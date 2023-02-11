profile
Mortal Kombat 1
name : Mortal Kombat 1
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
yanssou
yanssou
yanssou > blog
Mortal Kombat 1 : Omni-Man a son trailer de gameplay
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vHqrtC9hxRo
    posted the 11/02/2023 at 02:11 PM by yanssou
    comments (1)
    kujotaro posted the 11/02/2023 at 03:16 PM
    Très très stylé
