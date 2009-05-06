profile
Red Faction : Guerilla
Red Faction : Guerilla
PC
THQ
Volition
action
multiplayer : oui (online)
06/05/2009
06/02/2009
Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3
http://community.redfaction.com/
evilchris
Vous reprendrez bien un petit remaster ?
En effet gamstop semble annoncé un remaster de red faction :guerilla sur ps4 et xbox one ! Alors heureux ?

https://www.gamestop.se/SearchResult/QuickSearch?q=Red+Faction%3A+Guerrilla

https://www.neogaf.com/threads/rumor-red-faction-guerrilla-remaster-leaked-by-gamestop-for-ps4-xb1.1460622/
    posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:24 PM by evilchris
    hyoga57 posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:25 PM
    ripley posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:25 PM
    ça dégage à la grenade ce truc
    octobar posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:26 PM
    cette licence... le Geo-mod c'était sympa mais bon ça sert à rien d'insister quoi.
    racsnk posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:29 PM
    Bordel mais tout le monde s'en branle de ce jeu.
    evilchris posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:31 PM
    vivement le remaster 4k hdr sur ps4 de Haze
    airzoom posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:34 PM
    En faite t'aurais pu sauter la gen précédente normal quoi
    kidicarus posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:36 PM
    Le premier m'avait régalé.
    ostream posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:37 PM
    Il y a des tas de jeux légendaires où on attend un portage/remastered depuis toujours et on te propose ce genre de jeu random.
    hyoga57 posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:39 PM
    racsnk
    hirogami posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:40 PM
    Impressionnant de ressortir de vieille licence comme cela mais bon il y a surement de la demande .
    Mais je garde en tete le premier sur PC ,un excellent jeu pour l’époque.
    escobar posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:44 PM
    Osef de ce jeu
    zabuza posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:47 PM
    Quelle génération de folie...
    hyoga57 posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:52 PM
    zabuza Et en voilà un autre...

    https://gematsu.com/2018/01/damascus-gear-operation-osaka-hd-edition-rated-ps4-ps-vita-germany
    warminos posted the 01/18/2018 at 02:02 PM
    hirogami Pareil le 1 était révolutionnaire à lépoque
    maxleresistant posted the 01/18/2018 at 02:12 PM
    Tant qu'ils verront pas le fond du tiroir ils continueront à raclé dedans.
    zabuza posted the 01/18/2018 at 02:18 PM
    hyoga57 ouais et après vous chialer sur MG Survive, c'est normal que les éditeurs balance de la facilité. ..

    En tout cas l année commence fort...
    hirogami posted the 01/18/2018 at 02:21 PM
    warminos
    kali posted the 01/18/2018 at 02:38 PM
    On nous ressort maintenant des remakes de licences osef... Putain de génération
    hyoga57 posted the 01/18/2018 at 02:41 PM
    zabuza Je n'ai jamais chialé sur MGS Survive et encore moins MGR : Revengeance, tu as du confondre avec un autre...
    guiguif posted the 01/18/2018 at 02:42 PM
    hyoga57 Ouais enfin ça c'est cool car le jeu n'est jamais sortie ailleurs qu'au Japon, faut pas tout mélanger
    gareauxloups posted the 01/18/2018 at 02:49 PM
    zabuza
    Cette génération de folie fixed
    hyoga57 posted the 01/18/2018 at 02:53 PM
    guiguif Un portage reste un portage, qu'il soit sorti du Japon ou non...

    Après je m'en fout, je ne suis pas fan de la licence, mais là ils annoncent limite un portage par semaine...
    hyoga57 posted the 01/18/2018 at 02:55 PM
    kali
    famimax posted the 01/18/2018 at 03:04 PM
    Ouais THQ Nordic qui fouillent dans son catalogue de licences récupérées pour que dalle, voir si il y a pas encore 1 ou 2 vielles merdes à ressortir pour se faire quelques billets
    darksly posted the 01/18/2018 at 05:08 PM
    J ai préféré l'épisode Armageddon et de très loin
