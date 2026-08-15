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Marvel Cinematic Universe
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name : Marvel Cinematic Universe
title : Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name : marvelcinematicunivers
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website : http://gamekyo.com
creator : ratchet
creation date : 09/28/2013
last update : 08/15/2026
description : Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags : thor marvel iron man hulk captain america nick fury phase 2 phase 1 phase 3 s.h.i.e.l.d hawkeye black widows maria hill phil coulson
articles : 410
visites since opening : 654132
subscribers : 31
bloggers : 5
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VisionQuest trailer
La suite de Wandavision à aussi eu le droit à son trailer lors de la D23 2026

VF :


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    Who likes this ?
    idd, kisukesan, mwaka971
    posted the 08/15/2026 at 01:10 PM by bladagun
    comments (9)
    liquidus posted the 08/15/2026 at 01:15 PM
    Plutôt intrigué !
    bladagun posted the 08/15/2026 at 01:17 PM
    liquidus c'est clair que je ne l'attendais pas trop avant le trailer mais maintenant j'ai vraiment envie de voir ça
    kinectical posted the 08/15/2026 at 01:30 PM
    Très intéressant
    amario posted the 08/15/2026 at 01:51 PM
    Enfin des séries Marcel de la trempe des premières
    cail2 posted the 08/15/2026 at 02:28 PM
    Pareil, intrigué. Après j'ai pas eu la force de regarder Agatha j'avais pas du tout accroché à WandaVision.
    idd posted the 08/15/2026 at 02:54 PM
    Ça s'annonce top
    maxx posted the 08/15/2026 at 03:21 PM
    Intrigué! Je regarderai! Perso j'avais beaucoup aimé WandaVision. La proposition était originale et super cool. Elle laissait place aux acteurs et pas de l'action TV Show tier. J'espérais a l'époque que les séries Marvel seraient toutes un peu spéciale... Hé bien non...
    A voir du coup!
    taiko posted the 08/15/2026 at 03:33 PM
    Wandavision, c'est clairement une des meilleures, si ce n'est pas LA meilleure série Marvel de très loin.
    ratchet posted the 08/15/2026 at 03:56 PM
    Bladagun: Merci de continuer à faire vivre le groupe je ne te remercierais jamais assez! Désolé j’ai lâcher la grappe depuis que je n’ai plus d’ordinateur… (téléphone c’est chiant)
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