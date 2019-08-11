accueil
name :
Death Stranding
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non (même si online)
european release date :
11/08/2019
other versions :
PC
articles :
15
visites since opening :
25596
rekku
> blog
Death Stranding : le pari fou de Kojima - Pause Café
posted the 09/18/2025 at 10:13 AM by
rekku
comments (
5
)
bladagun
posted
the 09/18/2025 at 11:30 AM
Pas tout regardé mais ça a l'air très bon comme reportage, c'est toi ?
rekku
posted
the 09/18/2025 at 12:09 PM
Oui c’est moi
vyse
posted
the 09/18/2025 at 05:55 PM
rekku
waw ta progressé de ouf ! je suis encore frustré que ta video de ff13 soit si superficielle
rekku
posted
the 09/18/2025 at 06:08 PM
vyse
merci ! Ne t’inquiète pas, j’ai comme projet de re travailler la vidéo sur FF13 et FF 15
vyse
posted
the 09/18/2025 at 06:11 PM
rekku
ah super ! j'attends avec impatience de savoir ce qui sest mal passé dans ff13 ; apres si tu arrives a percer les secrets de ce qui s'est passé aussi pour ff12 ce serait énorme car il y'a tres tres peu de vidéos justement !
