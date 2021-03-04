accueil
Marvel Cinematic Universe
group information
name :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
title :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name :
marvelcinematicunivers
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website :
http://gamekyo.com
creator :
ratchet
creation date :
09/28/2013
last update :
04/03/2021
description :
Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags :
thor
marvel
iron man
hulk
captain america
nick fury
phase 2
phase 1
phase 3
s.h.i.e.l.d
hawkeye
black widows
maria hill
phil coulson
Nouveau trailer black widow
Vost avec un sortie le 6 juillet aux states :
VF avec un sortie prochainement chez nous...
posted the 04/03/2021 at 04:29 PM by
bladagun
comments (
4
)
kinectical
posted
the 04/03/2021 at 04:32 PM
Jai personnellement très hâte de le voir celui là
octobar
posted
the 04/03/2021 at 04:36 PM
Est-ce qu'il va y avoir un lien avec Falcon et Winter Soldier ?
testament
posted
the 04/03/2021 at 04:36 PM
fap widow ouais.
octobar
posted
the 04/03/2021 at 04:40 PM
testament
