Ori and the Will of the Wisps
name : Ori and the Will of the Wisps
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Moon Studios
genre : action
other versions : PC
lalisa
lalisa
articles : 184
visites since opening : 373298
lalisa > blog
La licence Ori : 10 millions de ventes.
https://twitter.com/thomasmahler/status/1766818864069751139

    posted the 03/10/2024 at 03:23 PM by lalisa
    comments (6)
    sora78 posted the 03/10/2024 at 04:14 PM
    Mérité. Deux jeux incroyables.
    maxx posted the 03/10/2024 at 04:17 PM
    Ce serait sympa un version PS5 J'ai les jeux sur Switch mais je serai prêt à reprendre pour un version en 4k120fps a faire sur mon OLED

    En tous cas très cool pour le succès de la licence
    lalisa posted the 03/10/2024 at 04:21 PM
    maxx Le jeu est en 4K 120 fps ou 6K 60 fps sur XSX. (pour le 2ème jeu).
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/10/2024 at 04:23 PM
    Amplement mérité
    maxx posted the 03/10/2024 at 04:30 PM
    lalisa Oui je sais mais je n'ai pas de Series malheureusement. J'ai mon PC mais j'y joue pas sur la télé. D'où mon souhait d'une version PS5. Et si ça permet a d'autres de le découvrir ce serait pas plus mal.
    lalisa posted the 03/10/2024 at 04:33 PM
    maxx Je pense pas qu'Xbox le sortira sur PS. Sinon ils l'auraient déjà fait.
