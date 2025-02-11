accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
19
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
yanssou
,
rikimaru
,
yamy
,
jozen15
,
destati
,
a2j
,
torotoro59
,
calicot
,
testament
,
ouken
,
tripy73
,
shanks
,
jackfrost
,
kisukesan
,
olimar59
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kirk
,
djayce
,
arngrim
name :
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
platform :
PC
editor :
Kepler Interactive
developer :
Sandfall Interactive
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
20
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
chris92
,
svr
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
valien
,
giusnake
,
kamui
,
thor
,
havel
,
minx
,
knity
,
link49
,
evilboss
,
strifedcloud
,
fortep
,
kizito5
,
kurosama
,
lucaslegamer
,
tvirus
,
misterpixel
djfab
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
368
visites since opening :
387376
djfab
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
[M6 info] La bande son de « Clair Obscur » fait un carton
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
burningcrimson
,
shinz0
,
aozora78
,
arrrghl
posted the 11/02/2025 at 06:37 PM by
djfab
comments (
3
)
shinz0
posted
the 11/02/2025 at 07:22 PM
Ça fait plaisir
kikoo31
posted
the 11/02/2025 at 07:29 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pkhibs9n7tE
arrrghl
posted
the 11/02/2025 at 07:30 PM
je l'écoute presque tous les jours ! c'est d'ailleurs la musique qui m'a pousser à acheter le jeu !
Vivement la sortie de l'OST en CD et vinyle !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Vivement la sortie de l'OST en CD et vinyle !