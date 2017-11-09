profile
solidfisher
42
Likes
Likers
solidfisher
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 278
visites since opening : 297782
solidfisher > blog
[VENTE] Nintendo Switch pack complet et +

Tout est dans le titre

Je revend ma Switch, acheté en Mars 2017, pack Joy con gris, avec en plus en physique : Zelda BOTW et Mario kart 8 delux, ainsi qu'une housse de protection officiel Nintendo avec protection d'écran

Facture d'achat fourni

Prix : 290e

Je préfère la mettre en vente ici avant d'aller sur le bon coin

Je peu poster des photos, si besoin

PS : elle est comme neuve, pas une rayure, que dal
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/11/2017 at 05:45 PM by solidfisher
    comments (22)
    jenicris posted the 09/11/2017 at 05:46 PM
    Pourquoi tu l'as vend, si c'est pas indiscret ? ^^
    escobar posted the 09/11/2017 at 05:46 PM
    nonnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn
    spilner posted the 09/11/2017 at 05:46 PM
    Déjà?
    gat posted the 09/11/2017 at 05:46 PM
    Ca marche pour 2,90€.
    killia posted the 09/11/2017 at 05:47 PM
    escobar La secte des pro-N tombent en morceau bonne nouvelle
    misterpixel posted the 09/11/2017 at 05:48 PM
    Ca Vaut le coup !
    solidfisher posted the 09/11/2017 at 05:49 PM
    jenicris Et bien, disons que j'ai des choses assez urgentes à acheter en priorité et étant donné que je ne m'en sert jamais, autant la revendre quand elle vaut encore quelque chose

    spilner Oui, ça me fais un peu chier je te le cache pas

    gat Parfait, viens en MP

    misterpixel Ouai, je pense que la pour le prix on peu pas trouver mieux
    wadewilson posted the 09/11/2017 at 05:51 PM
    Avant le Mario c'est dommage. Avec deux jeu c'est quand meme une bonne affaire tu devrais vite trouver preneur.
    escobar posted the 09/11/2017 at 05:51 PM
    killia tout se passe comme prévu alors
    zaifire posted the 09/11/2017 at 05:51 PM
    Je suis intéressé mais tu peux poster des photos de la machine stp
    goldmen33 posted the 09/11/2017 at 05:52 PM
    A 1 mois et demi de Mario?! pauvre fou!
    airzoom posted the 09/11/2017 at 05:54 PM
    L'achat compulsif a de beau jours devant lui
    waurius59 posted the 09/11/2017 at 05:56 PM
    Solidfisher tu es d'où ?
    minbox posted the 09/11/2017 at 06:01 PM
    Grosse erreur que de revendre cette console même si pour le moment c'est le néant niveau jeux, je pense qu'on a bientôt terminé la très longue traversée du désert. Elle va envoyer du lourd...
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/11/2017 at 06:12 PM
    290€ : console Switch + 2 jeux (de qualité), c'est honnête.
    bennj posted the 09/11/2017 at 06:31 PM
    minbox Le mec a besoin de thunes, tu peux faire un don si tu veux !
    uchii posted the 09/11/2017 at 06:32 PM
    minbox

    Believe
    crissouil posted the 09/11/2017 at 06:33 PM
    Moi je trouve qu'il y a pas mal de jeux j'ai même du mal à suivre...
    Voici ma liste:
    ARMS
    FAST rmx
    Fatal Fury
    Fate/EXTELLA : The Umbral Star
    Garou : Mark of the Wolves
    I am Setsuna
    Just Dance 2017
    Mario + The Lapins Crétins : Kingdom Battle
    Mario Kart 8 : Deluxe
    Metal Slug 2
    Metal Slug 3
    NBA Playgrounds
    Samurai Showdown IV
    Shovel Knight : Specter of Torment
    Shovel Knight : Treasure Trove
    Snipperclips
    Sonic Mania
    Super Bomberman R
    The King of Fighters '98
    The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
    Ultra Street Fighter II
    Wonder Boy : The Dragon's Trap

    jeux preco
    Super Mario Odyssey
    Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
    One Piece : Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition
    Pokkén Tournament DX
    FIFA
    NBA 2K18
    The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim
    Xenoblade Chonicles 2
    oenomaus posted the 09/11/2017 at 06:33 PM
    solidfisher je compatis j'ai fait pareil pour la raison quelle prenait la poussière
    minbox posted the 09/11/2017 at 06:35 PM
    uchii non mais à force on arrive à être patient en tant que fan Nintendo
    suppaman posted the 09/11/2017 at 06:44 PM
    solidfisher tu es d'ou ? Ça peut m'interessé.
    sebwoof posted the 09/11/2017 at 06:49 PM
    De quel coin es tu ? Moi aussi ça m'intéresse si tu es du côté de Marseille.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre