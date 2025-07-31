profile
Battlefield 6
1
Likers
name : Battlefield 6
platform : PC
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : DICE
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
rider288
10
Likes
Likers
rider288
articles : 107
visites since opening : 183021
rider288 > blog
Battlefield 6 : Le Trailer du Multi
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    jenicris, mithrandir, wickette, plistter, mrponey
    posted the 07/31/2025 at 06:56 PM by rider288
    comments (10)
    kinectical posted the 07/31/2025 at 06:59 PM
    Cod est mort longue vie au rois BF6 ….mais jvais quand même jouer a Black ops 7 pour le zombie si y’a vraiment Tranzit
    vers0 posted the 07/31/2025 at 07:11 PM
    putain vivement
    malroth posted the 07/31/2025 at 07:35 PM
    Ça déchire
    wickette posted the 07/31/2025 at 07:37 PM
    Pour l'instant c'est nickel

    Pitié j'espère que venu le 10 Octobre le lancement sera réussi et le jeu bien
    nindo64 posted the 07/31/2025 at 07:41 PM
    C'est du propre
    malroth posted the 07/31/2025 at 07:44 PM
    La on revient au vrai CHAMPS DE BATAILLE

    vargas18 posted the 07/31/2025 at 07:46 PM
    lourd !
    walterwhite posted the 07/31/2025 at 08:27 PM
    Merci DICE
    mithrandir posted the 07/31/2025 at 08:31 PM
    Impressionnant, ça me donne envie de me remettre au multi ! Plus qu'à trouver le temps maintenant
    raykaza posted the 07/31/2025 at 09:19 PM
    IMPRESSIVE
