquer Outworld, you would."



Sindel: "Get over on my side, Master Hasashi."

Scorpion: "You have nothing to offer."

Sindel: "I offer the pleasure of serving me."



Sindel: "Somebody hurt you badly."

Scorpion: "We all have scars."

Sindel: "Yours are inside and out."



Sindel: "Quan Chi deceived you, you pathetic fool!"

Shao Kahn: "Impossible! Shao Kahn is no ones fool!"

Sindel: "You sad, embarrassing, wreck of a man."



Sindel: "I married you for your strength and power."

Shao Kahn: "Come to me. I'll show you both."

Sindel: "You had better, Shao Kahn."



Sindel: "My soul is off limits, sorcerer."

Shang Tsung: "Not if it can serve a greater purpose."

Sindel: "No purpose is greater than me."



Sindel: "How are we to move forward?"

Shang Tsung: "Perhaps we should form an alliance."

Sindel: "We're both too deadly for that."



Sindel: "Shao Kahn had me cloned me from you."

Sindel: "That's impossible!"

Sindel: "With Shao Kahn, anything is possible."



Sindel: "I never knew I had a sister."

Sindel: "We'll share everything, the world is ours!"

Sindel: "My dear, I don't share."



Sindel: "Think you can barge in and take my throne?!"

Sindel: "Your throne, your husband, everything!"

Sindel: "You'll have none of it, pretender."



Sindel: "You don't smell like a clone."

Sindel: "I'm from another time, another Outworld."

Sindel: "Apparently one where I have no style."



Sindel: "You attack me, Skarlet?"

Skarlet: "I will be Shao Kahn's Empress."

Sindel: "You aren't even competition."



Sindel: "Shao Kahn shows you favor."

Skarlet: "He remade me as a blood mage."

Sindel: "Did he mention blood magic leads to madness?"



Sindel: "Is Johnny Cage a competent lover?"

Sonya: "That's none of your goddamn business."

Sindel: "Perhaps he'll serve as my love slave."



Sindel: "Earthrealm needs stronger leadership."

Sonya: "Like we'll accept Outworld authority."

Sindel: "Please! Your people crave domination."



Sindel: "Pledge the Lin Kuei to me."

Sub Zero: "And stain my clan with dishonor?"

Sindel: "Comply or I'll help Frost depose you."



Sindel: "Your bloodline descends from Edenia."

Sub Zero: "Why did my ancestors flee your kingdom?"

Sindel: "Flee? I had them banished."



Sindel: "What have you seen of my history?"

Geras: "Betrayal, cruelty, corruption."

Sindel: "A survivor's legacy, Geras."



Sindel: "I will give you what Kronika refuses."

Geras: "What could that possibly be?"

Sindel: "Death's sweet embrace."



Sindel: "Pledge loyalty to your new Empress."

Terminator: "I'm not programmed to obey you."

Sindel: "You will submit, terminator."



Sindel: "Go back to your realm, machine!"

Terminator: "I have no way to return."

Sindel: "Then you will die here."



Skarlet: "I've always wanted to learn from you."

Sindel: "Be warned, I loathe sycophants."

Skarlet: "I follow no one blindly, Empress."



Skarlet: "You hold the power of Edenia."

Sindel: "Shao Kahn wouldn't marry a weakling."

Skarlet: "I'll bleed your power and make him mine!"



Sonya: "Johnny's mine, Sindel."

Sindel: "The poor man must have no standards."

Sonya: "You could use a nip and tuck yourself, sister."



Sonya: "Your Empire picked the wrong fight."

Sindel: "Nothing on Earthrealm can stop us."

Sonya: "Two words, bitch: Nuclear. Weapons."



Sub Zero: "The Lin Kuei stand against Outworld."

Sindel: "I'll shatter your clan with a single cry."

Sub Zero: "You are welcome to try."



Sub Zero: "Casting out my ancestors was cruel."

Sindel: "It would have been better that I kill them all?"

Sub Zero: "Soon, you may think so."



Geras: "Many men have fallen serving you."

Sindel: "And here you are, a man who rises on cue."

Geras: "I was not created for you, Outworlder."



Geras: "Abide Kronika's will, Sindel."

Sindel: "Only if Shinnok is wiped from history."

Geras: "Kronika will not abandon her son."



Terminator: "How are you back from the dead?"

Sindel: "Is there no resurrection in your realm?"

Terminator: "No."



Terminator: "Outworld will be terminated."

Sindel: "You are but a single machine."

Terminator: "I am one of many."





Spawn:







Ash: "You don't look like the demons I know."

Spawn: "Think of me as Hell's avenging angel."

Ash: "This is because I read the book, isn't it?"



Ash: "Fancy leathers. Who's your tailor?"

Spawn: "How'd you like to wear that smile on your ass?"

Ash: "Hard pass. I only wear American denim."



Baraka: "Do you bleed?"

Spawn: "Bring those blades over and find out."

Baraka: "I like this test."



Baraka: "Your meat smells burned."

Spawn: "Try deep fried in Hellfire."

Baraka: "Eh, that passes for edible."



Cassie Cage: "I hear you're Satan's general."

Spawn: "No. I'm King of Hell."

Cassie Cage: "And I'm Queen Shit of Fuck Mountain."



Cassie Cage: "Guns, magic, you can't just choose?"

Spawn: "I can go both ways."

Cassie Cage: "Well, that explains the fetish wear."



Cetrion: "Did Malebolgia send you?"

Spawn: "I sent him to oblivion."

Cetrion: "Then you must be his successor."



Cetrion: "You are no angel, Al Simmons."

Spawn: "I'm done punishing myself."

Cetrion: "The Elder Gods are not finished yet."



D´Vorah: "Where is your Hive, Spawn?"

Spawn: "In the Eighth Sphere of Hell."

D´Vorah: "You have strayed far."



D´Vorah: "This One likes you, for a Warm Blood."

Spawn: "Careful, my blood burns."

D´Vorah: "Kytinn prefer spicy flavors."



Erron Black: "Guns and magic, that's handy."

Spawn: "I get by."

Erron Black: "Powers like that, people would kill for."



Erron Black: "You're a hard man to pin down."

Spawn: "Why you following me, dirtbag?"

Erron Black: "This, uh, 'clown' paid me to."



Frost: "Ever been burned, Spawn?"

Spawn: "For an eternity."

Frost: "Then you'll like the cold."



Frost: "My enhancements beat yours."

Spawn: "Your words mean nothing to me, rookie."

Frost: "Nobody calls me rookie."



Fujin: "Those shoulders carry the weight of the world."

Spawn: "Here to tell me I should lighten up?"

Fujin: "I'm here to give you a peaceful rest."



Fujin: "I can return you to your realm."

Spawn: "Not until I finish cleaning up this one."

Fujin: "Your service is not welcome."



Jackie Briggs: "Pop never mentioned meeting you."

Spawn: "The Hell I'm from isn't yours."

Jackie Briggs: "Feel free to go right back to it."



Jackie Briggs: "I don't trust folks who deal with devils."

Spawn: "I killed all my devils."

Jackie Briggs: "Not sure that's any better."



Jade: "What is your business with Outworld?"

Spawn: "Saving it from corrupt Kahns."

Jade: "Not all Kahns are evil, Spawn."



Jade: "Show me your suit's power."

Spawn: "You won't live to tell about it."

Jade: "Prickly, even for a dead man."



Jax: "Nobody questions my loyalty."

Spawn: "There's a snake in every operation."

Jax: "You wanna be startin' somethin'?"



Jax: "Looks like life ain't been easy."

Spawn: "The real bitch is the afterlife."

Jax: "I heard that."



Jax: "Maybe Raiden can help you."

Spawn: "There's no saving me."

Jax: "You're giving me no choice, Al."



Johnny Cage: "And the award for Best Costume goes to -"

Spawn: "It's more than a costume, Cage."

Johnny Cage: "Hello! That's why it's a winner!"



Johnny Cage: "I know, I seem like a clown to you."

Spawn: "And I hate CLOWNS."

Johnny Cage: "Then do NOT watch Ninja Mime."



Joker: "What's your name, beautiful boy?"

Spawn: "Call me Spawn."

Joker: "Well, Spawn, that's a lovely cape."



Joker: "You look like a hugger, bring it in!"

Spawn: "I'll turn you inside out ass first, Clown."

Joker: "I love it when they talk dirty!"



Kabal: "Don't run, that's too easy."

Spawn: "Shit, I can teleport."

Kabal: "Isn't that convenient, freakazoid."



Kabal: "Here on Black Dragon business?"

Spawn: "Here to shut that shit down."

Kabal: "What are you smoking, chief?"



Kano: "Kabal says you got beef, Spooky."

Spawn: "You're sick and demented."

Kano: "And those aren't even my best qualities."



Kano: "The eye ain't fashion, it's functional."

Spawn: "What is it with bad guys and laser eyes?"

Kano: "What's the point in a covert kill?"



Kitana: "Peace with the Netherrealm is impossible."

Spawn: "What if there's a regime change?"

Kitana: "Is your aim peace? Or power?"



Kitana: "What's your grievance with the Kahn?"

Spawn: "Half the Empire lives in slavery."

Kitana: "A problem I can't solve if you kill me."



Kollector: "I wager Hell could use my skills."

Spawn: "Thousands like you work in the Sixth Sphere."

Kollector: "Soon they will all work for me."



Kollector: "I have no reason for shame."

Spawn: "Greed, envy, the list goes on."

Kollector: "Such attributes endeared me to Shao Kahn."



Kotal Kahn: "Your crusade against me is over."

Spawn: "After I kill you, it is, Kotal Kahn."

Kotal Kahn: "My sun will not set, Hellspawn."



Kotal Kahn: "I was a just and compassionate emperor."

Spawn: "You massacred entire tribes."

Kotal Kahn: "And how did you end up in Hell?"



Kung Lao: "Is the Beijing opera in town?"

Spawn: "I'm here to stop Shinnok's revival."

Kung Lao: "Looks more like you're about to start one."



Kung Lao: "The name's Kung Lao, but call me Chosen One."

Spawn: "Narcissism can be deadly, kid."

Kung Lao: "I'm nobody's 'kid' but my Mother's."



Liu Kang: "Say you beat Kronika, then what?"

Spawn: "Then I purge the Netherrealm for eternity."

Liu Kang: "That is rather extreme."



Liu Kang: "I believe in your good intentions."

Spawn: "Then stand the hell aside."

Liu Kang: "The Netherrealm isn't yours to take."



Nightwolf: "You were a soldier in life?"

Spawn: "I did things I'm not proud of."

Nightwolf: "So you've earned your mantle."



Nightwolf: "You're not from this realm."

Spawn: "No shit, Sherlock. Now what?"

Nightwolf: "Go back to from where you came."



Noob Saibot: "A legion of souls is within you."

Spawn: "Power like this doesn't come free."

Noob Saibot: "Then I will steal it."



Noob Saibot: "Fellow Hellspawn."

Spawn: "Hmm. You one of Malebolgia's?"

Noob Saibot: "I serve only the shadows."



Raiden: "You remind me of another dark knight."

Spawn: "The billion dollar crusader? He's a friend."

Raiden: "It seems we are both well traveled."



Raiden: "Hellspawn of the Eighth Sphere."

Spawn: "Show me your dark side."

Raiden: "You shall not pass!"



Scorpion: "Another of Hell's generals."

Spawn: "Recognize the uniform, Scorpion?"

Scorpion: "I recognize Malebolgia's stink."



Scorpion: "You seem so. familiar."

Spawn: "Like looking in a mirror?"

Scorpion: "Like looking at one of Quan Chi's minions!"



Shao Kahn: "Only one of us walks out of here."

Spawn: "You've sinned on a scale reserved for gods."

Shao Kahn: "And you can't beat that."



Shao Kahn: "Who is this? A new contender?"

Spawn: "Hell's got a special place for you, Shao Kahn."

Shao Kahn: "Keep it warm, I'm not done living yet."



Shang Tsung: "You cloak yourself in souls?"

Spawn: "Didn't make the suit, I just wear it."

Shang Tsung: "How convenient for me."



Shang Tsung: "Al Simmons, former. mercenary."

Spawn: "You can read me but you won't beat me."

Shang Tsung: "That guilty conscience hobbles you."



Sindel: "I've committed no sins."

Spawn: "You've sinned against your family."

Sindel: "Family isn't everything."



Sindel: "Your sulphur stench is putrid."

Spawn: "I've seen alley trash worth more than you."

Sindel: "For that I'll have your head!"



Skarlet: "Go home, you dead, pathetic fool."

Spawn: "I'm gonna bleed you dry."

Skarlet: "Unless I drain you first."



Skarlet: "What's this I smell in you?"

Spawn: "Decades of pain and suffering, Blood Witch."

Skarlet: "And power beyond this realm!"



Sonya: "You're Al Simmons. Worked for Jason Wynn."

Spawn: "The hell do you know 'bout that?"

Sonya: "Jason Wynn's an enemy of the state."



Sonya: "Sure as hell fight like a soldier."

Spawn: "I'm a lot more than a soldier."

Sonya: "That makes two of us."



Spawn: "Ash Williams."

Ash: "You get lost on your way to a convention?"

Spawn: "I must destroy the Necronomicon!"



Spawn: "Hell is lined with your victims."

Ash: "I didn't kill all of them on purpose."

Spawn: "Killing is killing, Ash."



Spawn: "No more eating people, Baraka."

Baraka: "You bothered to learn my name?"

Spawn: "And the names of all your victims."



Spawn: "I don't like your ugly face."

Baraka: "Sticks and stones, human."

Spawn: "I also brought chains and bullets."



Spawn: "I respect a fellow soldier."

Cassie Cage: "That bondage gear is a uniform?"

Spawn: "This isn't my first tour."



Spawn: "You've never beaten the Devil."

Cassie Cage: "Check the wiki, I did just that."

Spawn: "Think you can do it again?"



Spawn: "Shinnok was Malebolgia's cousin."

Cetrion: "Shinnok is my brother."

Spawn: "So you're part of the problem."



Spawn: "Hell's armies couldn't stop me."

Cetrion: "But now you face an Elder God's wrath."

Spawn: "Bring it."



Spawn: "I'm a professional exterminator."

D´Vorah: "The Kytinn Hive cannot die."

Spawn: "Neither can I."



Spawn: "Last giant bug I met tried to eat me."

D´Vorah: "You speak of the Phlebiacs?"

Spawn: "Of course you uglies know each other."



Spawn: "I'll give you a bad case of indigestion."

D´Vorah: "This One does not eat Revenants."

Spawn: "Problem is, you eat people."



Spawn: "You have a gift with guns."

Erron Black: "Ain't you bright as a new penny."

Spawn: "Gifted, but sloppy."



Spawn: "I'll tear off your fingers one by one."

Erron Black: "Now what would you go and do that for?"

Spawn: "So I can shove them down your throat."



Spawn: "You don't know your limits."

Frost: "My power comes from a Titan."

Spawn: "I'll kill your Titan next."



Spawn: "Was selling your soul worth it?"

Frost: "I still have mine, you undead freak."

Spawn: "Guess you didn't read the fine print."



Spawn: "You remind me of someone I loved."

Jackie Briggs: "Don't let it mess with your head when I beat ya."

Spawn: "My head's a mess as it is."



Spawn: "I was an officer like you."

Jackie Briggs: "Now you're what? A vigilante psycho killer?"

Spawn: "The alleys are safer 'cause of me."



Spawn: "There is more than one Hell."

Jade: "Go back to the one you came from."

Spawn: "Not 'til I'm good and ready."



Spawn: "Out of my way, lady."

Jade: "Do you come from the Netherrealm?"

Spawn: "I came to conquer the Netherrealm."



Spawn: "I lost everything I held dear."

Jax: "And now you come here to wreck house."

Spawn: "To make the Netherrealm mine."



Spawn: "I can't help being dead."

Jax: "But you can help being evil, Revenant."

Spawn: "Revenant? I'm a Hellspawn."



Spawn: "There's a shadow over you, Jax."

Jax: "Every soldier has a few scars."

Spawn: "For some of us, a few too many."



Spawn: "I've got no time for struggling actors."

Johnny Cage: "Struggling?! You wanna see my residuals?"

Spawn: "I'd rather hit you with reality."



Spawn: "The choices we make in life matter."

Johnny Cage: "Which is why mine are all so amazing."

Spawn: "You need a mortician."



Spawn: "Your angel of death awaits."

Joker: "You can't kill me, heroes have moral codes!"

Spawn: "Who said I was a hero?"



Spawn: "No more jokes, no more laughs."

Joker: "Sounds like you've got a case of the grumps!"

Spawn: "I fucking hate clowns."



Spawn: "Speak for yourself, not Kano."

Kabal: "My blades are sharper than my tongue."

Spawn: "Then shut the fuck up and fight."



Spawn: "Any idea who I am?"

Kabal: "Some kind of Japanese luchador?"

Spawn: "I'm the ghost that goes BANG in the night, punk."



Spawn: "You got a plan, school boy?"

Kano: "Step one, rip out your bleedin' heart."

Spawn: "Do it -you'll pay for it."



Spawn: "My chains'll hang you, Kano."

Kano: "I got a thick neck, cobber."

Spawn: "Easier to snap."



Spawn: "Power corrupts us all."

Kitana: "I won't let it corrupt me."

Spawn: "I've seen this cycle too many times."



Spawn: "This Empire's beyond redemption."

Kitana: "Reform takes time."

Spawn: "Meanwhile, children suffer."



Spawn: "Another Phlebiac Brother?"

Kollector: "No, but I am eyeing your uniform."

Spawn: "You do NOT want a closer look."



Spawn: "Not sure you can hang with me."

Kollector: "Why, because I am low born?!"

Spawn: "Because I'm Hell born."



Spawn: "You have a god complex."

Kotal Kahn: "If Earthrealmers worship me, why not let them?"

Spawn: "Because you're conning them, Kotal."



Spawn: "Kiss Jade goodbye."

Kotal Kahn: "Not while I draw breath."

Spawn: "Draw your last."



Spawn: "Worked with your kind before."

Kung Lao: "The flawless warrior kind?"

Spawn: "Blowhards who botch jobs."



Spawn: "You have a serious Netherrealm problem."

Kung Lao: "We don't need help from freelance demons."

Spawn: "That's exactly what you need! Step aside!"



Spawn: "Thought you were a Revenant."

Liu Kang: "Not yet, not today."

Spawn: "I'm not waiting around for tomorrow."



Spawn: "I don't buy your pious act."

Liu Kang: "Trust me, I'm a Buddhist monk."

Spawn: "Everyone's got a dark side, Golden Child."



Spawn: "Y'know I'm not the only Hellspawn."

Nightwolf: "Nor I the only Nightwolf."

Spawn: "Guess we're just meant to be friends."



Spawn: "What's your problem?"

Nightwolf: "The Matoka have seen enough devils."

Spawn: "Your tribe can handle one more."



Spawn: "Your Hell is mine."

Noob Saibot: "Argue that with the Deadly Alliance."

Spawn: "You'll be my messenger."



Spawn: "Out of the shadows, Bi Han."

Noob Saibot: "From which Hell did you spawn?"

Spawn: "One even worse than yours."



Spawn: "I've met more impressive gods."

Raiden: "And I, more courteous devils."

Spawn: "Since when does a devil need manners?"



Spawn: "Power like yours has limits."

Raiden: "My power is drawn from the Jinsei."

Spawn: "Let's see 'Jinsei' beat the Ninth Sphere of Hell."



Spawn: "Together we can purge the Ten Hells."

Scorpion: "Only if you follow my lead."

Spawn: "All due respect, that's not in the cards."



Spawn: "Why haven't you conquered the Netherrealm?"

Scorpion: "I neither need nor want it."

Spawn: "The damned need leaders more than anyone."



Spawn: "You've been to other dimensions?"

Scorpion: "Each has had its own injustices."

Spawn: "Maybe that's why my soul still burns."



Spawn: "Another dime a dozen petty dictator."

Shao Kahn: "Petty?! I am mighty!"

Spawn: "Mighty stupid's what you are, Shao Kahn."



Spawn: "Imagine Outworld free of slaves."

Shao Kahn: "Over my dead body."

Spawn: "Today's the day, skull fucker."



Spawn: "We're going to a party in Hell."

Shang Tsung: "What is the occasion, Spawn?"

Spawn: "Celebrating your eternal damnation."



Spawn: "Enslaving souls is mighty low."

Shang Tsung: "A Hellspawn cannot judge me."

Spawn: "Judge you? I'm your executioner."



Spawn: "So you're the Empress."

Sindel: "And what kind of servant are you?"

Spawn: "The kind that serves vengeance."



Spawn: "I've toppled dictators before."

Sindel: "You mean to kill Shao Kahn."

Spawn: "No, he's a puppet. You pull the strings."



Spawn: "Your boss threw you to me like red meat."

Skarlet: "Shao Kahn trusts me to finish the job."

Spawn: "He's using you to test my power level."



Spawn: "You can choose to repent."

Skarlet: "I choose the Blood Code."

Spawn: "Blood magic's a one way ticket to Hell."



Spawn: "Ma'am, my fight's not with you."

Sonya: "Dead or alive, you can't go on a killing spree."

Spawn: "Anyone I kill is asking for it."



Spawn: "I borrowed some of your toys."

Sonya: "You raided my armory!"

Spawn: "Take them back then, if you can."



Spawn: "This has Mammon's name all over it."

Spawn: "Mammon is dead, asshole."

Spawn: "Then maybe I should be thanking you."



Spawn: "Whatever deal you made was a mistake."

Spawn: "I kill you, I get my soul back."

Spawn: "There's always a catch."



Spawn: "Am I dreaming? Or back in Hell?"

Spawn: "You let Wanda down, let us all down!"

Spawn: "Enough of these mind games."



Spawn: "Sir John?"

Spawn: "Think again, Toast Face Killer."

Spawn: "Violator. How many times I gotta kill you?"



Spawn: "Ready to freeze Ten Hells over?"

Sub Zero: "First, we must train together."

Spawn: "Training's over. Time for motherfuckers to die."



Spawn: "I know a pro when I see one."

Sub Zero: "The Lin Kuei's skills are legendary."

Spawn: "So are mine, Sub Zero."



Spawn: "Do you believe in redemption?"

Sub Zero: "It is something I've long sought."

Spawn: "Today is judgment day."



Spawn: "Maybe I can help you die."

Geras: "Doubtful you can be of assistance."

Spawn: "I'm an expert on dying."



Spawn: "A man who can never die."

Geras: "Against a man who can never live."

Spawn: "Aren't we a pair?"



Spawn: "Part metal, part meat, like Overtkill."

Terminator: "He was an inferior model."

Spawn: "You'll join him on the scrap heap."



Spawn: "How is it you have no soul?"

Terminator: "I am a cybernetic organism."

Spawn: "That a fancy way of saying 'murder machine'?"



Sub Zero: "I've met caped wonders like you before."

Spawn: "Your days of icing people end here."

Sub Zero: "They spoke like that, too."



Sub Zero: "The Netherrealm will not fall easily."

Spawn: "Show me how to bring it down."

Sub Zero: "Only if you can keep up with me."



Geras: "In life and death, you are a killer."

Spawn: "Stalking bad guys is my comfort zone."

Geras: "Your victims are not ALL bad, are they?"



Geras: "I've encountered your kind in the past."

Spawn: "I'm not the first Spawn, but I'm the best."

Geras: "I prefer your Medieval counterpart."



Terminator: "My mission is to terminate the undead."

Spawn: "Then back off, we're on the same side."

Terminator: "Scans indicate you have no pulse."



Terminator: "Your guns and your cape. Give them to me."

Spawn: "You forgot to say please."

Terminator: "Fuck you, asshole."





Fujin:







Baraka: "How did you find us?"

Fujin: "The tribe camped upwind, Baraka."

Baraka: "Heads will roll."



Baraka: "Earthrealm is still in Tarkata's sights."

Fujin: "You would ignore Kitana Kahn's will?"

Baraka: "We can change her mind."



Cassie Cage: "Uncle Jax says you two used to hang out."

Fujin: "Like Bo' Rai Cho, I enjoy a good time."

Cassie Cage: "How are you a demi god like Raiden?"



Cassie Cage: "You said it would be easy, Fujin."

Fujin: "Did you think we would come and go like the wind?"

Cassie Cage: "Yes, I thought that was your whole damned point."



Frost: "Raiden warn you about me?"

Fujin: "You are beneath his notice, Frost."

Frost: "He'll notice when I kill you."



Frost: "Fujin?! I killed you!"

Fujin: "You would do better, spitting in the wind."

Frost: "I'll spit on your grave."



Fujin: "The people eating needs to stop."

Baraka: "They're not Earthrealmers, Fujin."

Fujin: "I protect all beings, Baraka."



Fujin: "Kitana placed great faith in you."

Baraka: "And I in her, Fujin."

Fujin: "May you both keep your word."



Fujin: "Who else knows, Cassandra?"

Cassie Cage: "That your dad's biggest fan? Uh, everyone."

Fujin: "I told him not to say anything."



Fujin: "There is danger upon the wind."

Cassie Cage: "Good thing I brought a coat."

Fujin: "There's no time for humor, Cassandra."



Fujin: "What foul breeze brings you here?"

Frost: "What else, Fujin? Shinnok's Amulet."

Fujin: "You'll not have it, Frost."



Fujin: "Was sacrificing your body worth it?"

Frost: "I'm the perfect weapon now."

Fujin: "Then how is it you still fail?"



Fujin: "Your father is an old friend."

Jackie Briggs: "You two fought together?"

Fujin: "Against Netherealm's hordes as you battled Shinnok."



Fujin: "The Special Forces are losing their edge."

Jackie Briggs: "It's been one fight after the next, Fujin."

Fujin: "Fatigue is a pernicious enemy."



Fujin: "It's true, Johnny. I'm a fan."

Johnny Cage: "You, sir, have excellent taste!"

Fujin: "Say nothing to Lord Raiden."



Fujin: "You are more smug than usual."

Johnny Cage: "I'm the new assistant Thunder God."

Fujin: "Assistant to the Thunder God, Johnny."



Fujin: "The stories of your mother are true?"

Kitana: "Sindel's as foul and cruel as you've heard."

Fujin: "Traits I hope you did not inherit."



Fujin: "So you are the new Kahn."

Kitana: "The winds of change blow through Outworld."

Fujin: "Nicely done, Kitana."



Fujin: "State your purpose, Kollector."

Kollector: "I will have Earthrealm's treasures."

Fujin: "Direct your covetous stare elsewhere."



Fujin: "Is there a Wind God in your pantheon?"

Nightwolf: "Far too many to name."

Fujin: "Any of them named Fujin?"



Fujin: "What is your next mission?"

Nightwolf: "Justice for the Matoka."

Fujin: "How will you balance the scales, Nightwolf?"



Fujin: "The winds howls with your guilt."

Shang Tsung: "I have no shame for my alleged 'crimes'."

Fujin: "Then surrender and answer for them."



Fujin: "Decades have passed, sorcerer."

Shang Tsung: "What are decades to an immortal?"

Fujin: "They are more peaceful without your schemes."



Fujin: "You must like having a daughter."

Sonya: "Still getting used to the whole idea."

Fujin: "It is a joy I'll never know."



Fujin: "Here for more training?"

Sonya: "You're saying I shouldn't stay prepared?"

Fujin: "Every warrior must rest, Lieutenant."



Fujin: "You wish to kill Bi Han?"

Sub Zero: "I wish to save my brother's soul."

Fujin: "Then it is a battle we join together."



Fujin: "Will the Shirai Ryu keep the peace?"

Sub Zero: "Scorpion promised to honor it."

Fujin: "We will see which way the wind blows."



Fujin: "You are Kronika's crowning achievement?"

Geras: "I am her will, perfected."

Fujin: "So much for intelligent design."



Fujin: "Sent to finish the job?"

Geras: "Since Frost proved incapable, yes."

Fujin: "Youll prove no better, Geras."



Fujin: "I've never encountered a threat like you."

Terminator: "Those who do are terminated."

Fujin: "Go back to your realm, construct."



Fujin: "There's a storm coming in."

Terminator: "I know."

Fujin: "So you have heard of me."



Jackie Briggs: "Kronika might not be finished."

Fujin: "The we must prepare to defend Earthrealm."

Jackie Briggs: "Roger that."



Jackie Briggs: "Frost and Cetrion tried taking you out?"

Fujin: "Thankfully, I got my second wind."

Jackie Briggs: "You been hanging with dad, Fujin?"



Jax: "So there's Raiden and you?"

Fujin: "And gods of Earth and Fire."

Jax: "How many gods do we need?"



Johnny Cage: "I've beaten Earth and Fire."

Fujin: "But you will not break Wind."

Johnny Cage: "You better hope not."



Johnny Cage: "Yeah, Fatality Infinity wasn't my best work."

Fujin: "Were you not focused, Johnny?"

Johnny Cage: "I was three sheets to the wind."



Kitana: "Not you too, Fujin."

Fujin: "Your bond with Liu Kang is not my business."

Kitana: "Keep it that way."



Kitana: "We must help Raiden, Fujin."

Fujin: "Be patient. It is an Earthrealm matter."

Kitana: "His darkness threatens all realms."



Nightwolf: "You've met the Great Spirit?"

Fujin: "Fought side by side, defending Earthrealm."

Nightwolf: "She's never mentioned it."



Nightwolf: "What you ask isn't simple."

Fujin: "No task worh doing ever is."

Nightwolf: "But what is its worth to the Matoka."



Shang Tsung: "Rumors of our deaths were exaggerated."

Fujin: "For the time being, sorceror."

Shang Tsung: "Mind your role, demigod."



Shang Tsung: "Raiden's errand boy."

Fujin: "We are brothers and equals."

Shang Tsung: "'Equality' is a utopian fantasy."



Sonya: "I'm getting worried Raiden's slipping."

Fujin: "If necessary, we will confront him."

Sonya: "Are you sure you're up to that?"



Sonya: "Just so I'm clear, Raiden's your boss?"

Fujin: "Think of us as brothers in arms."

Sonya: "That's not helping me."



Spawn: "Go on and blow yourself out of here."

Fujin: "You're coming to the Sky Temple."

Spawn: "I'm not going nowhere, Windbag."



Spawn: "You call yourself a god?"

Fujin: "You can, but I prefer Fujin."

Spawn: "Every god is a devil at heart."



Sub Zero: "My brother bested you in kombat."

Fujin: "I remember the battle, Sub Zero."

Sub Zero: "Then you know that even dead, he is dangerous."



Sub Zero: "The Temple of the Elements?"

Fujin: "Is again secured by the Elemental Gods."

Sub Zero: "History's proven that's not enough."



Geras: "Earth, Fire, Thunder, Wind."

Fujin: "Naming your enemies?"

Geras: "Counting the dead."



Geras: "I'm eternal, not immortal."

Fujin: "How does that make us different?"

Geras: "You can die. I cannot."



Terminator: "You protect this Earth?"

Fujin: "I've faced down greater threats than you."

Terminator: "Unlikely."



Terminator: "There is a God of Wind?"

Fujin: "And lightning, and fire, among other things."

Terminator: "I must tell Skynet."





Shang Tsung:









Baraka: "I have a place for you."

Shang Tsung: "Stop posturing, Baraka."

Baraka: "You can go on the meat cart."



Baraka: "Shape shifter."

Shang Tsung: "Wasteland cretin."

Baraka: "I prefer 'Wasteland Impaler'."



Cassie Cage: "Been following me, sorcerer?"

Shang Tsung: "You have the soul of a champion."

Cassie Cage: "Clear eyes, hard fists, can't lose."



Cassie Cage: "Another 'friend' of my parents."

Shang Tsung: "I have always been so fond of your mother."

Cassie Cage: "Do you practice being creepy?"



Cetrion: "Whom do you serve?"

Shang Tsung: "I serve only Kronika."

Cetrion: "You serve only yourself."



Cetrion: "Good and evil are relative terms."

Shang Tsung: "Fundamentally, yes."

Cetrion: "And yet, here stands pure evil."



D´Vorah: "Shao Kahn requires your presence."

Shang Tsung: "I imagine he's about to betray me."

D´Vorah: "Come willingly or come as a corpse."



D´Vorah: "You sent Kano to steal Kytinn larvae."

Shang Tsung: "They are a rich source of souls."

D´Vorah: "Those belong to the Hive."



Erron Black: "Kotal Kahn would like a word."

Shang Tsung: "I thought he wanted my life."

Erron Black: "That too, Houdini."



Erron Black: "Your ass really ten thousand years old?"

Shang Tsung: "I'm old enough to have nothing left to prove."

Erron Black: "So's ma, and I ain't afraid of her neither."



Frost: "What can you offer me, Shang Tsung?"

Shang Tsung: "Wealth, influence, whatever you desire."

Frost: "I want your souls."



Frost: "Kronika's worried about your loyalty."

Shang Tsung: "As if I would ally with Raiden."

Frost: "You're capable of anything."



Jackie Briggs: "You're the soul sucker, huh?"

Shang Tsung: "Your choice of words, not mine."

Jackie Briggs: "That case, I'm gonna get you."



Jackie Briggs: "The original big bad boss."

Shang Tsung: "The unproven next generation aspirant."

Jackie Briggs: "Allow me to present my qualifications."



Jade: "You cloned Kitana, you despicable fiend!"

Shang Tsung: "Would you like a sister, too, Jade?"

Jade: "I would like to end your life."



Jade: "I'll return every soul you've stolen."

Shang Tsung: "Such spells are beyond your ken, Jade."

Jade: "Doubting me will not stop me."



Jax: "This must be my lucky day."

Shang Tsung: "Major Briggs, my old captive."

Jax: "And I remember all of it."



Jax: "No more mind games."

Shang Tsung: "It is not your mind I want."

Jax: "I got soul to spare, but none for you."



Johnny Cage: "Once upon a time I beat Shinnok."

Shang Tsung: "My, you have a colorful imagination."

Johnny Cage: "Look it up, I laid him out!"



Johnny Cage: "If I beat you, I'm the new Chosen One?"

Shang Tsung: "You were not born into this realm to beat me."

Johnny Cage: "I was born to bring the Boom."



Kabal: "Stealing my soul won't make you faster."

Shang Tsung: "Actually, that is precisely how it works."

Kabal: "Shit."



Kabal: "I dont cut deals behind Kano's back."

Shang Tsung: "Do you think he cares for your interests?"

Kabal: "What the hell is it to you?"



Kano: "Mister Shang Tsung himself."

Shang Tsung: "I require your 'merchandise', Kano."

Kano: "I just sold it all to Kronika."



Kano: "Your island's gone to shit."

Shang Tsung: "Then why be so keen to claim it?"

Kano: "None of your damn business."



Kitana: "I always knew not to trust you."

Shang Tsung: "Yet you trusted Shao Kahn and Sindel."

Kitana: "These days I'm far more discriminating."



Kitana: "Cloning me was your worst mistake."

Shang Tsung: "I remain free and unpunished, Kitana."

Kitana: "This time I finish you, sorcerer."



Kollector: "Does Shao Kahn know you are here?"

Shang Tsung: "No, and perhaps he should not."

Kollector: "I will bring you to him."



Kollector: "We both kollect, Shang Tsung."

Shang Tsung: "What is gold compared to souls?"

Ko

