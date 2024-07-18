accueil
rikimaru
name :
Nobody Wants to Die
platform :
PC
editor :
Plaion
developer :
Critical Hit Games
genre :
Narration
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
Nobody wants to die : Les 45 premières minutes + trailer de lancement
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=i482rmrIVX8&pp=ygUoTm9ib2R5IHdhbnRzIHRvIGRpZSB0cmFpbGVyIGRlIGxhbmNlbWVudA%3D%3D
tags :
posted the 07/18/2024 at 11:08 AM by
yanssou
comments (
1
)
shambala93
posted
the 07/18/2024 at 12:03 PM
Pas fan de la DA
