Hogwart Legacy gratuit sur l'EGS !
500 Milliards de points pour Nintendor !
https://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/2050857/hogwarts-legacy-est-gratuit-des-maintenant-sur-cette-plateforme-ne-le-ratez-pas.htm
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
jenicris
,
junaldinho
,
aozora78
,
aros
,
dabaz
posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:18 AM by
darkxehanort94
comments (
9
)
rogeraf
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 09:20 AM
Merci pour l'info
jenicris
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 09:44 AM
Merci
kikoo31
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 09:59 AM
Merci
hypermario
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 10:00 AM
Top !
alucardhellsing
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 10:55 AM
du coup epic games font le mois des jeux gratos offert comme chaque mois de decembre ou c'est juste aujourd'hjui?
aros
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 02:34 PM
alucardhellsing
Comme chaque mois de Décembre depuis un certains déjà, oui.
skk
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 02:50 PM
alucardhellsing
Chaque semaine un jeu gratuit et, ils ne dévoilaient pas les jeux donc on attendait de gros titre. La semaine prochaine idem mais souvent le deuxième est plus léger.
pimoody
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 04:24 PM
À partir de la semaine prochaine c’est un jeu tout les jours.
dabaz
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 05:41 PM
Merci pour le partage. Ma bibliothèque de jeux gratuits commence à bien se remplir, je ne trouverai jamais le temps pour tous les faire.
Borderlands 3
Deathloop
Dead island 2
Civilization VI
The Callisto Protocol
Kingdom come delivrance
Sifu
Ghostrunner 1 et 2
Saints row
Dishonored Death of the outsider
Death Stranding
Borderlands 3
Shenmue 3
Alien Isolation
Remnant From the ashes
Lego Star wars
Dragon age inquisition
Deus Ex Mankind Divided
The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria
