name : Hogwarts Legacy
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : Avalanche Software
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Hogwarts Legacy : Comparaison version Switch 1 vs Switch 2


Vraiment pas mal, et pour avoir jouer à la version Switch de base, le jeu était déjà assez solide techniquement compte tenu des limites de la machine !
    posted the 05/13/2025 at 11:49 PM by lightside
    kratoszeus posted the 05/14/2025 at 12:10 AM
    Le jour et la nuit
    51love posted the 05/14/2025 at 12:19 AM
    vraiment pas mal c'est plutot propre pour un premier jet, hormis des artifacts liés au DLSS, notamment dans les cheveux. prometteur.
