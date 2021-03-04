group information
Marvel Cinematic Universe
name : Marvel Cinematic Universe
title : Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name : marvelcinematicunivers
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website : http://gamekyo.com
creator : ratchet
creation date : 09/28/2013
last update : 04/03/2021
description : Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags : thor marvel iron man hulk captain america nick fury phase 2 phase 1 phase 3 s.h.i.e.l.d hawkeye black widows maria hill phil coulson
articles : 399
visites since opening : 495574
subscribers : 30
bloggers : 5
members (30)
Nouveau trailer black widow
Vost avec un sortie le 6 juillet aux states :


VF avec un sortie prochainement chez nous...
    posted the 04/03/2021 at 04:29 PM by bladagun
    comments (4)
    kinectical posted the 04/03/2021 at 04:32 PM
    Jai personnellement très hâte de le voir celui là
    octobar posted the 04/03/2021 at 04:36 PM
    Est-ce qu'il va y avoir un lien avec Falcon et Winter Soldier ?
    testament posted the 04/03/2021 at 04:36 PM
    fap widow ouais.
    octobar posted the 04/03/2021 at 04:40 PM
    testament
