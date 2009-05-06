accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
2
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ritalix
,
liquidus00
name :
Red Faction : Guerilla
platform :
PC
editor :
THQ
developer :
Volition
genre :
action
multiplayer :
oui (online)
european release date :
06/05/2009
us release date :
06/02/2009
other versions :
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
official website :
http://community.redfaction.com/
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
49
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
rahxephon1
,
milo42
,
battossai
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
ootaniisensei
,
hado78
,
sauronsg
,
giusnake
,
jeanouillz
,
odv78
,
momotaros
,
link80
,
1gamer1gameuse
,
carapuce
,
gantzeur
,
spawnini
,
fortep
,
aiolia081
,
shanks
,
heracles
,
terminator
,
iglooo
,
shiranui
,
leonr4
,
vfries
,
xell
,
kenpokan
,
tuni
,
arngrim
,
lordguyver
,
aros
,
kisukesan
,
gat
,
kurosama
,
iiii
,
shindo
,
neckbreaker71
,
jozen15
,
musm
,
shiroyashagin
,
icebergbrulant
,
marchand2sable
,
gamekyo
,
jwolf
,
sujetdelta
,
raph64
,
torotoro59
evilchris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
558
visites since opening :
670666
evilchris
> blog
Vous reprendrez bien un petit remaster ?
En effet gamstop semble annoncé un remaster de red faction :guerilla sur ps4 et xbox one ! Alors heureux ?
https://www.gamestop.se/SearchResult/QuickSearch?q=Red+Faction%3A+Guerrilla
https://www.neogaf.com/threads/rumor-red-faction-guerrilla-remaster-leaked-by-gamestop-for-ps4-xb1.1460622/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:24 PM by
evilchris
comments (
25
)
hyoga57
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:25 PM
ripley
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:25 PM
ça dégage à la grenade ce truc
octobar
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:26 PM
cette licence... le Geo-mod c'était sympa mais bon ça sert à rien d'insister quoi.
racsnk
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:29 PM
Bordel mais tout le monde s'en branle de ce jeu.
evilchris
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:31 PM
vivement le remaster 4k hdr sur ps4 de Haze
airzoom
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:34 PM
En faite t'aurais pu sauter la gen précédente normal quoi
kidicarus
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:36 PM
Le premier m'avait régalé.
ostream
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:37 PM
Il y a des tas de jeux légendaires où on attend un portage/remastered depuis toujours et on te propose ce genre de jeu random.
hyoga57
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:39 PM
racsnk
hirogami
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:40 PM
Impressionnant de ressortir de vieille licence comme cela mais bon il y a surement de la demande .
Mais je garde en tete le premier sur PC ,un excellent jeu pour l’époque.
escobar
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:44 PM
Osef de ce jeu
zabuza
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:47 PM
Quelle génération de folie...
hyoga57
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:52 PM
zabuza
Et en voilà un autre...
https://gematsu.com/2018/01/damascus-gear-operation-osaka-hd-edition-rated-ps4-ps-vita-germany
warminos
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 02:02 PM
hirogami
Pareil le 1 était révolutionnaire à lépoque
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 02:12 PM
Tant qu'ils verront pas le fond du tiroir ils continueront à raclé dedans.
zabuza
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 02:18 PM
hyoga57
ouais et après vous chialer sur MG Survive, c'est normal que les éditeurs balance de la facilité. ..
En tout cas l année commence fort...
hirogami
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 02:21 PM
warminos
kali
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 02:38 PM
On nous ressort maintenant des remakes de licences osef... Putain de génération
hyoga57
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 02:41 PM
zabuza
Je n'ai jamais chialé sur MGS Survive et encore moins MGR : Revengeance, tu as du confondre avec un autre...
guiguif
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 02:42 PM
hyoga57
Ouais enfin ça c'est cool car le jeu n'est jamais sortie ailleurs qu'au Japon, faut pas tout mélanger
gareauxloups
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 02:49 PM
zabuza
Cette
dé
génération de folie
fixed
hyoga57
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 02:53 PM
guiguif
Un portage reste un portage, qu'il soit sorti du Japon ou non...
Après je m'en fout, je ne suis pas fan de la licence, mais là ils annoncent limite un portage par semaine...
hyoga57
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 02:55 PM
kali
famimax
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 03:04 PM
Ouais THQ Nordic qui fouillent dans son catalogue de licences récupérées pour que dalle, voir si il y a pas encore 1 ou 2 vielles merdes à ressortir pour se faire quelques billets
darksly
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 05:08 PM
J ai préféré l'épisode Armageddon et de très loin
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Mais je garde en tete le premier sur PC ,un excellent jeu pour l’époque.
https://gematsu.com/2018/01/damascus-gear-operation-osaka-hd-edition-rated-ps4-ps-vita-germany
En tout cas l année commence fort...
Cette dégénération de folie fixed
Après je m'en fout, je ne suis pas fan de la licence, mais là ils annoncent limite un portage par semaine...