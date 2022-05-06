accueil
Leur première fois
name :
Leur première fois
title :
Leur première fois
screen name :
leurpremierefois
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/leurpremierefois
official website :
http://
creator :
nicolasgourry
creation date :
02/26/2016
last update :
06/05/2022
description :
L'idée de ce blog est d'essayer de rappeler la "première fois" d'un développeur (qui souvent donne "l'esprit" du développeur) et les autres titres marquants sortie par la suite (avec parfois la prochaine sortie).
tags :
articles :
38
visites since opening :
58865
subscribers :
2
bloggers :
1
nicolasgourry
(creator)
channel
Leur première fois...Acquire
ACQUIRE
Date de création : 1994
Studio : Japonais
1998
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iwxxHzEwguY
Par la suite (
titres marquant
) :
2000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVU2DD0t8gA
2002
Way of the Samurai
(Co-développeur)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NEWMG8wZO4
2003
Way of the Samurai 2
(Co-développeur)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwzJ1xq8oLg
2005
Shinobido : La Voie du ninja
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0k8jVg2ets0
2008
Way of the Samurai 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htgA69_-9n8
2008
Tenchu: Shadow Assassins
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03P2JH4k9bc
2011
Akiba's Trip
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvPlrhS0hU0
2011
Way of the Samurai 4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AYIsz88xGA
2013
RAIN
(Co-developpeur)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIVTfzZH_tE
2013
Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RS0mpDh5aO4
2019
Octopath Traveler
(Co-developpeur)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQD9h8gUXb0
posted the 06/05/2022 at 08:30 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
5
)
birmou
posted
the 06/05/2022 at 08:48 AM
Tenchu et Way of the samurai me manquent...
zekk
posted
the 06/05/2022 at 08:52 AM
Way of the samurai
xenofamicom
posted
the 06/05/2022 at 10:21 AM
Rain n'est pas sorti sur PS4? N'ayant pas eu de ps3, je l'ai complètement zappé
Acquire a fait des jeux plutôt
très
sympa sinon
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/05/2022 at 10:24 AM
xenofamicom
d'après Wikipédia, il est pour l'instant sortie que sur PS3.
xenofamicom
posted
the 06/05/2022 at 10:29 AM
nicolasgourry
