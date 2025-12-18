accueil
name :
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Retro Studios
genre :
FPS
other versions :
Switch
Switch 2
-
darkxehanort94
Plouf pas content ! (Test Metroid Prime 4)
Attention au Dragon.
posted the 12/18/2025 at 04:30 PM by
darkxehanort94
comments (
2
)
gui77aume
posted
the 12/18/2025 at 05:16 PM
Oh tiens, encore un avis de gardien du temple.
aozora78
posted
the 12/18/2025 at 05:19 PM
Fanboys Nintendo pour lui chier dessus dans 3, 2, 1...
