profile
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
10
Likers
name : Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Retro Studios
genre : FPS
other versions : Switch Switch 2 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
darkxehanort94
9
Likes
Likers
darkxehanort94
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 515
visites since opening : 1087082
darkxehanort94 > blog
all
Plouf pas content ! (Test Metroid Prime 4)
Attention au Dragon.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/18/2025 at 04:30 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (2)
    gui77aume posted the 12/18/2025 at 05:16 PM
    Oh tiens, encore un avis de gardien du temple.
    aozora78 posted the 12/18/2025 at 05:19 PM
    Fanboys Nintendo pour lui chier dessus dans 3, 2, 1...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo