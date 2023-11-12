accueil
name :
The Day Before
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Fntastic
genre :
Survie
other versions :
Xbox Series X
mugimando
,
neckbreaker71
,
torotoro59
,
link49
,
tvirus
,
kurosama
,
vyse
,
binou87
,
raph64
,
minx
,
bigbos
,
shmawlk44
,
roxloud
gameslover
articles :
161
visites since opening :
262810
gameslover
SCAM jusqu au bout : Le studio derriere the day before ferme
https://www.fntastic.com/
https://twitter.com/FntasticHQ/status/1734265789237338453?t=UXjCWIj0tHAZ-p7iYJ1V2g
site officiel / twitter officiel
-
https://www.fntastic.com/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
minbox
posted the 12/11/2023 at 06:11 PM by gameslover
gameslover
comments (4)
4
)
ravyxxs
posted
the 12/11/2023 at 06:15 PM
mdrrrrrrrrrrrr les gens qui ont achetés et qui nous disait d'être indulgent
Ou ceux et celles qui pensaient réellement que ce qu'on voyait dans les trailers allaient arrivé.
gameslover
posted
the 12/11/2023 at 06:16 PM
ravyxxs
et bien sur ils ne seront pas remb.
temporell
posted
the 12/11/2023 at 06:17 PM
CHEH
shinz0
posted
the 12/11/2023 at 06:19 PM
Les joueurs qui attendaient des patchs
Ou ceux et celles qui pensaient réellement que ce qu'on voyait dans les trailers allaient arrivé.