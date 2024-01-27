accueil
Golden Axe a 35 ans !
Golden Axe a 35 ans !
Alors que Sega prévoit le retour prochain de sa licence heroic fantasy, petite liste des avis sur les jeux marquants de la série.
#Sega #GoldenAxe #retrogaming
==>Voir tous les avis sur gameforever :
-
https://www.gameforever.fr/index.php?page=requete&idRequete=76
posted the 01/27/2024 at 08:19 PM by
obi69
comments (
2
)
janolife
posted
the 01/27/2024 at 09:13 PM
Jeu fini plusieurs, une de mes ost culte... j'attends le nouveau avec excitation et crainte...
osiris67
posted
the 01/27/2024 at 09:15 PM
La belle epoque avec une vraie cover et des standard de virilité qui font plaisir.
