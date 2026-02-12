profile
007 First Light
name : 007 First Light
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : IO Interactive
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
yanssou
yanssou
007 The First Light : story trailer


007 The First Light dévoile son Story trailer pour une sortie toujours prévu le 27 mai sur PS5, Xbox Series, Pc et Switch 2.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=trvIyyFt_MM
    posted the 02/12/2026 at 10:42 PM by yanssou
    comments (5)
    kujotaro posted the 02/12/2026 at 11:28 PM
    Magnifique. J'ai tellement hâte.
    zekk posted the 02/12/2026 at 11:31 PM
    Day one
    tlj posted the 02/13/2026 at 12:00 AM
    Ça s’annonce vraiment bien. Un peu le uncharted que l’on n’a pas eu sur cette generation
    mrvince posted the 02/13/2026 at 04:45 AM
    Ca a l'air cool mais c'est clairement Hitman avec une moustache. Jusque dans la voix de celle qui joue celle qui nous briefe.
    pharrell posted the 02/13/2026 at 10:50 AM
    Très clairement du Uncharted mais vaut mieux « copier » et proposer un bon jeu, plutôt que d’innover et sortir de la merde.

    Ça sera day one sur switch 2 pour ma part.
