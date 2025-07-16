accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
7
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
nicolasgourry
,
shanks
,
mickurt
,
link49
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
greggy
,
supatony
name :
Donkey Kong Bananza
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action plates-formes
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
2
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
gaeon
,
link49
aeris90
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
51
visites since opening :
86373
aeris90
> blog
Donkey Kong Bananza : la voix française de Pauline
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
link49
posted the 07/16/2025 at 04:41 PM by
aeris90
comments (
8
)
losz
posted
the 07/16/2025 at 04:55 PM
Information très intéressante pour un jeu qui doit contenir environ trois lignes de dialogue
bennj
posted
the 07/16/2025 at 05:00 PM
losz
et pourtant t'as cliqué, et t'as commenté. Donc l'information est intéressante.
gat
posted
the 07/16/2025 at 05:10 PM
bennj
Certain que tu votes LFI
toastinambour
posted
the 07/16/2025 at 05:16 PM
gat
Mais le rapport, vous êtes matrixés par ce parti putain.
gat
posted
the 07/16/2025 at 05:19 PM
toastinambour
Tkt
bennj
posted
the 07/16/2025 at 05:26 PM
gat
ben alors papi on perd encore la boule ? c'est l'heure de tes cachés.
guiguif
posted
the 07/16/2025 at 05:29 PM
C'est pas Adeline Chetail ?
Je dépréco, jeu de merde, Nintendo enculés.
gat
posted
the 07/16/2025 at 05:42 PM
bennj
Allez go liker la publi de Jean-Luc
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Je dépréco, jeu de merde, Nintendo enculés.