name : Tekken 8
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox Series X
Tekken 8 : Un Trailer pour Alisa


Tekken 8 est toujours prévu le 26 janvier prochain sur consoles et Pc.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ND8nZ0NSt00&ab_channel=BandaiNamcoEntertainmentAmerica
    posted the 01/12/2024 at 05:59 PM by yanssou
    comments (5)
    thelastone posted the 01/12/2024 at 06:35 PM
    Osef d'elle perso
    kujotaro posted the 01/12/2024 at 07:39 PM
    thelastone un des commentaires les plus intelligents jamais vu sur ce site.
    piratees posted the 01/12/2024 at 07:52 PM
    oh merde la voix quand il a dit son nom j'ai ptdr
    victornewman posted the 01/12/2024 at 07:57 PM
    en faite les derniers persos du roster sont finis à la truelle depuis les catastrophiques Steeve et Dragunov.
    tab posted the 01/12/2024 at 08:13 PM
    Certainement mon premier jeu de 2024!
