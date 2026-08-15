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Marvel Cinematic Universe
group information
54
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darksephiroth
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thelastone
name :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
title :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name :
marvelcinematicunivers
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website :
http://gamekyo.com
creator :
ratchet
creation date :
09/28/2013
last update :
08/15/2026
description :
Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags :
thor
marvel
iron man
hulk
captain america
nick fury
phase 2
phase 1
phase 3
s.h.i.e.l.d
hawkeye
black widows
maria hill
phil coulson
articles :
410
visites since opening :
654132
subscribers :
31
bloggers :
5
ratchet
(creator)
bladagun
(editor)
darksephiroth
(editor)
number57
(editor)
opthomas
(editor)
channel
members (31)
almightyb
redrat973
hebuspsa
smokeboom
sailormoo
number57
kali
molotov
hado78
opthomas
zephon
birmou
more members
VisionQuest trailer
La suite de Wandavision à aussi eu le droit à son trailer lors de la D23 2026
VF :
VOST :
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
idd
,
kisukesan
,
mwaka971
posted the 08/15/2026 at 01:10 PM by
bladagun
comments (
9
)
liquidus
posted
the 08/15/2026 at 01:15 PM
Plutôt intrigué !
bladagun
posted
the 08/15/2026 at 01:17 PM
liquidus
c'est clair que je ne l'attendais pas trop avant le trailer mais maintenant j'ai vraiment envie de voir ça
kinectical
posted
the 08/15/2026 at 01:30 PM
Très intéressant
amario
posted
the 08/15/2026 at 01:51 PM
Enfin des séries Marcel de la trempe des premières
cail2
posted
the 08/15/2026 at 02:28 PM
Pareil, intrigué. Après j'ai pas eu la force de regarder Agatha j'avais pas du tout accroché à WandaVision.
idd
posted
the 08/15/2026 at 02:54 PM
Ça s'annonce top
maxx
posted
the 08/15/2026 at 03:21 PM
Intrigué! Je regarderai! Perso j'avais beaucoup aimé WandaVision. La proposition était originale et super cool. Elle laissait place aux acteurs et pas de l'action TV Show tier. J'espérais a l'époque que les séries Marvel seraient toutes un peu spéciale... Hé bien non...
A voir du coup!
taiko
posted
the 08/15/2026 at 03:33 PM
Wandavision, c'est clairement une des meilleures, si ce n'est pas LA meilleure série Marvel de très loin.
ratchet
posted
the 08/15/2026 at 03:56 PM
Bladagun
: Merci de continuer à faire vivre le groupe je ne te remercierais jamais assez! Désolé j’ai lâcher la grappe depuis que je n’ai plus d’ordinateur… (téléphone c’est chiant)
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