Programme de décembre sur la chaîne
Petit tour d'horizon de ce qu'on prévoit pour la période des fêtes
posted the 11/29/2024 at 05:41 PM by
fdestroyer
minbox
posted
the 11/29/2024 at 05:58 PM
Excellente chaîne YouTube
famimax
posted
the 11/29/2024 at 07:47 PM
Ah super, c’etait sympa l’an dernier de matter ces videos avec un chocolat chaud ^^
fdestroyer
posted
the 11/29/2024 at 08:13 PM
minbox
On fait ce qu'on peut
famimax
Yes merci! ça me motive à remettre une couche, mais tout doux, c'était trop hardcore 10 jours de suite l'année passée :P
