Sega
official website : http://www.sega-europe.com/french/
articles : 975
visites since opening : 1403838
Golden Axe a 35 ans !
Golden Axe a 35 ans !



Alors que Sega prévoit le retour prochain de sa licence heroic fantasy, petite liste des avis sur les jeux marquants de la série.
#Sega #GoldenAxe #retrogaming
==>Voir tous les avis sur gameforever : - https://www.gameforever.fr/index.php?page=requete&idRequete=76
    posted the 01/27/2024 at 08:19 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    janolife posted the 01/27/2024 at 09:13 PM
    Jeu fini plusieurs, une de mes ost culte... j'attends le nouveau avec excitation et crainte...
    osiris67 posted the 01/27/2024 at 09:15 PM
    La belle epoque avec une vraie cover et des standard de virilité qui font plaisir.
