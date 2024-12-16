accueil
name :
The Witcher IV
PC
PC
editor :
N.C
CD Projekt Red
CD Projekt Red
RPG
RPG
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
The witcher IV : Ost / No Gods, Only Monsters
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9L2y-8Jzn8I&pp=ygUNdGhlIHdpdGNoZXIgNA%3D%3D
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/16/2024 at 01:45 PM by yanssou
yanssou
comments (4)
4
)
jacklefou
posted
the 12/16/2024 at 02:10 PM
J'aime bien. On sait si c'est toujours Martin (nom polonais compliqué) en compositeur ? L'OST risque d'être aussi magistrale et épique si c'est le cas.
yanssou
posted
the 12/16/2024 at 02:37 PM
jacklefou
dans la description c'est p.t. adamczyk le compositeur ( Cyberpunk 2077)
kali
posted
the 12/16/2024 at 03:32 PM
No Gods, Only Monsters.
Toujours aussi actuel.
bennj
posted
the 12/16/2024 at 03:50 PM
C'est fou avec cette musique ils arrivent direct à me donner envie de jouer au jeu alors qu'il ne sortira pas avant 2 ans.
