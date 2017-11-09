Tout est dans le titre
Je revend ma Switch, acheté en Mars 2017, pack Joy con gris, avec en plus en physique : Zelda BOTW et Mario kart 8 delux, ainsi qu'une housse de protection officiel Nintendo avec protection d'écran
Facture d'achat fourni
Prix : 290e
Je préfère la mettre en vente ici avant d'aller sur le bon coin
Je peu poster des photos, si besoin
PS : elle est comme neuve, pas une rayure, que dal
posted the 09/11/2017 at 05:45 PM by solidfisher
spilner Oui, ça me fais un peu chier je te le cache pas
gat Parfait, viens en MP
misterpixel Ouai, je pense que la pour le prix on peu pas trouver mieux
Believe
