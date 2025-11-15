Zenless Zone Zero
Un petit coup de pouce
Un extrait de Street Fighter a fuité, et c’est catastrophique
Personnellement, je trouve ça accurate

StreetFighterTrueMovieEver - https://youtu.be/ohuSK6FuXgY?si=taP1P8v2gIxKeaap
    tags : lol troll futurcops viendez
    posted the 11/15/2025 at 03:35 PM by akinen
    comments (10)
    blindzorro posted the 11/15/2025 at 03:36 PM
    La bonne époque Crossed ^^
    kakazu posted the 11/15/2025 at 03:38 PM
    ça sent bon les années 90
    kikoo31 posted the 11/15/2025 at 04:20 PM
    Un effort sur les FX et la musique pourri et ça aurait pu être très stylé premier degré
    elicetheworld posted the 11/15/2025 at 05:08 PM
    Fake c'est pas ça
    marcelpatulacci posted the 11/15/2025 at 05:08 PM
    ça sera déjà mieux que le film officiel a venir chui sur
    ioda posted the 11/15/2025 at 05:36 PM
    Cette vidéo ressemble bien au JV. Un truc has been où des mecs gueulent des attaquent et où des quarantenaires se branlent encore sur Chun-Li. (post provoc )
    soulfull posted the 11/15/2025 at 05:50 PM
    Trop de news de Films /Series sur Gamekyo maintenant je trouve.
    burningcrimson posted the 11/15/2025 at 06:23 PM
    soulfull et voitures aussi
    akinen posted the 11/15/2025 at 06:28 PM
    soulfull c’est un film inspiré de la licence street fighter. C’est pas de la news jv?
    lautrek posted the 11/15/2025 at 08:41 PM
    Bordel la musique

    Je parlerais que de ça...
