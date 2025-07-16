profile
Donkey Kong Bananza
7
Likers
name : Donkey Kong Bananza
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action plates-formes
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
aeris90
2
Likes
Likers
aeris90
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 51
visites since opening : 86373
aeris90 > blog
Donkey Kong Bananza : la voix française de Pauline
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    link49
    posted the 07/16/2025 at 04:41 PM by aeris90
    comments (8)
    losz posted the 07/16/2025 at 04:55 PM
    Information très intéressante pour un jeu qui doit contenir environ trois lignes de dialogue
    bennj posted the 07/16/2025 at 05:00 PM
    losz et pourtant t'as cliqué, et t'as commenté. Donc l'information est intéressante.
    gat posted the 07/16/2025 at 05:10 PM
    bennj Certain que tu votes LFI
    toastinambour posted the 07/16/2025 at 05:16 PM
    gat Mais le rapport, vous êtes matrixés par ce parti putain.
    gat posted the 07/16/2025 at 05:19 PM
    toastinambour Tkt
    bennj posted the 07/16/2025 at 05:26 PM
    gat ben alors papi on perd encore la boule ? c'est l'heure de tes cachés.
    guiguif posted the 07/16/2025 at 05:29 PM
    C'est pas Adeline Chetail ?
    Je dépréco, jeu de merde, Nintendo enculés.
    gat posted the 07/16/2025 at 05:42 PM
    bennj Allez go liker la publi de Jean-Luc
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo