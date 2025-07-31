accueil
name :
Battlefield 6
platform :
PC
editor :
Electronic Arts
developer :
DICE
genre :
FPS
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Battlefield 6 : Le Trailer du Multi
posted the 07/31/2025 at 06:56 PM by
rider288
comments (
10
)
kinectical
posted
the 07/31/2025 at 06:59 PM
Cod est mort longue vie au rois BF6 ….mais jvais quand même jouer a Black ops 7 pour le zombie si y’a vraiment Tranzit
vers0
posted
the 07/31/2025 at 07:11 PM
putain vivement
malroth
posted
the 07/31/2025 at 07:35 PM
Ça déchire
wickette
posted
the 07/31/2025 at 07:37 PM
Pour l'instant c'est nickel
Pitié j'espère que venu le 10 Octobre le lancement sera réussi et le jeu bien
nindo64
posted
the 07/31/2025 at 07:41 PM
C'est du propre
malroth
posted
the 07/31/2025 at 07:44 PM
La on revient au vrai CHAMPS DE BATAILLE
vargas18
posted
the 07/31/2025 at 07:46 PM
lourd !
walterwhite
posted
the 07/31/2025 at 08:27 PM
Merci DICE
mithrandir
posted
the 07/31/2025 at 08:31 PM
Impressionnant, ça me donne envie de me remettre au multi ! Plus qu'à trouver le temps maintenant
raykaza
posted
the 07/31/2025 at 09:19 PM
IMPRESSIVE
