Death Stranding 2
9
Likers
name : Death Stranding 2
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC -
obi69
28
Likes
Likers
obi69
articles : 1134
visites since opening : 1786012
obi69 > blog
Je pars découvrir Death Stranding 2


Un petit stream chill en no mic, mais je répond sur le tchat !
La chaine Twitch si vous voulez follow - https://www.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    link49
    posted the 07/15/2025 at 12:03 PM by obi69
