profile
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
19
Likers
name : Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
platform : PC
editor : Kepler Interactive
developer : Sandfall Interactive
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
djfab
20
Likes
Likers
djfab
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 368
visites since opening : 387376
djfab > blog
all
[M6 info] La bande son de « Clair Obscur » fait un carton
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    burningcrimson, shinz0, aozora78, arrrghl
    posted the 11/02/2025 at 06:37 PM by djfab
    comments (3)
    shinz0 posted the 11/02/2025 at 07:22 PM
    Ça fait plaisir
    kikoo31 posted the 11/02/2025 at 07:29 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pkhibs9n7tE
    arrrghl posted the 11/02/2025 at 07:30 PM
    je l'écoute presque tous les jours ! c'est d'ailleurs la musique qui m'a pousser à acheter le jeu !
    Vivement la sortie de l'OST en CD et vinyle !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo