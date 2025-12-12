profile
Hogwarts Legacy
11
Likers
name : Hogwarts Legacy
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : Avalanche Software
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
all
Hogwart Legacy gratuit sur l'EGS !
500 Milliards de points pour Nintendor !

https://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/2050857/hogwarts-legacy-est-gratuit-des-maintenant-sur-cette-plateforme-ne-le-ratez-pas.htm
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    jenicris, junaldinho, aozora78, aros, dabaz
    posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:18 AM by darkxehanort94
    comments (9)
    rogeraf posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:20 AM
    Merci pour l'info
    jenicris posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:44 AM
    Merci
    kikoo31 posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:59 AM
    Merci
    hypermario posted the 12/12/2025 at 10:00 AM
    Top !
    alucardhellsing posted the 12/12/2025 at 10:55 AM
    du coup epic games font le mois des jeux gratos offert comme chaque mois de decembre ou c'est juste aujourd'hjui?
    aros posted the 12/12/2025 at 02:34 PM
    alucardhellsing
    Comme chaque mois de Décembre depuis un certains déjà, oui.
    skk posted the 12/12/2025 at 02:50 PM
    alucardhellsing Chaque semaine un jeu gratuit et, ils ne dévoilaient pas les jeux donc on attendait de gros titre. La semaine prochaine idem mais souvent le deuxième est plus léger.
    pimoody posted the 12/12/2025 at 04:24 PM
    À partir de la semaine prochaine c’est un jeu tout les jours.
    dabaz posted the 12/12/2025 at 05:41 PM
    Merci pour le partage. Ma bibliothèque de jeux gratuits commence à bien se remplir, je ne trouverai jamais le temps pour tous les faire.

    Borderlands 3
    Deathloop
    Dead island 2
    Civilization VI
    The Callisto Protocol
    Kingdom come delivrance
    Sifu
    Ghostrunner 1 et 2
    Saints row
    Dishonored Death of the outsider
    Death Stranding
    Shenmue 3
    Alien Isolation
    Remnant From the ashes
    Lego Star wars
    Dragon age inquisition
    Deus Ex Mankind Divided
    The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition
    The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria
