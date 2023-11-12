profile
The Day Before
0
Likers
name : The Day Before
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Fntastic
genre : Survie
other versions : Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gameslover
13
Likes
Likers
gameslover
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 161
visites since opening : 262810
gameslover > blog
all
SCAM jusqu au bout : Le studio derriere the day before ferme


https://www.fntastic.com/

https://twitter.com/FntasticHQ/status/1734265789237338453?t=UXjCWIj0tHAZ-p7iYJ1V2g
site officiel / twitter officiel - https://www.fntastic.com/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    minbox
    posted the 12/11/2023 at 06:11 PM by gameslover
    comments (4)
    ravyxxs posted the 12/11/2023 at 06:15 PM
    mdrrrrrrrrrrrr les gens qui ont achetés et qui nous disait d'être indulgent

    Ou ceux et celles qui pensaient réellement que ce qu'on voyait dans les trailers allaient arrivé.

    gameslover posted the 12/11/2023 at 06:16 PM
    ravyxxs et bien sur ils ne seront pas remb.
    temporell posted the 12/11/2023 at 06:17 PM
    CHEH
    shinz0 posted the 12/11/2023 at 06:19 PM
    Les joueurs qui attendaient des patchs
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo