profile
Visions of Mana
1
Likers
name : Visions of Mana
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
teel
56
Likes
Likers
teel
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 285
visites since opening : 419636
teel > blog
all
Vision of mana : divers tests/avis




Perso j'ai déjà fait 2H de jeu et pour l'instant ..... non mais quel claque
Qu'es qu'il est magnifique ce jeu
Le kif
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/28/2024 at 12:42 AM by teel
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo