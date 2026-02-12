accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
3
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
esets
,
yanssou
,
mickurt
name :
007 First Light
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
IO Interactive
genre :
action-infiltration
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
23
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
killia
,
midomashakil
,
raph64
,
kurosama
,
plopkdo
,
minx
,
gamerdome
,
faucheurvdf
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
raykaza
,
phase1
,
derno
,
torotoro59
,
traveller
,
axlenz
,
almightybhunivelze
,
netero
,
foxstep
,
negan
,
ravyxxs
,
gunotak
,
gat
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
884
visites since opening :
1883152
yanssou
> blog
all
Games Story
Avis Rapide
Game Info
007 The First Light : story trailer
007 The First Light dévoile son Story trailer pour une sortie toujours prévu le 27 mai sur PS5, Xbox Series, Pc et Switch 2.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=trvIyyFt_MM
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/12/2026 at 10:42 PM by
yanssou
comments (
5
)
kujotaro
posted
the 02/12/2026 at 11:28 PM
Magnifique. J'ai tellement hâte.
zekk
posted
the 02/12/2026 at 11:31 PM
Day one
tlj
posted
the 02/13/2026 at 12:00 AM
Ça s’annonce vraiment bien. Un peu le uncharted que l’on n’a pas eu sur cette generation
mrvince
posted
the 02/13/2026 at 04:45 AM
Ca a l'air cool mais c'est clairement Hitman avec une moustache. Jusque dans la voix de celle qui joue celle qui nous briefe.
pharrell
posted
the 02/13/2026 at 10:50 AM
Très clairement du Uncharted mais vaut mieux « copier » et proposer un bon jeu, plutôt que d’innover et sortir de la merde.
Ça sera day one sur switch 2 pour ma part.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Ça sera day one sur switch 2 pour ma part.