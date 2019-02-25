profile
foxstep > blog
Mortal Kombat 11: Shang Tsung serait dans le jeu et serait joué par...
Autre que Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa en personne, aka le légendaire acteur qui à jouer le perso dans le film Mortal Kombat

Screens issue de Inside Xbox, ça à l'air d’être lui mais wait and see.






    tags : cary-hiroyuki tagawa mk11 shang tsung
    posted the 02/25/2019 at 04:08 PM by foxstep
    comments (14)
    trodark posted the 02/25/2019 at 04:11 PM
    "a joué"
    yurius posted the 02/25/2019 at 04:18 PM
    TU SERA LE PROCHAIN !!!
    akiru posted the 02/25/2019 at 04:30 PM
    ca serait tellement génial !
    spawnini posted the 02/25/2019 at 04:45 PM
    Cool
    tizoc posted the 02/25/2019 at 04:47 PM
    juste énorme si c'est vrai.
    calite posted the 02/25/2019 at 04:49 PM
    Shang Tsung serait dans le jeu et serait joué par...
    Autre que Cary-Hiroyuki

    Ne serait joué par personne d'autre que
    raioh posted the 02/25/2019 at 04:52 PM
    99% n'ont jamais matté le film en VO donc osef/20 de notre côté
    kinectical posted the 02/25/2019 at 05:32 PM
    raioh il prennent aussi son model de visage d’après les rumeurs ce qui serait carrément dément si ya bien un persos qui étais classe dans ce film cetais bien lui
    okiz03 posted the 02/25/2019 at 05:49 PM
    22/20
    lordguyver posted the 02/25/2019 at 06:18 PM
    Your soul is mine !!!
    ronan89 posted the 02/25/2019 at 06:38 PM
    Ca serait excellent !
    kabuki posted the 02/25/2019 at 07:27 PM
    Gros kiffe si c'est ca
    bonnenouvelledujour posted the 02/25/2019 at 07:50 PM
    C'est vraiment la bonne nouvelle du jour
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 02/25/2019 at 08:49 PM
    Un skin de Lord Lambert possible ou pas ?
