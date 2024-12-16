profile
The Witcher IV
name : The Witcher IV
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
The witcher IV : Ost / No Gods, Only Monsters
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9L2y-8Jzn8I&pp=ygUNdGhlIHdpdGNoZXIgNA%3D%3D
    posted the 12/16/2024 at 01:45 PM by yanssou
    comments (4)
    jacklefou posted the 12/16/2024 at 02:10 PM
    J'aime bien. On sait si c'est toujours Martin (nom polonais compliqué) en compositeur ? L'OST risque d'être aussi magistrale et épique si c'est le cas.
    yanssou posted the 12/16/2024 at 02:37 PM
    jacklefou dans la description c'est p.t. adamczyk le compositeur ( Cyberpunk 2077)
    kali posted the 12/16/2024 at 03:32 PM
    No Gods, Only Monsters.
    Toujours aussi actuel.
    bennj posted the 12/16/2024 at 03:50 PM
    C'est fou avec cette musique ils arrivent direct à me donner envie de jouer au jeu alors qu'il ne sortira pas avant 2 ans.
