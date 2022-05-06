Leur première fois
Leur première fois
Leur première fois...Acquire

ACQUIRE
Date de création : 1994
Studio : Japonais




1998




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iwxxHzEwguY

Par la suite (titres marquant) :

2000




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVU2DD0t8gA

2002

Way of the Samurai
(Co-développeur)


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NEWMG8wZO4

2003

Way of the Samurai 2
(Co-développeur)


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwzJ1xq8oLg

2005

Shinobido : La Voie du ninja


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0k8jVg2ets0

2008

Way of the Samurai 3


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htgA69_-9n8

2008

Tenchu: Shadow Assassins


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03P2JH4k9bc

2011

Akiba's Trip


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvPlrhS0hU0

2011

Way of the Samurai 4


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AYIsz88xGA

2013

RAIN
(Co-developpeur)


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIVTfzZH_tE

2013

Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RS0mpDh5aO4

2019

Octopath Traveler
(Co-developpeur)


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQD9h8gUXb0
    comments (5)
    birmou posted the 06/05/2022 at 08:48 AM
    Tenchu et Way of the samurai me manquent...
    zekk posted the 06/05/2022 at 08:52 AM
    Way of the samurai
    xenofamicom posted the 06/05/2022 at 10:21 AM
    Rain n'est pas sorti sur PS4? N'ayant pas eu de ps3, je l'ai complètement zappé

    Acquire a fait des jeux plutôt très sympa sinon
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/05/2022 at 10:24 AM
    xenofamicom d'après Wikipédia, il est pour l'instant sortie que sur PS3.
    xenofamicom posted the 06/05/2022 at 10:29 AM
    nicolasgourry
