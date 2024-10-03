accueil
name :
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Moon Studios
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
La licence Ori : 10 millions de ventes.
https://twitter.com/thomasmahler/status/1766818864069751139
posted the 03/10/2024 at 03:23 PM by lalisa
lalisa
comments (6)
6
)
sora78
posted
the 03/10/2024 at 04:14 PM
Mérité. Deux jeux incroyables.
maxx
posted
the 03/10/2024 at 04:17 PM
Ce serait sympa un version PS5
J'ai les jeux sur Switch mais je serai prêt à reprendre pour un version en 4k120fps a faire sur mon OLED
En tous cas très cool pour le succès de la licence
lalisa
posted
the 03/10/2024 at 04:21 PM
maxx
Le jeu est en 4K 120 fps ou 6K 60 fps sur XSX. (pour le 2ème jeu).
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 03/10/2024 at 04:23 PM
Amplement mérité
maxx
posted
the 03/10/2024 at 04:30 PM
lalisa
Oui je sais mais je n'ai pas de Series malheureusement. J'ai mon PC mais j'y joue pas sur la télé. D'où mon souhait d'une version PS5. Et si ça permet a d'autres de le découvrir ce serait pas plus mal.
lalisa
posted
the 03/10/2024 at 04:33 PM
maxx
Je pense pas qu'Xbox le sortira sur PS. Sinon ils l'auraient déjà fait.
En tous cas très cool pour le succès de la licence