name :
Tekken 8
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Bandai Namco
genre :
combat
other versions :
Xbox Series X
yanssou
Tekken 8 : Un Trailer pour Alisa
Tekken 8 est toujours prévu le 26 janvier prochain sur consoles et Pc.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ND8nZ0NSt00&ab_channel=BandaiNamcoEntertainmentAmerica
posted the 01/12/2024 at 05:59 PM by
yanssou
comments (
5
)
thelastone
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 06:35 PM
Osef d'elle perso
kujotaro
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 07:39 PM
thelastone
un des commentaires les plus intelligents jamais vu sur ce site.
piratees
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 07:52 PM
oh merde la voix quand il a dit son nom j'ai ptdr
victornewman
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 07:57 PM
en faite les derniers persos du roster sont finis à la truelle depuis les catastrophiques Steeve et Dragunov.
tab
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 08:13 PM
Certainement mon premier jeu de 2024!
