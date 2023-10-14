accueil
name :
Mortal Kombat 1
platform :
PC
editor :
Warner Bros Interactive
developer :
NetherRealm Studios
genre :
combat
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
Mortal Kombat 1 : Omni-Man se présente
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySWxnUqajQ0
posted the 10/14/2023 at 06:36 PM by
yanssou
comments (
6
)
victornewman
posted
the 10/14/2023 at 06:39 PM
le finish de malade
malcomz
posted
the 10/14/2023 at 06:43 PM
Que des poètes dans ce DLC
victornewman
posted
the 10/14/2023 at 06:44 PM
malcomz
des hommes avec un grand cœur pétri de gentillesse :'(
testament
posted
the 10/14/2023 at 07:14 PM
Ce daron deter.
idd
posted
the 10/14/2023 at 08:36 PM
sympa, digne de l'anime
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 10/14/2023 at 09:34 PM
Au lit chiite !!
