articles :
1802
visites since opening :
2190020
foxstep
> blog
Mortal Kombat 11: Shang Tsung serait dans le jeu et serait joué par...
Autre que Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa en personne, aka le légendaire acteur qui à jouer le perso dans le film Mortal Kombat
Screens issue de Inside Xbox, ça à l'air d’être lui mais wait and see.
Foxstep
tags :
cary-hiroyuki tagawa
mk11
shang tsung
10
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/25/2019 at 04:08 PM by
foxstep
comments (
14
)
trodark
posted
the 02/25/2019 at 04:11 PM
"a joué"
yurius
posted
the 02/25/2019 at 04:18 PM
TU SERA LE PROCHAIN !!!
akiru
posted
the 02/25/2019 at 04:30 PM
ca serait tellement génial !
spawnini
posted
the 02/25/2019 at 04:45 PM
Cool
tizoc
posted
the 02/25/2019 at 04:47 PM
juste énorme si c'est vrai.
calite
posted
the 02/25/2019 at 04:49 PM
Ne serait joué par personne d'autre que
Autre que Cary-Hiroyuki
Ne serait joué par personne d'autre que
raioh
posted
the 02/25/2019 at 04:52 PM
99% n'ont jamais matté le film en VO donc osef/20 de notre côté
kinectical
posted
the 02/25/2019 at 05:32 PM
raioh
il prennent aussi son model de visage d’après les rumeurs ce qui serait carrément dément si ya bien un persos qui étais classe dans ce film cetais bien lui
okiz03
posted
the 02/25/2019 at 05:49 PM
22/20
lordguyver
posted
the 02/25/2019 at 06:18 PM
Your soul is mine !!!
ronan89
posted
the 02/25/2019 at 06:38 PM
Ca serait excellent !
kabuki
posted
the 02/25/2019 at 07:27 PM
Gros kiffe si c'est ca
bonnenouvelledujour
posted
the 02/25/2019 at 07:50 PM
C'est vraiment la bonne nouvelle du jour
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 02/25/2019 at 08:49 PM
Un skin de Lord Lambert possible ou pas ?
Autre que Cary-Hiroyuki
Ne serait joué par personne d'autre que