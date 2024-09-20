profile
Like a Dragon : Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
0
Likers
name : Like a Dragon : Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
yanssou
16
Likes
Likers
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 637
visites since opening : 1251916
yanssou > blog
all
Like A Dragon : Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii : 5 min de gameplay


Le 27 février sur consoles et Pc.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3nTrOxDxJVI&t=78s
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/26/2024 at 09:17 AM by yanssou
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo