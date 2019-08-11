profile
name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non (même si online)
european release date : 11/08/2019
other versions : PC
rekku > blog
Death Stranding : le pari fou de Kojima - Pause Café
    posted the 09/18/2025 at 10:13 AM by rekku
    comments (5)
    bladagun posted the 09/18/2025 at 11:30 AM
    Pas tout regardé mais ça a l'air très bon comme reportage, c'est toi ?
    rekku posted the 09/18/2025 at 12:09 PM
    Oui c’est moi
    vyse posted the 09/18/2025 at 05:55 PM
    rekku waw ta progressé de ouf ! je suis encore frustré que ta video de ff13 soit si superficielle
    rekku posted the 09/18/2025 at 06:08 PM
    vyse merci ! Ne t’inquiète pas, j’ai comme projet de re travailler la vidéo sur FF13 et FF 15
    vyse posted the 09/18/2025 at 06:11 PM
    rekku ah super ! j'attends avec impatience de savoir ce qui sest mal passé dans ff13 ; apres si tu arrives a percer les secrets de ce qui s'est passé aussi pour ff12 ce serait énorme car il y'a tres tres peu de vidéos justement !
